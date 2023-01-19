4 Best Features of Trading Account for an Entry Level Trader

Are you new to the world of stocks? Are you looking forward to trading in the shares offered by companies with great performance? Well, the top most thing you need to do is open a trading account that caters to all your needs!

A trading account enables investors and traders to buy and sell stocks and trade in securities. Without a trading account, you can not transact in the stock market.

Opening a trading account in India is a hassle-free process and guess what? An online trading platform like Dhan provides you with many extensive features useful for entry-level traders like you!

In this blog, we will uncover the four best features that you should check before opening a trading account. Let’s start!

Features of a Trading Account

Below we have compiled a list of features that will help you in making your decisions to choose a trading account.

1. Simplified and Flexible Trading

You can also keep track of your trades from anywhere in the world through the apps and web platforms offered by brokers to open a trading account with them.

It allows you to trade and invest from any corner of the world as long as you have an electronic device and an internet connection. This is easy and flexible as per your convenience.

One of the most critical features that any new-age trading account offers are real-time data that can help you make informed decisions. For this, trading platforms often offer fundamental and technical analysis tools, such as daily reports, advanced charts, strategy builders, etc.

These tools can help you take your position in the market and gain a more insightful perspective on the trends and patterns of the market.

With a visual representation of data by charts and graphs, it becomes easier for you to catch the changes taking place. In addition, the repository of fundamental and technical analysis tools can help you analyse the potential of financial security and help you make a decision!

3. Allows Trading on Multiple Exchanges

Your trading account serves as the access point between you and different markets, allowing you to trade myriads of financial securities, such as equities, commodities, derivatives, etc., all in one single place.

This facility helps you skip the hassle of maintaining multiple accounts for trading in different securities, making your trading easier and streamlined. Since all your trading details are consolidated on a single platform, trading becomes easier for you, especially if you are just an entry-level trader!

4. Faster Transactions

We all know that timing is one of the most critical factors in trading. A new-age trading account offered by an online broker like Dhan helps you make your transaction within seconds.

Whether it’s adding or withdrawing funds or placing buy/sell orders– everything is rapid and allows you to leverage time. This is a basic requirement in trading.

Conclusion

The features mentioned in this article help entry-level traders like you to navigate their way through the world of the stock market. Ensure that you open a trading account on a reputed online trading platform like Dhan and utilise the offered features to their maximum potential to gain an upper hand in your trades.