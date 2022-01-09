5 Best Emulators to Play Free Fire on PC [2022 List]

If you are interested in knowing which are the best emulators to play Free Fire on PC you have to keep reading the article to know the best emulators to play Free Fire on a Windows PC or Mac this year, 2022. Currently, we don’t have a computer version of Free Fire, so the only way to play it is through an Android emulator.

Garena Free Fire is one of the best mobile games we currently have with around 80 million active users worldwide. Its great popularity is due to the wide range of devices that can run the game, in addition to all the events it holds and its collaborations that always surprise us.

List of best emulators to play Free Fire on Windows PC or Mac

As I mentioned before there is no PC version of Free Fire and it can only be played on mobile devices, many players use emulators to play Free Fire on PC. The vast majority use Android emulators as it is a more flexible system and can be a better option to emulate on a PC.

There are dozens of emulators that you can use to play Free Fire, but there are some that are more optimised for this game. I’ll show you some options from which you can choose the best Free Fire emulator for low-resource PCs.

1. NoxPlayer

If we talk about Free Fire emulators for low resources NoxPlayer is without a doubt one of the best options we have in the market. It is a low-end emulator which can run on low-resource PCs, but remember that the fluidity will depend on the computer.

Inside the emulator we will already have the Play Store installed, and we can also add our Google account so as not to lose progress if there are failures in the program.

Download NoxPlayer here.

2. LDPlayer

Another good option to play Free Fire on PC is LDPlayer a free emulator that will allow you to play a variety of games including Free Fire. Besides having a great optimization so you can play as smoothly as possible, it is an emulator that is more focused on games.

Another strong point of LDPlayer is that it can be installed on low-end PCs so you don’t need to have too much RAM or a high-end processor. It is best to use the emulator with computers that have at least 2 GB of RAM.

Download LDPlayer here.

3. BlueStacks

BlueStacks is an emulator for Free Fire that has a large number of settings that will help you customize the keyboard keys with the game controls. Besides having a great optimization for mobile gaming, it is one of the best options to emulate Android and play games.

Like the Nox emulator this one has the Play Store included so you don’t need to download it when installing the emulator. You can download it completely free on their website, BlueStacks is compatible with most versions of Windows.

If you want to install BlueStacks on a Mac computer you may run into some issues on some Mac versions.

Download BlueStacks here.

4. GameLoop

An emulator that is developed by Tencet a company that specializes in the development and distribution of mobile games one of the most popular is PUBG Mobile. It is an emulator designed especially for playing mobile games from the computer.

An emulator for Free Fire that can give you the best experience when playing if you have a high-end PC, this to make the most of GameLoop. To play Free Fire download the emulator and install it, then open it, go to Game Center and select the game, then press “Download”.

The game will start downloading and then it will be installed on the emulator, after that you will be able to play the game, just log in with your account and start playing.

Download GameLoop here.

5. Koplayer

If you want to have control of the resources used by the emulator the best option is Koplayer that allows you to customize the cores used by the program when running. You can also modify the RAM memory it will use, it has a default configuration which you can modify as you wish.

Download KoPlayer here.

That ends this list here. We hope that our readers find this list of best emulators to play Garena Free Fire on their PCs helpful. If you find any trouble or find scope of improvement to this list, you’re most welcome to leave your comments below.