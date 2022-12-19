4 MailChimp alternatives and competitors in 2023

Despite being a well-known email marketing tool, Mailchimp has drawbacks, including slow customer service and arbitrary limitations.

Also, MailChimp announced a price hike for existing users in Feb 2022. They have also reduced the free plan in the end of 2022. This price rise comes at a time when there is a decline in the quality of the service they provide.

This drawback makes way for MailChimp alternatives. The good news is that you can easily find many alternatives at an affordable price, and some of them are given below:

Things to consider while choosing the alternatives for MailChimp

When evaluating email marketing platforms, especially if you are new, it is easy to become overwhelmed by the various options. But the following factors should be taken into account to limit your options:

Important features

Do you require a simple email marketing tool or an all-in-one professional solution with other marketing functions?

All-in-one solutions are excellent for streamlining your marketing processes and lowering marketing costs. It will also save you a lot of time switching between tools.

It’s important to think about your options outside of email as more email providers develop multichannel capabilities.

The majority of marketing firms base their fees on your subscriber count. Cheap base plans can be tempting, but as you reach 1000 subscribers, the cost quickly rises.

You need to prepare ahead of time. The higher price categories shouldn’t just be ignored if your list expands. Have a more flexible, scalable alternative depending on the number of emails sent and received rather than the total contacts.

What kind of emails will you send, and how frequently

Will you send promotional emails, transactional email campaigns, or a combination of the two?

The majority of email service providers have different approaches to serving and charging for transactional emails. You can manage transactional and promotional emails, for instance, using a single plan.

If transactional emails are essential to your company’s performance, find out how your possible email service provider handles them and how much it will cost you.

Best alternatives for MailChimp

EngageBay is an easy, reasonably priced, all-in-one marketing, sales, and service CRM software. It is designed for small businesses, and startups to attract, engage, nurture, and convert website visitors into satisfied customers.

With the help of lead generation forms and pop-up advertising, you can gather leads and engage website visitors with attractive landing pages. Nurture your visitors with interesting emails, and automate your marketing funnel all from a single, simple platform.

If you are small and medium-sized enterprises that need an all-in-one, reasonably priced sales and marketing software, then Engage Bay is for you.

Features

Offers a selection of email marketing templates.

The drag-and-drop builder allows you to easily edit email layouts.

Aids in segmenting and targeting subscriber lists using various filters.

Enhances email personalization by automatically adding contact data to emails.

Helps in performance tracking and optimization, utilizing key metrics.

Using the Social Suite function, you can manage your social media accounts.

Pros

The using Engage Bay is simple. Within a day, you will become comfortable using the software.

Reasonable pricing structures without sacrificing essential functionality.

You get 500 contacts and the essential tools for email marketing, customer service, and sales with the free package.

The marketing and sales components integrate effectively with one another; EngageBay can be your assured alternative to MailChimp.

Cons

Their reporting abilities can be given some improvements.

Less search marketing functionality.

HubSpot is an all-in-one marketing platform that provides cutting-edge features aimed at fostering business expansion. CRM, email marketing, automated workflows, a website builder, sales tools, and an operations hub are all included in its marketing platform.

In order to assist you in individualized user experiences, HubSpot email marketing combines customization data from their CRM and marketing automation.

From the data you have gathered in the CRM, you can create intricate email campaigns that can be customized to the user experience.

Features

List segmentation.

Email comparison report.

Personalization.

Marketing automation processes.

A/B testing is some of the key features.

Pros

Inbound marketing automation software, email marketing, social media management, and customer service capabilities are all free.

It also provides free CRM software for your sales staff.

It is simple to use, and you can even use it as a content management system (CMS) to create your website.

Cons

It becomes costly quickly.

It is complicated to use as an all-in-one tool

The templates are challenging to change

Reporting is Limited

Additional technical support is chargeable

Freshworks CRM is an all-in-one CRM software. It has features including built-in phone and email, lead scoring, a visual sales pipeline, reports and dashboards, and automation.

The auto-profile enrichment and activity tracking features of Freshworks CRM give sales representatives a complete picture of their leads. Users of Freshworks CRM may develop, send, and track outbound email campaigns without using any additional third-party software.

Features

Tools for Customer Engagement and collaboration

Workflow Development

Task Administration

Opportunity Monitoring

Analytics

Pros

Excellent customer service

Simple onboarding

Cons

Limited dashboard customization

Some operations are cumbersome

Absence of a user forum

Small and mid-sized enterprises are the target market for the CRM and marketing automation solutions offered by Insightly. As marketing automation is built on the same foundation as Insightly CRM, customer information can flow freely.

Insightly CRM provides users and their teams with quicker access to useful insights. Users of Insightly from small and mid-sized businesses develop relationships, produce bids, speed up sales, and complete projects.

Features

Relationship linking

Contact management

Email tracking, lead management

Opportunity management

Quote generation

Workflow automation

Pros

A large selection of themes

Ease of use

Cons

Expensive module marketing

Lacks powerful reporting

No Help Desk

Not a Live Chat

Final thoughts

Despite being the market leader in email marketing and automation platforms, MailChimp may be rather expensive. So, brands are always looking for Mailchimp alternative. Fortunately, finding a quality alternative to MailChimp is not so difficult. From the above given MailChimp alternatives, choose the one that suits your preference.