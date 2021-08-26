5 Best Tools for Link Building

Running link building campaigns can be time-consuming and cumbersome. But if you invest time in researching the right tools, you’ll find that it will pay off. There are countless tools available for SEOs to help them streamline their job.

These tools allow them to immediately carry out certain tasks that would otherwise be done manually. The convenience of said tools cannot be overstated enough. However, such a variety of tools also brings its share of confusion to the new users. That’s why I found this blog about the best tools that can specifically help with link building.

Link building is a homogeneous process consisting of two steps: finding link opportunities and reaching out. These five tools can make the process easier, faster and more effective.

1. Ahrefs

Ahrefs is the world’s largest backlink index. It is designed to assist professional SEO experts in their jobs, but novice users can learn to use it too. It has a feature called ‘Link Intersect’. This feature allows you to see the sites that link to your competitors, enabling you to approach them as well. Of course, you won’t necessarily get a link with your competitors’ partners, but it never hurts to ask. If someone links to more than one of your competitors, it means they do not have an exclusive relationship with someone, and they will likely link with you too.

2. SEMrush Backlink Gap Tool

SEMrush is another complete tool for professional SEOs. Its backlink gap analysis function provides an excellent starting point for link building. It allows you to monitor your competitors for linking opportunities and avail those opportunities for yourself. You can compare your personal link profile with the competitors and see the direction you need to go for better backlinks.

3. Google Search (Search Operators)

As unbelievable as it may sound, one of the best tools for finding link opportunities is Google itself. Its search operators come in handy when doing a regular search more targeted. You can learn to use these search operators and find what you are looking for faster with little trouble. You can find;

Guest posts

Resource pages

Relevant news

Journalists

Link roundups and more!

Best of all, using Google costs nothing –it’s absolutely free.

4. Scrapebox

Scrapebox can be a really powerful tool when using specific Google search operators. Previously, this was one of the favourite tools of black hat SEOs for its capability to automate blog commenting at a large scale. In addition, it can help you harvest results from SERPs in seconds.

Scrapebox can automatically pull in a list of prospect URLs, saving you the time and effort to do so manually. Instead, you can spend that time reaching out to linking prospects and convincing them to link with your content.

5. Google Alerts

Our minds rarely turn to Google Alert when thinking about link building tools. However, this is one of the best free platforms that every link building professional should have familiarity with. It can help you in many ways. Google Alerts can;

Alert you anytime someone mentions you online. This feature allows you to reach out and try to convince any brand mentions into links.

See when someone publishes content that relates to your keywords. This feature allows you to reach out to new journalists, bloggers or publishers. You can see the trending topics, keep up-to-date, and find new ways to profit from them.

Know when someone mentions your competitors online. It lets you remotely monitor who talks with them and why. It will allow you to keep up with them and implement plans that will not let you fall behind.

Please remember that link building tools do not do their job for you. They only help make your workflow efficient and increasingly fast. Combine the right tools, devise a strategy, and you will be on your way to proficiency in link building. Best of luck!