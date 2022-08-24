5 Best Laptops for Everyday Productivity

Anyone working or studying remotely knows how important it is to have a good and fast laptop. They remain an essential purchase for many of us but, on the other hand, can be pricey. A laptop is an investment you should not try to save your money on since you’ll want it to work for years and not cause problems and crash all the time.

Now, let’s take a look at the good and bad sides you need to consider before buying one and what models are the best for everyday productivity use.

Advantages of Laptops

1. Product ready for instant use

This product is ready for use as soon as you buy it and doesn’t require any additional devices. It has a built-in mouse, keyboard, and microphone, and most devices have a built camera.

2. Mobility

One of the essential benefits of laptops is their mobility. Compared to the stationary computer, it is much lighter in weight, compact, and has a built-in battery that allows simple movement from one place to another without any problems.

3. Offline operation

A laptop is convenient for offline usage and all types of presentations you’ll need to do for college or work. In addition, you don’t depend on the technical equipment of the place you are stationed in.

4. Internet access

Another advantage of these devices is internet access. It can provide the power to access web pages through wireless technology and Wi-Fi.

Disadvantages of Laptops

1. Higher prices

There are many models out there, and many of them are expensive. Some are even more expensive than PC models, so you should research the offers thoroughly if you are on the budget.

2. Difficulties with customization

They don’t offer an option for personalization. These devices often don’t meet everyone’s needs, so many components will have to be upgraded and replaced if you want to stay up with the technology.

Laptops can be difficult to upgrade because of their integrated design. In addition, its main parts, memory and hard disc, are challenging to repair and have high maintenance.

Best Models For Purchase

1. Apple MacBook Air (2022)

The best device you can invest in is Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022). It has improved since the last model in many crucial ways. It has a brand-new design giving it a modern feel while being lighter and thinner at the same time. It features a large, bright screen, a Touch ID sensor, and a 1080p webcam. It is a perfect match for people who make many video calls.

The insides of this MacBook are just as powerful as the outsides – it comes with a new M2 chip which offers outstanding performance for many tasks, including 4K video editing. Its battery life is fantastic and can last over 16 hours. So, if you want to purchase a light, thin device that can be taken everywhere, this laptop is definitely your choice. However, it is pricier, so if you want something similar but cheaper, look for MacBook Air (M1, 2020).

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Next on the list is the brilliant Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, which has proved how modern Chromebooks are good these days. It can be used as a tablet or laptop, and some impressive specs back it up. Luckily, it can be used as both tablet and a laptop since Chromebook delivers two forms in one.

The best part is that its battery lasts for 22 hours! You can easily pull an all-nighter and work for the whole day before it runs out of battery. On the other hand, it has a tiny keyboard, and the trackpad isn’t as reliable. Furthermore, headphones and a charger share one port. On the other hand, if budget is your priority and you don’t mind these minor inconveniences, this is a device for you.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Apple blew us away with its new MacBook Air, and its rival, Microsoft, did it with the Surface Laptop 4 model. The quality and design here are top-notch. It even has a PixelSense touchscreen that sets it apart from the competition. Apart from this, it has an excellent keyboard and some great specs that ensure Windows 11 and all your favorite apps run exceptionally. Battery life is pretty good– it lasts 13 hours, and for the price, it is an excellent competition to invest in.

4. Acer Swift 3

If you are looking for a superior device that will boast plenty of power for your study and work sessions, this is a pick for you. This inexpensive laptop has a chassis made from all aluminum and is packed with bulky components. Considering the performance, it gets surprisingly close to the Microsoft Surface model. It is pretty robust and incredible for use. Its keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience – so if you write a lot while traveling or working, this is a great offer.

5. HP Spectre X360

This model comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core processor and offers a nice performance boost. It features a two-in-one design and has a gem-cut chassis for which these types of laptops are famous. Considering build quality, it can be rivaled only by the MacBook Air model from 2020. It is pretty pricey, but you will get some extras with the purchase. If aesthetics play a significant role in your purchase, this is your model.

To Sum It Up

Laptops have been rapidly evolving and constantly meet our requirements and needs. Our lifestyles have changed, and many individuals don’t work only at their desks but are on the go also. As a result, we are required to find new, lightweight models that are easy to use. Many attractive models will help us get our work done in no time. Before choosing the suitable model, consider your needs and how strong you want your device to be. Consider your budget and do research before selecting the best option for you.