Keeping a healthy lifestyle is becoming a tough task these days. We all care about our health, but it is hard to give enough time, and consistency over it. In the past few years, we’ve seen a great peak in wearable gadgets such as Smart watches, and wristbands. Though the top brands such as Samsung, Moto, etc., Keep these gadgets tagged with high price. However, there are many other brands too that offer such gadgets at quite affordable prices, capable enough to compete against such big brands, and do offer good build quality. One of them is X9 Plus BLE 4.0 smart wristband, a beautiful rubber-strap smart wristband that measures Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, and Blood Oxygen.

The X9 Plus comes with 0.95-inch OLED touch screen fitted in a rectangular frame. This smart wristband keeps monitoring several health related terms such as Heart rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen and it monitors sleep as well. It lets you know about these reports, so you can schedule your health chart. The wristband works with Android, and iOS powered devices. The monitored data is retrieved through a dedicated application, iWear. Available in Google Playstore, and Apple’s app store.

This Wristwatch is capable enough to capture real-time heart rate that helps user /patience to keep track of their heart. This feature, we’ve seen in recent smart watches. Alongside, it comes with other sensors that measure blood pressure rate, and volume of blood oxygen in the blood that helps metabolism in terms of ability. Also, it lets you know about incoming calls and messages through vibrations, so you won’t lose any of them even when you’re in a noisy place.

The X9 Plus comes with quite stylish looks. The strap is made up of a good quality rubber, and the rectangular dial is of Alloy. There is another variant that comes with steel band. There are several colors to choose, i.e. Black, White, Green, Blue and Red. The screen is about 0.95-inch OLED touch display with 128 x 64 resolution. That displays bright, and interactive visuals. Over the display screen, there is an IP67 protection layer that makes it water resistant.

For connectivity purpose, it has Bluetooth 4.0 option. So you can easily get it connected, and manage it through a dedicated application. The wristband weights about 48 grams. It does not make your wrist feel heavy in any manner. Since it comes with Pedometer sensor, it can measure your steps, and distance you travel. If you’ve been looking for such watch or wristband, you can try it. It comes handy in terms of price as well. The rubber strap model is available at GearBest for $19.99, and Steel band for $22.39.

Once charged fully, the X9 Plus smart wristband lasts up to 7 days (regular use). The affordability, and battery back, both makes it worth try. The box comes with the following items:

X9 Plus Smart Wristband

Charging Cable

Chinese and English User Manual

This band can be charged through any ordinary charger that we use to charge our smart phones. The smart watch comes with built-in lithium ion battery which is rechargeable. Furthermore, it is powered with Fast Charging ability as well.

Overall, this wristband has a number of features that help to monitor many health parameters, and to keep us healthy. All of these can be measured without the application. The watch is available on GearBest website →here.