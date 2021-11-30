5 Reasons Why Nonprofits Need Board Software

Nonprofit organizations strive to be transparent in their actions. Not built for profit, but out of the need to help others, nonprofits want to make sure that their funds and projects target areas that require their support. Every major step forward in the organization is usually decided at a board meeting, and here are the 5 reasons why a nonprofit board might need board software.

1. Board portals can improve governance if used correctly

Board meeting software, if used correctly, can help in keeping everything in check. While preparing agendas, overseeing a meeting, and later creating a report might seem daunting, the tools hidden within the board portal fulfil the organizational needs a nonprofit might have. Running a couple of projects simultaneously, employing people to help out, and on top of that scheduling events can be a struggle to manage without the appropriate tools.

Every task, every board meeting, and every report of a meeting are all kept in one place. This way, everyone exactly knows where the organization is going, and what are the next steps on their, often bumpy, road.

2. Board software is cost-effective

With a virtual boardroom, there is no need for hiring others to manage paperwork or help conclude business meetings. Letting people know ahead of time, voting during the meeting itself, and automatically creating reports after a meeting is concluded are all parts of this software solution. Agendas were often printed in the past, and going over to someone to just give them a paper document is already wasting company resources.

Virtual board software saves a lot of effort that could be directed into the more pressing matters that a nonprofit deals with. A digitized solution that automates a lot of activities that would earlier cost the effort of coworkers seems like a good choice to improve the workflow of the nonprofit. If investing a small portion of the budget is able to make a difference, then board management software is something worth looking into. Board portal software has convenient pricing policies, tailored to the needs of businesses large and small.

3. Virtual boardrooms protect the data

Decisions made during an online board meeting are the direction in which the organization is going to unfold. However, the documents created during such a meeting need to be held in a safe location, because they usually involve personal details that shouldn’t be available to the public. And if someone was to target the nonprofit, all of the details could be leaked, not helping people, but causing additional damage.

Boardrooms take care of the security aspect of those documents. A board portal software is equipped with tools that deal with the security of those files and allow only people who have special permission access to that space. Alongside encryption, two-factor authentication, and manual security adjustments, a board portal is a safe space for all of your nonprofit organization details to be stored.

4. Board management software ensures transparency

If there are any doubts about how the nonprofit is managed, and what kind of course of action is being decided during board meetings, the files can be easily shared with the people that need and should require that information. People that want to help in certain aspects want to see how their funds are managed to achieve that. They would like to have a look through what the organization is up to, and what are their management plans for the future.

Nonprofits operate mostly due to the help of other people, and showing them exactly how their money is being spent, and what kind of operations are being undertaken is one of the ways of ensuring transparency.

5. There is no need to pay for additional tools

A board portal is a one-in-all paperless meeting solution that takes care of all of your board meeting needs. It covers all of the activities that need to occur before the meeting happens, it accelerates the meeting itself, and it is able to provide detailed reports after a meeting is concluded. It helps in every area a board meeting has, and through the additional in-meeting support, it is able to report on all of the instances that were touched upon in the meeting’s duration.

Through this tool, and its secure storage capabilities, your nonprofit won’t have to employ other tools to deal with meetings. Calendars, notifications, voting, and all other tools that can be helpful surrounding a board meeting. This way, a board portal serves as a meeting, document, collaboration, and task management software.

Conclusion

Nonprofits run on the willingness of people to invest in their ideas. They are created to help others, but to do that effectively, they need special tools that can help them achieve more. Through board portal software, the members of the nonprofit can focus on what really counts, and not waste their energy on the organization or additional security. Check out what board portal would fit your nonprofit the most, and get in contact with the provider to fulfil your board software needs.