6 Tips for Building a Better Branded App for Your Casino Business

Online gaming has reached amazing heights, mainly through mobile apps. If you have a casino business, engaging players through social media and mobile apps can help build your business even more. A mobile app enables players to access to play at any time anywhere that they wish. Here are a few tips on building a better app for your casino business that keeps players coming back again and again!

User Experience

Also referred to as UX, it’s all the things that contribute to a user’s experience of an online service, from the interface to the messaging to even the color scheme. Mobile apps are often organized into drawers. These need to be arranged in a user-friendly fashion. For instance, it’s often helpful to place these menus at the top in order to ensure a more intuitive UX. For an online casino app, it is also helpful to have a different drawer for each type of game, such as Blackjack, Roulette, Keno or online bingo games. Try to avoid having too many choices or overloading your visitors so they get frustrated and go with some other app that offers a simpler and tighter UX.

Also, be sure that users find your casino app is fun to use and that you have secure payment options for them to make playing and winning fair and hassle-free. It’s also important to completely test your app and fix any bugs before submitting it app stores or offering it as a download on your casino website.

Naming Your Gambling App

The competition for both apps and online casino businesses is fierce. In order for your branded app to stand out above others in the app store, often having a memorable name and eye-catching graphics can make a difference in which apps mobile users will choose.



Choose a name that gives tells users what it does. Make it as concise and direct as possible.

Try to make your chosen name both catchy and original. Check to make sure no one else is using that name. If it sounds too much like another app, you may upset potential users and up with a bad review. Ratings and reviews can make a big difference for mobile users when choosing casino app.

Giving Your App a High-Quality Icon

Having an app with an eye-catching icon that is both simple and easy to find on a mobile device is a must. Try to color coordinate your mobile casino app’s icon with the color scheme and theme on your casino website. If your casino has a character that is a part of your brand, consider incorporating this into your app icon to make it easier for users to find on their mobile device.

Help and Support

Users have problems with even the best apps. It’s important to offer a direct way for mobile users to contact you for customer service and support. Having an FAQ can also be helpful to answer the most common questions. If there is an issue with payment or credits, for example, users should be able to have their problem solved as quickly as possible. A good rule of thumb is to have a policy of having dedicated customer service interface or guaranteed response of no more than 24 – 48 hours.

Following these steps along with app updates over time to improve UX and gameplay will ensure that users frequenting your casino business will keep coming back again and again.