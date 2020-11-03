3 Best Lightspeed Restaurant Integrations

Lightspeed is currently one of the most popular POS providers in the world today. They currently have two systems: The Lightspeed retail and the Lightspeed Restaurant. Lightspeed also processes more than $15 billion in transactions every year, and they also power over 40,000 businesses in 100 countries.

If a parent company can effectively manage two different POS systems, that says a lot. In this article, you’ll discover the best restaurant POS integrations that Lightspeed has to offer.

What are the best Lightspeed restaurant POS systems?

1. Bizfi: Financing

Bizfi has earned its rank as the top-rated financing integration for Lightspeed Restaurant; this company helps small businesses get competitive offers from bleeding alternative lending companies.

Their services include the following:

Short-term financing

SBA loans

Equipment financing

Medium-term financing

Invoice financing

Franchise financing

Line of credit

Medical financing

Bizfi ensures that the funding process is as quick and as easy as possible by telling you in less than 30 seconds if you qualify for financing before filling out an application form. The app also checks your approval amount repayment options and term. Afterward, all you have to do is upload your documents.

In less than 24 hours, you will have your phones deposited directly into your bank account. If you need funds, you can also shop multiple offers at once to ensure that you get the money you need when you need it.

2. Gourmetmiles: For Loyalty

Gourmetmiles have invented an easy-to-use and good loyalty program for restaurant owners. Gourmetmiles generates a platform for restaurant owners to receive feedback from their customers. First of all, the customers will be required to download the government miles loyalty app. if they have made any purchases at your restaurant, they can use the app to scan the QR code on the receipt and get awards based on how much they spent.

What makes a loyalty app effective is analytics. The government smiles app’s analytics feature allows you to review reviews and ratings to see how your restaurant is rated overall, who your loyal customers are and what they say about you. You can also get access to these data from any computer via your Gourmetmiles restaurant portal. However, if you prefer the simplicity of Microsoft Excel, you can always export your data into Excel and then file a range of filter the data according to your preferences.

Gourmetmiles also ensure that you get accurate feedback by accepting comments from only you’re paying customers. This will prevent you from being plagued by internet trolls who have never visited your restaurant.

3. EasyOrder: For mobile or online ordering

Easy order is the best mobile ordering option that lightspeed restaurant POS has to offer full stop. The app allows you to create a webshop and set up your restaurant on all mobile platforms such as iOS, Android, and Windows devices. The orders you receive through the app will be automatically forwarded directly to your POS system. You can also link your label printer with the app so that the others you receive through the app can be printed automatically.

Since all the platforms are linked to your dashboard, you can easily make any changes such as altering prices, customizing products in certain information about allergens, or adding pictures. These changes will be automatically reflected on the app and the website. The app also has other features, such as customer management, continuous updates, and sales statistics.

What are other excellent integrations can I get from the Lightspeed Restaurant POS?

Although the top three integrations are the best in this list, there are other excellent integrations that lightspeed restaurant POS has to offer. Here is a list of all the lightspeed restaurant POS integrations that you can use for your restaurant:

1. MarketMan: Inventory Management

MarketMan is a simple and effective solution designed to manage restaurant food costs. The app helps Restaurant owners plan and budget their menu items, preparations, and ingredients. It also provides information on which items give you more or less money. MarketMan helps you quantify your inventory and also calculate it’s value. It also enables you to access your inventory accounts on a mobile device.

Keeping an accurate and detailed account helps you monitor waste and theft. The integration also alerts you whenever you’re running low on inventory and reports actual vs. theoretical food cost. All these can be accessed and updated on your dashboard. You can also use this app to create an order guide/order sheet to accelerate the ordering process and track substitution and shortages.

2. Cayan: For Payment Processing

Cayan is a renowned payment processing integration with more than 17 years of experience. The app allows you to accept payment through traditional processing terminals, mobile devices, and cloud-based POS systems.

The app processing all payment methods, including chip cards, gift cards, credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments. Your customers can also swipe anytime to quicken the transaction times, tip and sign digitally, and receive cash.

The app also accepts healthcare spending accounts and supports SIGIS eligible purchase validation. If you notice that customers are spending more, you can create splash screen ads to target their spending.

3. Boomtown: For implementation services

Lightspeed Restaurant POS has only one integration that takes care of implementation services, and that is Boomtown. Lightspeed Restaurant POS is also one of the very few POS systems that provide such a service.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term “implementation services,” it refers to tech support. Boomtown’s motto is, “Help is just 1 minute away, 24 hours a day.” You are allowed to choose how to contact a tech expert (through chat, text message, or live video chat).

The service is available 24/7 every day of the year, and the company can send you a local technology expert to help you in case of emergencies. Suppose you are opening a restaurant in a new location, and you need technology to be properly installed. In that case, you can contact the company, and they will eagerly assist you with standardizing and installing whatever you need.

4. Orderlord: Delivery Management (Available only in Europe)

Orderlord is the only integration in Feb Lightspeed Restaurant POS that monitors the delivery of orders to your customers. This app is designed to prevent and reduce late deliveries. All orders from your website, mobile phone, or other platforms will be automatically added to your dashboard.

This integration also helps you plan deliveries according to location and time frame. The app also displays a real-time overview and sends messages automatically to your customers to help them monitor their orders.

The app’s analytics feature helps identify areas that require improvement in your delivery or team performance. Through Orderlord, your drivers can take the quickest route and send messages to customers if the deliveries will be late. They can also receive information instantly on every order.

Conclusion

The Lightspeed Restaurant POS system is one of the best POS systems in the market, and if you have chosen it, you have made a good investment. These integrations are designed to meet specific needs, so choose the one that fit your restaurant’s needs.