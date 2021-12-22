8 Effective Ways To Get Real Instagram Likes In 2022

Instagram likes come when users of the platform like an app or profile. Simple enough to say, but this is one of the goals that most influencers, content creators and brands are constantly working towards it.

Likes are one of the indicators with which the Instagram algorithm detects the content of interest within the platform to give it greater visibility. This method of visibility is similar to that used by search engine optimisation, which is why it is so important to get them. And apps like Instagram auto liker are an excellent alternative to get free likes, it is always good to work on strategies that allow you to get them organically. Here are some of them.

1. Post when your followers are most active

If your goal is to increase the number of likes on your posts, it is crucial to do whatever it takes to make them more visible. After all, the more people who see your posts, the more chances you have of getting likes. One of the organic ways to do this is to post at strategic times when there is a higher volume of online users.

2. Be consistent

Your Instagram presence depends on how often you appear in your followers’ feeds, so it’s vital to be consistent when it comes to posting. By offering new and interesting content on a frequent basis, more users will be encouraged to follow you and interact with your posts and get you free Instagram likes. Organise a posting schedule and schedules with a network management service.

3. Tag relevant accounts

This is what you should do frequently. Collaborate with brands and use this opportunity to showcase your content in a favourable light.

You can even mention or tag influencers and brands that have been important to you and your content creation process. This way you will show them your appreciation and you will be sharing valuable content that your followers can identify with.

4. Take care of the quality of your posts

Aesthetics are important in the digital world and this is especially true when it comes to Instagram. Creating visually pleasing content will make your followers interact more with your posts.

Take inspiration from other accounts to create interesting content. You can even invest in professional equipment to improve the quality of your photos or videos or hire a professional photographer to help you take good photos for your account.

5. Use hashtags… Correctly

Anyone who has been on Instagram for a while knows how the platform works and understands the importance and impact hashtags can have on a post. Include hashtags in your Instagram photos and videos to improve visibility. This will allow you to reach a larger number of users and gain more likes.

Although it is important to choose popular hashtags, you should know that it is not about choosing the hashtag with the highest number of publications, but about using those that are more specific and relevant to your brand. It is also advisable not to saturate your captions with too many hashtags. Social Media Managers and network experts recommend using between 6 and 11 per post.

6. The secret is to interact

Social networks such as Twitter and Instagram have become popular because they are a two-way street, unlike traditional media such as TV and radio where the user can only receive without interacting. This is why it is important to interact with your followers, give a couple of likes and reply to comments; but it is vital that you do so spontaneously and sincerely.

7. Get to know your followers

One of the biggest advantages of Instagram is that you can easily interact and get to know your followers. The platform has different features like stickers, comments, polls that will allow you to get to know your followers if you use them correctly.

Ask them about their favourite music, recommendations and similar things that may be associated with your account. It may seem trivial, but the more you know about your followers, the easier it will be to create content that appeals to them.

8. Stay on trend

On Instagram and social media in general, there are always trends that thousands of users are participating in. Whether we’re talking about a challenge, dynamics or special dates, you should always keep an eye out for these as an opportunity to create personalised content for your account and gain more likes on your posts. There’s one thing you could do as well, use this IG Liker to get free likes. Having more likes on your own posts will help you get more attention from others.

However, don’t just participate in any challenge that appears in your feed. Choose the dynamics that are most associated with your account so that the content you create makes sense to your followers.

Likes should not be the only objective when making a post on Instagram, but they can be a determining factor in terms of the number of people who will see your post and interact with it, even if the app hides the likes as it has been announcing for a few months now. Apply these simple tips and you’ll see more likes on your posts as your account grows.