How to Update Sony Xperia L to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Here is a quick tutorial to update Sony Xperia L to latest Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow firmware using CyanogenMod Rom. When Xperia L was launched, it was a great release as good specs had been released with it, however nowadays it has become very old and after 4.2.2 Jelly bean update, no further update has been rolled out by Sony for this device. It is quite disappointing however we could update it manually with CyanogenMod Rom. Not only we’ll update it to latest firmware, with this Rom you could do lot more with it.

Since we are using CyanogenMod Rom to update Xperia L to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, along with update firmware the improved performance and advance features added as well. If you are not aware about CyanogenMod Rom, then I would surely tell you about. CyanogenMod Rom is developed and distributed by third-party team and it is not connected to Google or Sony in any manner.

The team built this Rom from official Android firmware and adds their own apps and features that outcomes in better performance, usability, productivity and more user-friendly.

The complete credits goes to Olivier, a recognized developer at XDA forum who brought this CyanogenMod build for Sony Xperia L and it helps to update the device to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. All the features are working fine, that means all your favorite apps and features will work in appropriate manner. However you could assume to face small issue which you should manage with and most probably they will be fixed in coming builds. To learn more about this Rom, you must visit the XDA thread here. Let’s start the process with precautions first.

Pre-requisites

#You should check your device model first. This Rom and guide is only for Sony Xperia L C2105, Sony Xperia L C2104 and it should not be applied or used on any other device. Make sure to check your device model, follow below steps:

Tap on ‘Settings’ Tap on ‘About phone’ Look under ‘Model number’ and verify the same.

#In order to flash this Rom over your device you should have custom recovery on your device. You could install custom recovery such TWRP or CWM on your device and then flash this Rom. To install TWRP recovery, you could follow guide here. Once you installed the recovery, we’ll be able to flash this Rom.

#For safety motives we suggest you to back up your phone before your proceed further. Since we are flashing custom Rom over this device, it could possible that we end up having bricked device or loose stuff stored over it. We recommend to back up all the important stuff which is stored onto it and we could go ahead and flash this Rom without any hesitations. You could follow our below guides to make back up process fun:

#Make sure to enable USB debugging on your device. To enable – Settings->Developer options->Check USB debugging options. Basically it enables file transfer between phone and computer through USB cable.

#Also it requires good battery back up. Charge your Xperia L to good extent so it would not get turned off in midst of process. It should be running all the time.

Downloads

#Download the CyanogenMod Rom build for Sony Xperia L from →here (cm-13.0-20160106-UNOFFICIAL-taoshan.zip) and put it to your device’s SD card.

#Download Google Apps package from →here (gapps-600-base-20151114-1-signed.zip) and similarly put them to your device’s SD card and remember the name of these files.

How to Update Sony Xperia L to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Turn off the phone using power button. Now boot to recovery mode – Press Power button and when Notification LED gets up then press Volume Up or Down button (either one works) several times and you’ll be redirected to recovery mode CWM or TWRP. You’ll be at recovery mode. To completely clean installation, perform followings: CWM: select ‘wipe data/ factory reset’ and confirm the selection. TWRP: select ‘wipe’ and confirm the selection. Now we’ll flash the Rom on the device. CWM – select ‘install zip from sdcard’, then ‘choose zip from sdcard’ and confirm on next screen to flash the file. TWRP: select ‘install’ and confirm it. In similar fashion, flash the Google Apps package from on your device. Once you done with installation for both the files, from the recovery options select “Reboot system now” get your phone restarted and done!

Your Sony Xperia L will restart and will boot up very soon. Note that for very first time, it might take some time to load operating system that is completely normal and it happens whenever we install new Roms and mods.

That’s about all about this CM Rom and this guide, enjoy the goodness of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow on Xperia L and don’t forget to comment it case you see any problem.