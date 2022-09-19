7 Things Fresh Student Marketers Need to Know

The first year in college can be overwhelming. Everything is new, and there is a bit too much information. So it is easy to feel confused. That’s why it is important to be prepared and take the best out of the college years. If you are a fresh Marketing student, here are some things you need to keep in mind.

Answer the Main Question

This question is “why marketing?”. You need to have a clear understanding of your goals and objectives in this field of knowledge. This is the baseline of internal motivation that will keep you going. And it is important for the future as well.

Maybe there are some particular aspects of Marketing you like – creativity, content creation, or data analysis. Some of them can become your narrow focus in a prospective career. After all, it is a wide subject with a lot of options.

Learn Time Management

This tip is helpful for any fresh student. Start managing your time reasonably from day one. Otherwise, you might end up with missed deadlines and sleepless nights.

The basics of time management are:

Calendar with all deadlines and due dates;

Notifications to start early on projects;

To-do lists;

Realistic approach;

Achievable and measurable goals.

Also, learn how to prioritize and delegate tasks. There is only so much you can do in a day. There will be times when you need some assistance. For such cases, know where you can go. For example, if you struggle with a college assignment, you can opt for professional paper help by WritePaper online. It is a useful platform whether you are not confident in your writing, need advice, or simply lack time to do everything on your own.

Experienced authors offer writing, editing, and proofreading help with all types of college papers. They can polish your work or do everything from scratch. It is great to know your options and ask for help when needed.

Learn the Difference Between Marketing and Sales

Marketing is much more than selling things. It is pretty common to mistake one for another. But it is not true. Marketing is ultimately about creating a comfortable experience where customers can make educated choices.

The customer is always at the center of the strategy. That’s why human behavior is crucial for understanding why some things work, and others don’t. To understand the behavioral implications, consider taking Psychology courses; it will be helpful for traditional and digital marketing.

Follow the Industry Trends

College education focuses on fundamental concepts and theories. However, there is a lot that is happening at the moment, particularly in the world of digital strategies, SEO guidelines, and content trends.

Keep yourself updated on what is going on and what new tactics appear. For example:

Subscribe to newsletters;

Follow professional and credible experts online;

Look through new campaigns of major brands and analyze them;

Read new studies related to your field;

Read websites like Brand Equity, Afaqs, and Hubspot.

You do not have to know all, but it is good to be in the general context as the industry is constantly evolving.

Gain Experience

This is important not only for future employment. The earlier you put your knowledge into practice, the easier it will be to study as well. The theory is good but getting your hand dirty is even better.

There is a multitude of ways to start and try out different concepts and techniques you learn about, for example:

Manage your social media presence. You can create and grow your Instagram profile as part of a portfolio or exercise, for example. Or you can dive into Tik Tok and analyze the algorithm from within;

Create a website or blog and use it to train digital marketing, SEO, and content creation;

Start doing freelance gigs;

Apply for an internship;

Volunteer on campus or outside;

Take part in interesting research projects;

Gain professional certifications online;

Join a boot camp.

This will also be useful to see what interests you more and what gaps in the knowledge you might have.

Network and Build Relationships

Hearing that networking is everything might be tiring. But it is true. Networking runs the world, and the marketing industry is no exception. A lot of jobs are not even posted but filled based on recommendations, for instance.

There are also many opportunities you might not know about until you meet the right people. And it will help work on your communication as it is an essential skill for experts.

The more people you know, the higher your chances for professional success.

How can you network? Here are several tips:

Go to professional events like seminars, conferences, and lectures;

Communicate with professors, alums, and your peers;

Create a LinkedIn profile and reach out online;

Join professional communities online;

Follow others on social media, comment on blogs, or contribute to them by guest posting.

To maintain good relations, be polite and offer something to people. You can help them in some way, show interest, or introduce them to others.

Dive into Technical Details

This is particularly important for digital marketing. If there is not enough emphasis on technical skills in your curriculum, you can fill in the gap yourself. In any case, learning more is always good.

Digital marketing is data-driven. So familiarize yourself with data analytics and professional tools. Try out and learn the most common software programs used in this sphere, for example:

Email campaign programs;

Social media management tools;

Analytic tools like Google Analytics and Adwords;

CRM software;

Content management systems like WordPress.

And you can also apply all of that to your practical projects.

In Summary

Marketing is a wide field of knowledge with a lot of specializations and intricacies. To make the best of your college experience, apply an efficient approach to your time, resources, and goals. Gain practical experience as soon as possible and build a strong network of professionals.

Also, keep up with the trends and market news to stay on top of the competition.