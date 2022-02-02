6 ways to make your product launch on Twitter successful

In this blog, you’ll learn social media marketing strategies that will help you increase your brand awareness and promote your product launch on Twitter.

After pouring your blood, sweat, and tears into creating a fantastic product, you now want to launch it into the real world. But breaking through the noise can be backbreaking. With Twitter, you can accelerate your product launch and get the organic following you need to drive sales.

With over 300 million active users and 500 million daily tweets, Twitter can help your product reach millions of potential customers. But it’s challenging to penetrate the market, especially if your brand is new. Follow these strategies, and your product launch will be grand.

Make eye-catching videos

Marketers typically use text-based content and videos for advertising products on social media. Videos are a powerful tool on Twitter, and statistics show that people watch videos ads on Twitter 3.5 times more than any other social media platform.

On the flip side, people have a short concentration span and won’t watch a boring video. That’s why you need an eye-catching video that instantly grabs their attention and connects with them on a personal level.

Keep your videos brief and convey your message within the first three seconds. Make every second count, as most users won’t watch the whole thing. The same goes for your tweets – keep them short and catchy.

Organic visibility is everything

SEO is the cornerstone of content marketing. Your website or blog should be well-optimized so that it ranks high on Google searches. The higher it ranks, the more visible your product gets and the more organic following you’ll receive to promote it.

For SEO to work, you need to give users information that’s truly useful for them. Focus on optimizing three key areas – keywords, meta descriptions, and the first paragraph in your articles. The goal is to make sure that both readers and Google understand what your website and product are about in the least amount of reading time possible.

Apart from that, use hashtags in your tweets and encourage your followers to do the same. Subtly slip in your website’s landing page in your tweet to funnel the audience where they can turn into customers.

Content that keeps sharing

Consistently creating content is one of the most reliable digital marketing strategies in the long run. Invest time in creating a high-quality blog where you discuss relevant topics in your industry that consumers are interested in reading about. Also, tweet them to increase community engagement and product visibility.

To go a step further, you need content that your audience shares. That’s why your content should add value for the user. It should answer all the tough questions and focus on your audience’s pain points. Once your blog has built up a large audience, your tweets and videos will reach out to millions of prospective buyers, and you can use your content to promote your new product on Twitter.

Remarketing does wonders

Not everyone will be ready to purchase the first time they hear about your product. Keep in mind that your future customers are in different phases of the purchasing process. The good news is that you can nurture them over time using remarketing ads on Twitter.

With Twitter’s remarketing, your ads will focus on highly targeted users while they browse online. Typically, it targets users who have shown an interest in your product(s) in the past. These are the people who are most likely to buy your product.

To make your promotion truly stand out, you can create a product themed collateral to showcase your new product on Twitter. You can use these eye-catching Twitter banner templates or create your banner from scratch as well.

Make it worth their while

Word-of-mouth buzz spreads like wildfire. Users naturally talk to their friends about products they use and recommend. One way to have them gossip about your product launch is by creating an incentive system.

An incentive system is like a referral program. It rewards users who recommend your product to others. You can reward your loyal customers with discounts, free shipping, and cashback in exchange for promoting your product in their circles. Even renowned companies like Airbnb, Uber, and PayPal use incentive and referral programs.

Partner with social media influencers

Influencer marketing is the digital version of word-of-mouth marketing. Influencers are the kings and queens of social media and have a loyal fan following. Since they’re experts, their audience trusts their recommendations.

To get influencers on board, you’ll have to send them free samples of your product and wait for them to post a video about it. This is a powerful way to promote your product on Twitter, but remember that you can’t buy an influencer’s opinion. They’ll always be loyal to their audience and be honest in their review. It’s a bit risky unless you find an influencer you think is excited about your product.

A final piece of advice

Launching a new product on Twitter is an art of itself, but there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to how you should go about it. Before plunging into action, you should specifically understand who your audience is. Then and only then will the strategies discussed above work.

Apart from that, it’s crucial to stay true to your brand so that your product theme collateral is consistent in its message and how it looks across the board. Brand consistency will help the audience relate with your product and thus, increase the chances of sales.