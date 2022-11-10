5 Paraphrasing Apps for 2023

Paraphrasing apps have now become more popular. The reason is they are more user-friendly and accessible than a website.

Since your phones are with you 24/7, you can use these apps to rephrase the content whenever you are free.

There are many paraphrasing apps available on the Apple and Google store, but in this post, we will show you the five paraphrasing apps that can help you to get unique and plagiarism-free content in 2023.

These apps are easily available on Android and iOS stores.

5 Apps for Paraphrasing in 2023

Here we will discuss the five best paraphrasing apps that have hundreds of users. These apps are:

Paraphrasing tool is one of the most popular rephrasing apps available on the Google and iOS store. This app has more than 100k users with a 4-stars rating worldwide.

It is a freemium app. In its free version, you can check up to 5,000 words, and it increases to 15,000 in the premium version (AI version).

This paraphrasing app is developed by Prepostseo, a well-known platform for students, writers, SEO experts, webmasters, and teachers. This paraphrasing app is working on advanced AI-based technology that helps users to eliminate plagiarism in no time.

This is a great app that you can use for paraphrasing on your mobile or tablet. But, if you want this same level of paraphrasing on your desktop instead, this app also exists as an online free paraphrasing tool.

Paraphrasing on your computer can be easier at times due to the presence of a physical keyboard. If you are writing an article on the desktop, then you can also check free paraphrasing tools and websites. They will surely help you in writing unique content.

How to Use

You can use this app by following the steps given below:

Download the app from your mobile store.

Open this app, and you will see a registration interface first.

You have to register yourself before using the paraphrasing app. This is due to the user’s security because this paraphrasing app values its user’s data and privacy.

After this, it will take you to the next interface, where you will be able to paraphrase the content.

Click on the “ PARAPHRASE ” option, and it will take you to the next interface.

” option, and it will take you to the next interface. You can copy/paste the text in the given field, or you can upload the DOC or PDF file from your mobile storage (as shown below image).

After pasting the text, then click on the “Paraphrase” button.

After clicking on the button, it will start paraphrasing the content and give you the results. If you want to change words, then you can click on the blue underlined words, and it will show you suggestions.

After getting the result, click on “Done”, and you will be able to download the results in PDF or DOC file. For downloading, you have to click on the save button in the bottom right corner (as shown in the given image).

This is how you can download your paraphrased text.

Key Features

The key features of this paraphrasing app are as follows:

Working on advanced AI algorithm

Upload the file in multiple formats

Paraphrase the content up to 5,000 words in the free version

Three modes are available in the AI version (premium) Standard , Fluent , and Creative

, , and AI version support up to 15,000 words

Easy to use and very user friendly

Pricing Plan

The paraphrasing tool by Prepostseo is a freemium app that offers us a free and premium version.

The Premium version offers a monthly subscription plan that costs $2.13 each month. After purchasing the premium version, you will have their highly advanced AI paraphraser that has 3 modes (as discussed in key features).

Article Spinner and Rewrite—Lucrative

Article Spinner and Rewrite is another paraphrasing app that you can use to rephrase any text. This app has a very simple UI and design.

It is a free app that offers a variety of features. You can even paraphrase a short sentence or passage by using it. This app supports various languages for its users.

How to Use

The steps for using Article Spinner and Rewrite by Lucrative are quite simple:

Open the app

Copy/paste the text you want to paraphrase

Click on the “Rewrite” button, and it will start paraphrasing the content and give you the result

You can copy the results by clicking on “Copy”, or you can export it as a pdf file by clicking on “Export PDF.”

This is how you can use this app.

Key Features

This app has the following key features:

Free to use

Export the results in PDF format

Support multiple languages

Pricing Plan

Article Spinner and Rewrite is a free paraphrasing app available on both mobile stores. It doesn’t have any premium plan for their user since all its features are free to use.

3. Rephraser by Softo Ltd.

The next paraphrasing app on our list is Rephraser by Softo. This app is available on the Google and Apple stores with over 10k+ downloaders and 4.1 rating stars. Rephraser is a great online free paraphrasing app that can help students or writers in writing unique sentences, paragraphs, blogs, articles, or any other piece of content.

This paraphrasing app works on an advanced AI-based algorithm that can rephrase the content. Rephraser by Softo is super-fast, and all its features are available for free.

How to Use

Using Rephraser is much easier than other paraphrasing apps. You have to do the following steps:

Download the app from your mobile store and open it.

You will see an interface with some options and an input box

Simply copy/paste the text in the given box or upload the file from your mobile storage

You will see 3 modes in the Rephraser, which are Fluency, Standard, and Creative. Select any one of them you want.

Don’t forget to select the language from the given option.

Click on the “Rephrase” button, and it will start rephrasing the content.

It will give you the results within a few seconds.

This is how you can use this app.

Key Features

Here are some key features of Rephraser by Softo.

Free to use

No need to complete reCAPTCHA

Support multiple uploading options

Multiple languages supported

Give accurate results

Pricing Plan

Rephraser by Softo doesn’t have any premium plan. All of its features are available for free.

4. SpinJet Essay Rewording Tool

With the help of SpinJet, you can easily paraphrase your lengthy article in no time. It is a free app that can be used by every blogger, student or writer to create unique and engaging content.

This app has a simple interface. SpinJet also uses AI technology to give better results.

How to Use

SpinJet is also very easy to use. You have to take some steps as follows:

Copy/paste the text in the input field

Click on the “Spin text” button, and it will start the process.

It will take a few seconds and give you the result.

This is how you can use SpinJet.

Key Features

Here are some key features of SpinJet:

Easy to use

No need to purchase the premium plan

No ads

Unlimited word count

Pricing Plan

SpinJet is a free app, and you don’t have to spend any money on it.

5. Paraphrasing Tool—RusTXT

The last app on our list is the Paraphrasing tool by RusTXT. This app is available on Google and Apple phones. You can easily download this app from your mobile store.

This paraphrasing app also works on AI-based technology and is helpful in rephrasing paragraphs, articles or other pieces of content.

As you can see in the above image, this app also has a very simple interface.

How to Use

RusTXT paraphrasing app is also very easy to use. You just have to follow the steps given below if you want to rephrase your content.

Download this paraphrasing app from your mobile and open it

Copy/paste the text in the given field

Mark the option that you want, like highlighting the word, text correction, or autocorrect (as shown in the above image).

Select the language or leave it to the default

Click on the “Paraphrase” button given below the input box.

After clicking, it will paraphrase the content and give you the results.

Copy the paraphrased text and use it in your document

This is how you can use the Paraphrasing tool by RusTXT.

Key Features

Here are some key features:

Easy to use

Highlight the paraphrased text

Support multiple languages

Pricing Plan

The paraphrasing tool by RusTXT doesn’t have any paid version. All its features are available for free. Along with this, you don’t need to do any registration before using.

Conclusion

So, these are some best paraphrasing apps that you can use to write unique content. No matter whether you are a beginner or an expert in the writing field, you can get help from these apps.

These paraphrasing apps are all different from each other, but all apps have one thing in common, they are easy to use. Some of the apps are free, and some have paid versions too.

When it comes to getting rid of content plagiarism, you can depend on these paraphrasing apps.