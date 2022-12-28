5 Popular Myths About Facebook Security

Facebook is one of the most popular social media apps in the world and has become an integral part of everyday life for millions worldwide. This is the app where we share our thoughts and experiences and connect with friends and family members.

However, with such a massive user base accessing this platform every day, there are bound to be some threats to users’ security. This has prompted many myths about Facebook security that can have us questioning whether or not it is safe to use this social media platform.

In this blog post, we will look at five popular Facebook security myths and how you can ensure your information remains secure while using the site.

Facebook Is Not Secure

Facebook not being secure is one of the most popular myths about the social media platform. There is no denying that Facebook has had its fair share of security breaches; however, despite this, it is still a secure platform. Facebook takes security very seriously, and the company employs a team of security experts to keep its users safe.

You Can Only Be Hacked if You Click on a Bad Link

When Facebook users click on a bad link or download an unknown file, they risk being hacked. Bad links can come from spam messages on Facebook, malicious email attachments, or copy-pasted links from suspicious websites.

Even well-intended friends may send poor-quality links that you should avoid at all costs. These links may direct you to sites containing malware, viruses, or malicious software intended to steal your personal information and compromise security. However, this is not the only way that this can happen.

Hackers can also access someone’s Facebok profile by using different tools and apps, stealing passwords, or using malware to take over your computer completely. To protect yourself from this, you should ensure you have a strong Facebook password of up to 10 characters, including numbers, lowercase and uppercase letters, and symbols.

Another thing you can do to protect yourself is to invest in a VPN or virtual private network. This works to encrypt your online data and traffic so that you are untraceable.

Only Friends Can See Your Profile

The myth that only friends can see your profile is untrue! Anyone can see your profile if you do not have your privacy settings configured correctly. To do this, be sure to check your privacy settings regularly to make sure that only people who you want to see your information can do so.

Facebook Sells Your Personal Data

Another myth about Facebook is that it sells your personal data. To set the record straight, Facebook does not sell your data. In fact, the app has very strict policies to protect users’ data. However, it is important to remember that Facebook is a business and does use data for advertising purposes.

Another myth is that Facebook sells users’ photos to advertisers; however, Facebook has explicitly stated: “No, we don’t sell your information. Instead, based on the information we have, advertisers and other partners pay us to show you personalized ads on the Facebook family of apps and technologies.”

The terms and conditions of the app state that while you own the copyright to your media, the company is free to use your data to post on the social network for its advertising purposes. So, if you see a Facebook ad flashing on a billboard and your profile appears on the ad, Facebook is not required to pay you anything because they acted well within their rights.

Deactivating Your Account Deletes Everything

The final myth is that deactivating your Facebook account deletes everything, and again, this is just a myth. Deactivating your account does not delete everything, and if you deactivate your account, all of your data will still be stored on Facebook’s servers. If you want to delete your account completely, you will need to contact Facebook directly to request that they delete it.

So, there you have it! There is a lot of misinformation floating around about Facebook, and you will be surprised just how many people believe these beliefs about the app. Just to recap: Facebook is secure, clicking on a bad link is not the only way to get hacked, friends are not the only ones who can see your profile, Facebook does not sell your data, and deactivating your account does not delete everything.