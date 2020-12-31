10 Ways You Can Balance Your Work-Life While Working As A Transcriptionist in 2020

This past year – Covid-19 shed light on the term “work from home” in a whole new way. As lockdowns were placed many found it hard to balance their work and home life.

You might be constantly asking yourself “am I spending too much time on work and not enough family time?” Or “am I too focused on home life and failing to comply with work deadlines?”

Don’t worry you are not the only one. We all had to make major adjustments this past year, however, constantly making yourself guilty will get you nowhere. The key is to take the proper steps to find the right balance.

Transcription jobs were highly sought-out this year. In the year 2020, these six industries topped the charts in their demand for transcription services.

Medical Transcription Corporate Transcription Market Research Transcription Academic Transcription Legal Transcription Video Transcription

The job of a transcriptionist allows one to choose hours that are best suited to them and can be completed online. Leading many to seek out this profession regardless of their experience. Also, there are a plethora of industries that require transcription services, connecting Africa to the world.

Therefore, we have made a list of the 10 ways you can start finding the right balance today. Let’s take a look!

10 Simple Ways To Find Your Balance

Although its list pertains to the current situation of working from home, however, we hope once the pandemic is ridden from our lives you continue to follow these disciplines.

1. Develop a Morning Routine

This is a very crucial step to initiating balance in your work-life. Having a morning routine plays a huge role in the grand scheme of things. This can be small things such as,

Waking up at the same time

Checking your emails

Drinking that morning cup of coffee

But most importantly getting dressed

But why get dressed? Changing out of your clothes can make a huge impact on how you approach the rest of your day. It does not have to be anything formal – simply putting on jeans and a t-shirt can do the trick. If you want to take things up a notch you can put on some make-up and fix up your hair. The method behind the madness is to get the feeling that you’re getting out of the house rather than just lounging around.

2. Create A Separate Work Space

When working from home it is important to designate a separate workspace. This can be a room, a corner, any place where you can set up your computer and office supplies, and most importantly a comfy chair. This is important to separate your “work zone” from your “home zone” – and allows you to get things as you are not distracted by the TV.

3. Set Office Hours And Make Them Count

Our tip number three further enhances our previous point of separating the work zone and home zone. Having set office hours is not enough, you have to make sure that you follow them as well. These hours may be given to your company or boss.

However, if you are your boss the lines can get blurry. Often it’s easy to continue doing work all day as it’s just a convenience factor, but do not get hoodwinked. Once you have set hours make sure to make them count! Unless it is necessary or you are on some sort of deadline there is no need to push yourself.

4. Give Yourself A Break

Or two! This tip applies to everyone! At times we get so entangled in our work that we often forget to give ourselves a much-deserved rest. Taking five or ten-minute breaks throughout the day helps reset our mind. Step outside, do a few stretches or even better take a quick walk around the block. Fresh air can do wonders for mental health.

5. Take Care of Yourself

Expanding on taking breaks – it is important to take care of your mind, body, and soul.

Make sure you are drinking water

Get physically active

And be sure to cleanse your inner self as well. This can be either through meditation, prayer, deep breathing, or even trying some new yoga poses.

6. Eliminate Distractions

That sink full of dishes, the laundry basket full of clothes, the carpet that needs to be vacuumed – these are some of the many thoughts that may be running through your mind. And when you are at home the “out of sight, out of mind” theory is not always applicable. Therefore, schedule these chores outside your work time, or even utilize those quick breaks to fold those clothes, or empty the dishwasher.

7. Know-How To Turn Off

At the end of the day, you need to be able to work aside. Things left incomplete should go on a to-do list for the next day. Or at the end of your workday hour change back into lounging clothes. Whatever it be – as long as it tells your brain that the workday has come to an end.

8. Set Boundaries With Family and Friends

How many times have you been told to make “adjustments” to your schedule just because you work from home? It’s time to put that to a stop. Just because your home doesn’t mean you can halt everything for everyone.

9. Know When To Ask For Help

Do not shy away from asking for help from your family and friends. Your loved ones will jump on the opportunity to help you if you’re feeling overwhelmed – but you have to let them know.

10. Things Will Never Be Perfect

No one is perfect – therefore don’t strive for perfection. We are all bound to make mistakes, it is how well we can adjust to them, that determines our success. Set realistic goals for yourself and focus on managing those.