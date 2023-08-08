A quick guide: How to activate Overwatch 2 Beta

With more than five hundred thousand active players in the first game of the overwatch series, it would be fair to say that the game was a behemoth success all over the world. After 2016, Blizzard Entertainment, the developers of the game took their time and are all set to release the second game of the series.

The best thing about the release? A chance to access the game earlier than most people. The developers have announced that they are going to release Overwatch 2 for a beta testing phase and are expecting a great number of participants. Gamers will get a chance to submit their feedback and might also be rewarded for spotting any kinds of bugs once they get beta access. This blog will tell you everything you need to know about how to activate overwatch 2 beta.

What is Overwatch 2 Beta Access?

Developers put in hours and hours of testing before releasing any game (or any software for that matter), but they understand that a simulation can never beat a real-life experience.

And for those reasons, Beta Access is provided to interested gamers who are willing to play the game and provide feedback for the gameplay that might or might not include bugs.

As joystixhq highlights, this feedback is extremely valuable for the developers in order to keep the gaming experience seamless once they launch the game to the open market. A simple yet efficient way to market the game, create hype and most importantly prevent the loss of credibility and reputation.

How to get beta access for Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has been in the news for quite some time now and for all the right reasons. The game is set for a worldwide launch in the coming months and the developers don’t want to make any mistakes.

If you are among the thousands who want to know how to activate overwatch 2 beta, then you have landed in the right spot. Below is an in-depth explanation including each and every step you will need to access the game.

The first and foremost thing that you guys will have to do in order to download the overwatch 2 beta is to get access to the same. Worry not, it is easier than it sounds. The easiest way to do so and to do it without paying a buck is to sign up for the beta with their email and the Battle.net accounts on the official Overwatch 2 PvP beta page.

If you are willing to spend some money on the beta game. You can buy the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack on any platform. This purchase will get you immediate beta access as soon as the beta phase begins and downloads are permitted.

Blizzard is giving away Overwatch 2 beta tokens to a select few Overwatch League viewers. For the opening weekend of the Overwatch League, you will have to watch at least an hour of the games on the following hours:

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. New York Excel: May 5 at noon PT

Vancouver Titans vs. Boston Uprising: May 6 at 1:30 p.m. PT

Washington Justice vs. Toronto Defiant: May 7 at noon PT

Florida Mayhem vs. Paris Eternal: May 8 at 1:30 p.m. PT

The league will stream on YouTube and for blizzard to figure out who you are, you will have to link your Blizzard account to your YouTube account.

How to activate Overwatch 2 Beta on PC?

The moment you get a confirmation about your participation in the beta testing, you are eligible to scream “thy turkey is done!” Was that a lame line? Well, what can you do?

Now that you know you are in, all you have to do is download the beta client. Simply follow the steps mentioned:

1. Begin by logging in to your Battle.net account and get to Overwatch 2 on the game launcher.

2. Right after your click, you will find the Game Version drop-down in the bottom corner.

3. Browse through the list and select Overwatch 2 Beta and click to install.

4. Once the 50 GB download is complete, simply press the blue Play button to start and voila you have entered the realm of Overwatch 2!

How to activate overwatch 2 beta on PS4 and PS5?

Again, you need to have access to the beta version for playing the game on PS4 and PS5. Once you have it, players will get a code to download the Overwatch 2 beta.

Just as you receive the beta access, you will have a code along with it. Write it down. Launch the PlayStation Store. On PS5, manoeuvre to the “More” option where you will find the Select Redeem Code. (On PS4, it is on the left-hand side) Input the beta code you copied earlier. Download the beta and enjoy!

How to download overwatch 2 beta on Xbox?

You will begin by pressing the guide button on your controller, which opens a drop-down menu, now go to the Microsoft store. On the left tab, you will find the “Redeem” option. It will open up a dialogue box where you will have to enter the access code for the game. Done!

What are the selection criteria for Overwatch 2 Beta Access?

Beta testers for the game are chosen based on a variety of factors that include your Battle.net account region, how long have you been in the line, and your computer hardware specifications. You will also need to own a copy of Overwatch 1 to access the 1st Closed Beta.

If you are a journalist or an influencer you might get lucky as Blizzard will also be inviting select journalists and community contributors from around the world.

What are the changes expected in Overwatch 2?

The second game in the franchise is set to bring changes to the game without hampering the original feel of the successful pilot. The console and PC versions of Overwatch 2 beta will feature the following:

Crossplay between consoles and PC

5v5 matches

Two new Overwatch 2 heroes – Junker Queen and Sojourn

Hero reworks for Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra

Two new Hybrid maps – Paraiso and Midtown

One new Escort map – Circuit Royal

Two maps for the new Push mode – New Queen Street and Colosseo

Frequently Asked Questions about how to activate overwatch 2 beta

Players can get a real-time update if the overwatch servers are down at the moment by clicking on the above link.

If I had access to the first Overwatch 2 Beta, will I automatically roll over to the next beta access as well?

No. The Beta access a player gets does not simply roll over. Simply putting, the developers will obviously want new players who can try their games on a different system making the testing phase more effective.

Will any progress I make during the beta carry over to the live game?

You wish guys. But, no. Any progress you are going to make during the beta round is going to stay here only and will be carried over to when the game goes live.