7 Tools to Help You Build Better Backlinks

Building high-quality links to your website is an essential aspect of any successful SEO strategy. By building strong and authoritative links, you can improve your website’s search engine rankings, drive traffic to your site, and increase your online visibility. However, link building can be a time-consuming and challenging process, especially if you don’t have the right tools to help you. Put together by an Atlanta SEO company, this article takes a look at seven tools that can help you build better links and improve your website’s SEO.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is a comprehensive SEO tool that includes a powerful backlink analysis feature. With Ahrefs, you can analyze your website’s backlink profile, track your competitors’ link-building activities, and find high-quality link-building opportunities. Ahrefs also includes a broken link checker tool that can help you find broken links on other websites and reach out to the website owners to request that they replace the broken links with links to your website.

SEMrush

SEMrush is another popular SEO tool that includes a range of features to help you build better links. With SEMrush, you can analyze your website’s backlink profile, track your competitors’ link-building activities, and find high-quality link-building opportunities. SEMrush also includes a link building tool that can help you find and reach out to relevant websites to request backlinks.

BuzzStream

BuzzStream is a comprehensive outreach and link-building tool that can help you streamline your link-building efforts. With BuzzStream, you can manage your outreach campaigns, track your progress, and build relationships with website owners to secure high-quality backlinks. BuzzStream also includes a range of features to help you find relevant websites for outreach and to track your link-building efforts over time.

Moz Link Explorer

Moz Link Explorer is a popular link-building tool that can help you analyze your website’s backlink profile and find new link-building opportunities. Moz Link Explorer also includes a link tracking feature that can help you monitor your link-building efforts and track the success of your link-building campaigns.

Majestic

Majestic is a powerful link analysis tool that can help you analyze your website’s backlink profile and track your competitors’ link-building activities. With Majestic, you can also find high-quality link-building opportunities and monitor the success of your link-building campaigns over time.

Pitchbox

Pitchbox is an outreach and link-building tool that can help you streamline your link-building efforts and build relationships with website owners. With Pitchbox, you can manage your outreach campaigns, track your progress, and find high-quality link-building opportunities.

Hunter

Hunter is a tool that can help you find email addresses for website owners and outreach targets. With Hunter, you can enter a domain name or company name and Hunter will return a list of email addresses associated with that domain or company. This can be a valuable tool for outreach and building relationships with website owners to secure high-quality backlinks.

In conclusion, building high-quality links to your website is an essential aspect of any successful SEO strategy. By using the right tools to help you, you can streamline your link-building efforts, find high-quality link-building opportunities, and track the success of your link-building campaigns over time. Whether you choose to use a comprehensive SEO tool like Ahrefs or SEMrush, a dedicated link-building tool like BuzzStream or Pitchbox, or a link analysis tool like Moz Link Explorer or Majestic, there are a range of tools available to help you build better links and improve your website’s SEO.