4 Best APPS to change background of videos (FREE)

Would you like to give your videos a more professional touch and remove the background without spending a penny? If the answer is yes, this article is for you. Here I am going to show you the best free apps to remove and change the background of your videos from your Android mobile or tablet, Apple iPhone/iPad even on your PC.

This way you can create more attractive and fun videos, without needing a computer or a professional editing program. As you will see throughout this article, you don’t need to invest a lot of money or be an expert in video editing to get professional results.

These 4 FREE apps let you change your video background in seconds, no green screen is needed! From user-friendly interfaces to simple magic, find the perfect app to unleash your creativity and impress your followers.

List of 4 best apps to remove and change the background of your videos for free

There are many video editing apps out there, but not all of them allow you to change the background quickly and easily. That’s why I’ve selected the four best apps that offer this function, and I’m going to tell you their pros and cons. So you can choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences.

1. Erase&Change Video Background

This application allows you to remove the background of your videos and replace it with another one of your choice. You can use default images or images from your gallery, or even videos. You can also adjust the size, position and rotation of the original video on the new background.

It’s very easy to use. Just select the video you want to edit, mark the area you want to keep and the area you want to remove and choose the new background.

Something striking about this app is that it uses artificial intelligence to detect the people in the image and remove the background with a great result.

Pros:

It’s very easy to use.

It allows you to save the edited video on your device or share it directly on social networks.

It has good image and sound quality.

Compatible with iOs.

Cons:

Only works with short videos (less than a minute).

You can download this app here.

2. Remove Background From Video

This app allows you to remove the background of your videos and leave only the object or person you are interested in. You can use a transparent background or a solid colour background. You can also crop, rotate, and adjust the brightness and contrast of the video.

It is very accurate. It has a smart selection tool that automatically detects the object or person you want to keep and lets you fine-tune the result with a brush.

Pros:

It has no annoying advertising.

Allows you to trim the length of the video.

Cons:

Doesn’t have a lot of customisation options. You can’t add effects, transitions, text, stickers, etc.

You can download this app here.

3. KineMaster

This application is one of the most complete and popular for editing videos from your mobile or tablet. It allows you to make all kinds of edits, such as adding effects, transitions, texts, music, among others. And, of course, it also allows you to change the background of your videos.

It also allows you to view projects and edits made by other users and use them for your videos, allowing you to make great content without being an editing expert.

Pros:

It’s very versatile. It allows you to create professional videos with all kinds of elements and features.

It has an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. It shows you a timeline where you can view and edit every part of your video.

Allows you to save the edited video to your device or share it directly on social networks.



Cons:

It’s paid. Although you can use it for free, you will have a watermark on your videos and you will not be able to access all the features and resources. To remove the watermark and unlock all content, you have to pay a monthly or yearly subscription.

You can download this app here.

4. CapCut

This application is one of the most popular, especially for those who use TikTok. Thanks to its simple interface, it allows you to make basic edits, such as cutting, joining, adjusting the volume, etc.; although you can also create more elaborate videos, thanks to all the tools it offers.

The best thing about CapCut is that it allows you to change the background of your videos without using a green chroma key, although the result is not as clean and professional, it is an excellent option if you are just starting out in content creation.

Pros:

Allows you to create original and fun videos with various elements and features.

It has an automatic background change function. No need to use the chroma key.

It is free of charge. It has no advertising or watermarking, and you can access all content and features without paying anything.

Cons:

The automatic background change feature can fail in some cases, leaving parts of the original background or erasing parts of the object or person you want to keep.

You can download this app here.

Tips and advice on how to change the background of your videos professionally

As you have seen, some applications allow you to change the background of your videos quickly and easily. However, if you want to achieve a more professional result, I recommend you follow these tips:

1. Buy a green chroma key

A green chroma key is a green backdrop or fabric that is used to record videos and then change the background to a different one. It is a technique widely used in film and television, and you can also use it for your videos.

The green chroma key allows you to have a uniform background that is easy to remove, as the green colour does not usually match the colour of people’s skin, hair, or clothes. You can then replace it with any background you want, without the change being noticeable.

You can buy a green chroma key in specialised shops or on the internet, at a very cheap price. You can also use a green fabric or a green wall, as long as it is as smooth and homogeneous as possible.

2. Shoot with a camera with good image quality.

The quality of the image is very important to get a good background change. If you record with a camera with low resolution or poor sharpness, the result will not be as good.

Therefore, you need to shoot with a camera with good image quality, which has at least 1080p resolution and captures colours and details well. You can use the camera of your mobile phone without any problem, although you should take into account its camera type.

3. Lighting is very important

Lighting is another key factor in getting a good background change. If you shoot with poor, uneven or shadowy lighting, the background will be difficult to remove and the result will be unnatural and unprofessional.

Also, the recording quality of many phones varies depending on the lighting, so your phone will deliver a better video if it is well-lit where you are shooting.

Therefore, I recommend that you record with proper lighting that is as even and soft as possible, and that avoids shadows and reflections. You can use natural light, as long as it is sufficient and constant, or artificial light, using spotlights or lamps. While the latter gives a more professional result, it is necessary to invest some money in your recording studio.

4. Edit the video to make the image fit the light of the new background.

The last step to a good background change is to edit the video to make the image fit the light of the new background. If you don’t do this, the contrast between the original video and the new background will be noticeable, and the result will not be believable to the viewer.

So, once you have removed the background from the video, you can edit values such as hue, saturation, and brightness to match the new background. This will achieve greater harmony and integration between the two elements. You can use the colour and light adjustment options offered by video editing applications.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQ

1. Is it worth using free background removal apps?

It depends on your goals, your budget, and the quality you are looking for. Free background removal apps are straightforward to use. However, they also have some limitations:

The quality of the result can vary depending on lighting, contrast, and subject movement.

Some apps may leave watermarks or have restrictions on video size or length.

They may require an internet connection or consume a lot of your device’s resources.

So, if you want to make casual or fun videos, or if you don’t have a lot of money to invest, free background removal apps can be a good option. But if you want to make more professional or high-quality videos, you may want to use more advanced or paid tools.

2. Are green chromas very expensive?

The price can vary depending on the type of chroma key. You can get the green fabric at a very affordable cost, but without a mounting system, you will have to attach it to the wall in a rudimentary way. However, this will not affect the removal of the background of your videos.

On the other hand, there are also chroma screens that are mounted on a frame, which are more suitable for recording studios.

There are also various accessories, such as cushions, tape, or small screens made from the green chroma cloth. The price varies according to the type of product.

Conclusion

Changing the background of your videos is not as difficult as it seems, and although the apps shown in this article are quite useful, it is ideal to have some knowledge in editing and photography to get amazing results.