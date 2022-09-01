All You Need to Know about Asset Management in DeFi

The new web environment has given users a great deal of freedom, flexibility, and power. Any person can now manage their assets with greater transparency and control over their investment choices by acting as their own bank. In addition, a strong sign of the development of DeFi asset management is the introduction of composability in DeFi projects and the development of new financial products by investors.

Decentralized asset management’s expansion has increased the possibility of developing complex financial solutions. Decentralized asset management also encourages the flexibility of investing easily in both physical and digital assets. In the conversation that follows, let’s learn more about the range of asset management in DeFi.

What is DeFi?

It is crucial to quickly consider the foundations of DeFi before moving on to the discussion’s main topic. Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is essentially the implementation of financial services on the blockchain. They are independent of any centralized authority. In fact, knowing what DeFi entails is crucial to understanding DeFi assets and how they can completely alter the financial landscape.

DeFi really uses the traditional components of the current financial system while switching out the middlemen with smart contracts. DeFi can be viewed as a hybrid of blockchain technology and traditional banking services. According to DeFi Pulse, the total value of all DeFi platforms is a bit over 30 billion dollars.

For its functioning, Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, mainly relies on a decentralized infrastructure. Therefore, you might discover that adopting the Ethereum blockchain, which can aid in creating decentralized applications, is necessary. The Ethereum blockchain is used by the vast majority of DeFi protocols. However, due to the advantages of scalability and speed, certain protocols have already moved to other blockchain networks. DeFi does, however, hold out some encouraging prospects for the long-term development of decentralized asset management.

DeFi in Asset Management

At the beginning of 2019, investors and asset management experts became interested in DeFi due to its potential. DeFi also introduced a number of additional novel features, including protocols, derivatives, composability, decentralized exchanges, and security tokens. When considered collectively, all of these elements have shown strong potential for developing novel investment solutions.

At the same time, they provided the framework for thinking about implementing DeFi asset management. How? The traditional financial environment places a lot of emphasis on life, goals, risk tolerance requirements, and income when making investment decisions. These elements could help investors choose where to invest their money. In this instance, the striking aspect relates to the somewhat laborious process and the burden of standardization. As a result, it is typical to see various client types in comparable investments.

Numerous fresh automated advisers have emerged in the financial industry in recent years, including Betterment, Personal Capital, and Wealthfront. The management of investments has also been given to the investor by self-investing platforms like Robinhood. The investment and asset management markets are now dominated by index funds and algorithms. The positive DeFi propositions and all of these ramifications have contributed to the expansion of asset management in DeFi.

Cryptocurrency trading was regarded as the upcoming major alternative to traditional financial systems before the introduction of DeFi. Decentralized exchanges thus became a viable option to the drawbacks and dangers of centralized exchanges as a result of the expansion of Ethereum usage and ERC20 tokens.

Decentralized Finance Asset Management

DeFi’s problems led to significant ambiguity about the definition and operation of DeFi assets. Real-world assets could now be easily tokenized and traded in DeFi systems. As a result, it is simple to determine that these assets are DeFi assets. Now, it is only natural to question the characteristics of DeFi that support asset management. Transparency, composability, and trustlessness are the three key traits that DeFi uses to empower asset management.

One thing that you must keep in mind when considering your asset management and investment platform is that asset management is focused on managing a client’s tangible assets, while investment management is a wider term for managing all of the client’s investments.

Transparency

Actually, in the realm of conventional finance, transparency is a fallacy. Currently, there is minimal potential for openness due to lengthy settlement timeframes that can reach approximately 2 to 3 days and the standard quarterly reporting. Asset managers are required to report public displays of their assets each month or quarter as a result of these circumstances. Therefore, if you invest in a specific item, you could not know the asset’s state at a given time. Only information regarding the fund’s and asset managers’ performance during the prior quarter was available.

Composability

Asset managers and advisors must work diligently to build a portfolio that has growth, liquidity, income, and hedging in accordance with traditional financial frameworks. The asset manager might then request a larger fee, raising the cost of asset management as a result. How does DeFi’s asset management approach address this issue?

The aspect of composability can be demonstrated by using the example of DeFiZap, now known as Zapper.fi. Layering exposure within a single transaction, yield and risk management, and the option to bring numerous holdings were all introduced. Additionally, it provides a risk profile evaluation along with suggestions for the best fit. The Robo-Advisor for Yield, often known as RAY, offers a novel method of asset management. It makes it possible for assets to be moved across different lending protocols, enabling higher returns on low-risk lending investments.

Trustlessness

The lack of trust is the next important factor that affects how decentralized asset management functions. Users might connect their wallets and engage with asset management options with the development of DeFi on Ethereum. It’s interesting that neither a KYC disclosure nor knowledge of the managers’ information is required.

PieDAO is the most eminent instance of establishing trustlessness in asset management with DeFi. The DAO functionality has been incorporated into asset management. Users could manage and produce assets with the PieDAO DOUGH token. Tokens with diversified portfolios can be created thanks to the decentralized finance asset management’s trustless feature.

In Conclusion

If you’re curious to learn more about asset management in decentralized finance and security token offerings, there’s plenty of it. This is why most businesses and individuals reach out to companies that offer these services, such as PixelPlex security token offering to ensure they are equipped with the right skills and knowledge.