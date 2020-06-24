All You Need To Know About Planning A Successful Video AD

Video Marketing has emerged as the most effective way to gain a new audience and develop a business. You can broadcast your video ads through many channels. It might be a popular social media network like Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube; or even a local TV channel. Video Advertisements can communicate the brand most effectively to the target audience.

Planning or the pre-production phase of making a successful video ad is very crucial for many reasons. It’s similar to testing your drone missile before actually taking the drone to the war field. You need to work on various aspects to make your video ad compelling and concise.

You can make the most effective use of various promo video makers from reputed online sources to make the best in class video ads that look professional and bring business to you or your clients. These are video templates made to fit various orientations and industry-specific needs.

In this article, let us figure out the preparations you must make to shoot a winning video ad before beginning with your videography. Here are a few crucial steps you need to know and implement:

Step #1: Meet and convince your client for a video ad:

This is the first step in your business as an ad maker and needs some basic marketing skills. The bottom line is to let the client know about the service you offer. As you need to strike a Win-Win Deal, you must convince the client, focusing on what difference the video ad you are about to make can bring to their business.

Once you deliver your presentation and complete the techno-commercial discussions for the video ad, you need to sit with the client to design the video ad’s concept. Now, this ‘spot’ of the video ad mainly depends on the nature of your client’s business, the kind of happiness your client delivers through his/her products and services, and what precisely the client thinks he/she should present through the video ad.

For instance:

A fashion boutique specializing in bridal dresses would love to showcase smiling brides after wearing their outfits on the wedding day

A Music Production Company would like to showcase the best celebrities in the music industry they have worked with so far for their music videos and albums

A Realtor would love to provide a glorious view of the eye-alluring properties on sale.

Step #2: Summarize the narration of the video ad:

When you and your client are done with the conceptualization of the proposed video ad, you need to sit together to write a sequential narration. This narration, technically termed as a ‘treatment,’ puts the happenings on the frame on paper exactly in the same sequence.

This is a very significant step in making a successful video ad. You can pen down the mutually agreed vision of the video ad at this stage. You can cleverly use a youtube video editor from reputed sources online to create the video ad to reach and exceed the expectations of your clients.

Summarizing is the intermediate step between the conceptualization and scripting of the video ad you would make. This step brings a clear vision to you and your client about what you would showcase in the video ad and what exact message it will tell your audience.

Step #3: Write a detailed S]script of your video ad:

Writing a script is the most crucial step in the pre-production of any video. A script would describe what the viewers would see and listen to sequentially according to the scenes in the ad. Usually, the script is written in two columns for better understanding of the production team:

The left column includes the visuals, text to display, beginning and conclusive frame, and the camera movement.

The right column includes the audio part. This may be the dialogue a model or actor would be supposed to pitch, or a narrator may speak in the background as well.

Step #4: Prepare a precise & descriptive shot list:

This final step in the pre-production stage would ensure the effective production of your video ad. You need to prepare a sequential list of shots explaining every detail about the beginning frame, closing frame, and other technical aspects based on your script.

For instance, while making a video ad for a packaged fruit juice, your script may begin from the farm where the fruits are grown. Then, you may take the audience to the factory. Finally, the ad may end with a smile on a kid’s face after drinking the juice served by his mom on the dining table.

Thus, the production team would never miss anything and complete the videography of the ad in all respects. When you would be shooting at various locations, this shot list helps a lot.

The bottom line:

The pre-production stage of a video ad requires creative efforts considering wide-ranging aspects. We hope that this article helps you to understand the process of ‘the perfect planning for a video ad.’ By analyzing and implementing these steps in practice, you can surely plan for successful video ads that help your clients develop their businesses.