A Guide for Students on Writing a Convincing Argumentative Paper

An argumentative essay is one that takes a topic and your stance on it and convinces a reader that you have a point in your ideas. This type of assignment is incredibly common in schools and colleges as it helps students develop critical thinking, persuasion, and other important skills. But, handling this task is never easy.

So, what does it take to succeed? In this guide, we will give you a set of key tips and steps that will help you create an A-level paper with ease. Let’s dive in!

Consider Getting Some Help

Writing essays can be tough. And convincing someone of the correctness of your ideas is no easier. So, sometimes, creating a compelling argumentative paper can just feel like an unbearable task. In this case, enlisting the help of professionals is a way to reduce stress and get a desired high grade for your work. And it is a great way to save your precious time too.

Read the Task

If you prefer to take up the challenge, the first step you should take is to read the given assignment thoroughly. It should sound like a no-brainer. But, for some reason, students often tend to neglect this step.

To avoid making critical mistakes, start by reading the task. Define all key requirements and limitations. And keep all these details when writing your paper.

Define Your Stance

If you were assigned a specific topic by your teacher, take some time to analyze it. If not, choose a suitable topic based on relevancy, controversy, and, most importantly, your own interests. Make sure that it’s not too broad or too narrow and that there will be enough space to conduct quality research in it.

When the topic is defined, transform it into a question and answer it. This way, you will define the stance you are going to argue in your essay.

Collect Information

When you have a clear understanding of the task and topic, move on to the research phase. Use both online and offline resources to gather some background information that you could use. Then delve into more detail and find lots of valid facts, statistics, examples, and other pieces of evidence that align with your stance.

Pro tip! When you have enough supporting elements, search for counter arguments too. Discussing opposing views in your work will give it more depth and help you emphasize the correctness of your claims.

Make an Outline

Whenever you wonder how to approach any academic paper, the answer is – it’s best to start by making an outline. Although many students skip this stage just to get to the writing part faster, this approach is not the easiest one. Without a plan, you risk getting stuck and not knowing what to discuss in your paper. But, if you have a detailed outline, you will be able to put your essay together faster and ensure that you don’t miss anything out of sight.

Formulate Your Thesis

A thesis should be a concise and firm statement that reveals the main topic and claim of your essay. Ideally, you should keep it one sentence long.

Although it’s good to formulate a thesis at the early stage, don’t expect it to stay unchanged till the end. Most often, after putting together all your evidence and ideas, you will have to go back to your statement and tweak it.

Hook Your Readers

When you start writing, start by grabbing your readers’ attention. To do this right, you need two things:

Know your audience;

Find a good hook that will work for engaging your audience.

Traditionally, you can leverage a question, quote, fact, statistics, or other literary tricks to hook your audience. You can choose any option as long as it looks appropriate, fits into the overall content, and can spark your readers’ interest.

Use Different Types of Argument Claims

The core idea behind every argumentative paper is to prove a specific point of view or stance using valid supporting evidence (or argument claims). In order to learn how to support your ideas the right way, you need to know that there are a few types of claims that you can use:

Fact is a proven statement that proves that a particular idea is true or false.

is a proven statement that proves that a particular idea is true or false. Definition is a general dictionary definition that confirms your view of the topic. You can also provide your own interpretation of it.

is a general dictionary definition that confirms your view of the topic. You can also provide your own interpretation of it. Value is a statement that stresses the value of what you are arguing.

is a statement that stresses the value of what you are arguing. Cause and effect is a correlation between a problem discussed in your work and the effects it has on something else.

is a correlation between a problem discussed in your work and the effects it has on something else. Policy is an explanation of why readers should care about the discussed topic.

All these types of claims can have a good effect on a reader. So, before you get to writing, consider how you are going to present your claims, and feel free to mix up several different approaches for a more powerful effect.

Go Back and Revise

When your paper is completed, let it rest for at least a few hours and, ideally, a few days. After this, go back to it and assess your work.

Scan it for grammar, punctuation, and other mistakes. Also, ensure that the tone, style, structure, and formatting are unanimous and smooth. Finally, don’t hesitate to leverage anti-plagiarism software to ensure that your essay is unique enough to get a high grade.

The Bottom Line

So, that's how you write a compelling argumentative essay. Use this article as a guide when tackling your assignments.