5 Ways To Play Video Poker On Your Android Phone

Video poker lets players enjoy the fun and thrill of regular poker without facing off against other opponents. Unlike classic poker, players aren’t matched against human opponents. Instead, they’ll be pitted against a computer.

And now, thanks to the miracle of technology, you can enjoy video poker on your mobile device – all without having to head to a land-based casino.

So with that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the 5 ways you can play video poker on your Android phone.

Enjoy Video Poker With Play Money

If you’re looking for some casual fun with play money, check out these games:

1. Video Poker – Classic Casino Games Offline

If you enjoyed the classic red, blue, and white color scheme of old-school video poker machines, then Video Poker – Classic Casino Games Offline is the app for you.

With Video Poker – Classic Casino Games Offline, you can enjoy more than 15 video poker game modes that range from Deuces Wild, Jack or Better, and even Aces and Faces.

New players get 2000 free coins to help them get started and can also spin the bonus wheel to stand a chance to win even more tokens. Loyal players are rewarded with Gold membership, which has its own fair share of benefits.

If you’re on the move, this game can even be played offline, meaning that you can keep yourself entertained anywhere, anytime.

What’s Great:

More than 15 video poker game modes.

Can be played offline.

Free-to-play.

Daily bonuses.

Gold membership incentives.

What’s Not:

You cannot earn real money with this game.

Some users have complained about game bugs.

Need to use real money to buy in-game coins.

2. Video Poker Classic™

Most mobile video poker games try to simulate the feel of playing at a land-based casino to get punters into the mood.

But when it comes to true-blue classic casino fun, no other games can come close to Video Poker Classic™. Video Poker Classic™ takes the interface of older video poker machines and remasters it for a new audience.

And that’s not all that it does.

The game features authentic ambient sounds from casinos around the world. From shuffling cards to jackpot sound effects, the team behind Video Poker Classic™ is clearly dedicated to replicating the casino experience.

Besides sound effects, Video Poker Classic™ lets players choose from 39 different video poker game types, ensuring that you’ll be spoilt for choice every time you start a session.

What’s Great:

Whopping 39 video poker game types.

Has offline support.

Highly-responsive game developers provide regular updates.

Get bonus coins every 2 hours.

Classic video poker design you know and love.

Weekly tournaments.

Training mode.

What’s Not:

No option to play for real money.

Slightly buggy sounds.

3. Las Atlantis

Las Atlantis first appeared on the scene in 2020, but they haven’t wasted any time recruiting new players.

While Las Atlantis doesn’t have an official app, players will be pleased to know that their mobile website is easy to navigate and well-designed.

Las Atlantis has up to 17 types of video poker games featuring a rather colorful underwater Atlantis-style theme. You have fan favourites like Joker Poker or Wild Deuces and rarities like European Slot Poker, so you know you’ll never get bored.

Las Atlantis has a generous welcome bonus package for newcomers and other weekly/daily promotions for other games. As an added plus, the casino also accepts cryptocurrency deposits in the form of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

What’s Great:

Huge welcome bonus package.

Accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits.

Choice of up to 17 types of video poker.

Slick, well-optimized website

What’s Not:

Not open to customers outside of the US.

No official app – players will need to use the Las Atlantis mobile website.

Given how cryptocurrencies have taken off in a big way, it’s no surprise to see that Wild Casino accepts a wide variety of cryptos, from Bitcoin to Litecoin and even Ripple and Stellar. Better yet, Wild Casino also gives unique bonuses to players who make deposits in crypto.

While the site accepts plenty of crypto types, it’s disappointing to see that there are only two options for video poker only, which are: Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild. Also, the FAQ for newcomers should be better designed with more straightforward guidelines.

All that aside, Wild Casino is still a great online casino. There are referral bonuses for players, and the casino is RNG verified, meaning that you won’t have to worry about being scammed.



What’s Great:

Supports cryptocurrency deposits – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, and USD Coin.

Offers special bonuses for cryptocurrency deposits.

RNG verified.

Offers referral bonuses.

Smooth mobile-friendly webpage.

What’s Not:

Only 2 types of video poker – Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild.

The FAQ section could be better.

5. Bovada.lv

Besides being one of the more established names on our list, Bovada offers a handful of video poker variations. Play Jacks Or Better, Joker Poker or Bonus Deuces Wild.

The best one is Jacks Or Better with a payout percentage of 99.54%, plus rewards and points.

The casino accepts a decent selection of cryptos, ranging from Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum. Also, Bovada does not charge any fees for deposits made with BTC, BSV, BCH or LTC.

Click here to try Bovada’s video poker, which offers a massive welcome bonus.

What’s Great:

Up to 10 video poker game types, including Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better.

Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

No fees for deposits made with crypto.

10% welcome bonus with no cap

What’s Not:

Doesn’t have a VIP program but gives rewards and other treats for all players.

Players from the US have to withdraw by paper check.

Closing Thoughts

Video poker is a fun way to pass the time and may even earn some money. With these mobile games and online casinos, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone. Just remember to play in moderation and never take excessive risks.