5 Useful Tips to Make Your Website Mobile Friendly

According to Statista, over 6.648 billion smartphones are used worldwide, which translates to about 83.72% of the world’s population. As a result, the lion’s share of transactions has shifted to mobile platforms. This move has triggered massive demand for mobile-friendly websites. Companies are now pulling their strings to make their websites mobile-friendly to remain competitive and satisfy customer demands. However, making your website mobile-friendly needs some effort. Fortunately, this article gives you tips for making your website mobile friendly.

Make it responsive

A responsive website is one that responds differently depending on the size of the respective device screen. Building a responsive website is an ideal way to have your website work on both mobile and desktop devices. This means your website displays the same content and information on a mobile or desktop platform but optimizes the appearance to suit the size of the screen. The beauty of a responsive website is that all the website content will be available on a mobile device. Furthermore, a responsive website is great for SEO. Find the right web design tools for responsive websites or website builders with responsive website templates.

Use Light Media Files

Every element on your mobile website needs to have a lightweight file size. Images, videos, and CSS carry some weight, affecting the page loading time. Visitors almost instantly exit a page that takes time to load, and you don’t want to be on the receiving end. To improve page loading speed, compress your image files on sites like https://create.vista.com/ and get high-quality compressed image files suitable for a mobile-friendly website. The beauty of these image converters is that they make it easier to shift to desired image format, say PNG to JPG.

Make Target Information Easier to Find

Complicated navigations and clutter can seriously turn off visitors to your site. Remember, you may never get a second chance to make an impression, especially with online advertisements. Create a simple and eye-catchy website to steal your visitors’ glances. Once you understand what attracts visitors to your site, proceed to make your design easier for users to find what they need. Cut down unimportant information or large menu and organize them such that the information targeted by visitors are easy to find.

Avoid Ads and Pop-Ups

Ads are not a good sight to many visitors. Ads or pop-ups on a small mobile screen are annoying because they cover the page and block the desired content. Do away with ads and pop-ups, at least on your mobile platforms. If they are too important, you can tweak them so that users can only see them once they have scrolled to the bottom of the page.

Test Regularly

Testing your website is the easiest way to know whether it is mobile-friendly. Not once but regularly. You can test it on different devices with different screen sizes, especially various mobile device models. Check the shape of the tab and see whether it is satisfactory. You can also use a free mobile-friendly testing tool to test your website’s mobile friendliness.

Final Words

Mobile-friendly websites are taking center stage in business transactions. If you don’t want to be left in the cold, leverage these tips to make your website a mobile-friendly website.