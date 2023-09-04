4 Secrets to Ensure Your Cisco Cameras Serve You Better

Security cameras have come to enhance the security of homes and business premises. So besides having security guards and enhanced lock systems, it is essential to install security cameras on your property or business. These cameras will deter criminals from stealing or doing other unacceptable behaviors. The cameras will also help you monitor an area and inform the security team in case of suspicious activities. They will also help with the investigations after a crime has been committed. But how can you get the best out of your Cisco cameras? Here are some tips to help you.

Install the Cameras in the Right Spots

If you want to get the best out of your Cisco cameras you must install them in the right spots. The cameras are made to monitor activities in traffic areas and secluded areas. So you must install the cameras in all entrances in your home or business premises. In addition, the cameras should be evenly distributed within the premises to monitor activities in secluded/restricted areas. If you want to monitor an area secretly, you should hide the cameras. On the other hand, if you want to discourage people/criminals from stealing or doing unacceptable behaviors at home or work, keep the cameras visible but out of reach. When you install the cameras correctly in the right spots, they’ll serve you better.

Extra Lighting Will Be Essential

Security cameras require perfect lighting so that they can capture quality footage/images at night. If you don’t provide perfect lighting in target areas, the cameras will not capture anything of value during the night. So you should install Cisco cameras in a well-lit area. If the target areas don’t have enough lighting, consider installing more lights. This will ensure your cameras record high-quality images and footage you can rely on to enhance security.

Proper Setting

Proper installation and lighting may not be enough to make your security cameras function optimally. You need to know that Cisco cameras come with advanced features like scheduled recording, motion detection, real-time notifications/updates, automatic network detection, efficient bandwidth usage, immersive imaging, and more. So after installation, let the installation experts set your cameras correctly so that they can record activities and send notifications in real-time. In addition, let the experts teach you how to retrieve footage and even adjust the settings so that you can have an easy time using the cameras.

Protect the Cameras from Adverse Weather Elements

Most security cameras are made to withstand adverse weather conditions like excess heat, rain, high humidity, and snow. But you should provide an extra layer of protection to your Cisco cameras to enhance their functionality and extend their lifespan. For instance, you can install a waterproof box/housing to cover the cameras. The box will protect the camera from rain and adverse sun rays. Alternatively, use camera rain covers. When you protect your surveillance cameras from rain, excess heat, excess humidity, snow, and other harsh weather elements, they will serve you better for an extended time.