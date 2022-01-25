Android app development. Understanding the main types of mobile apps

With the introduction of smartphones, the use of the mobile phone has increased. Smartphones have changed the way we consume hardware, do business, and carry out our daily activities. Since Android is used by 85% of smartphones, developing Android apps is a must for any internet company worthy of the name. There are many android app development services available that are introducing amazing apps for smartphones.

While learning to develop Android apps may seem like a difficult endeavor, it can open up a world of possibilities. They could invent the next “hit app” that will revolutionize the way we work and interact.

Maybe you’re creating a tool that you can use to improve your workflow. Or maybe you’ll just learn a new skill that will help you get a wonderful career!

What is an Android Application?

Android is used on about 2.5 billion devices. Android devices include phones, TVs, tablets, cameras, game consoles, car systems, and smart wearable devices. Although the hardware configurations of Android devices vary, the Android operating system supports similar features such as storage, cameras, connection, messaging, etc.

Android devices offer several important features through the Android platform, including Widgets – allows quick access to information on the home screen, e.g., weather data; Typical features include custom ROMs, which allow users to customize Android operating systems according to their needs, and a QR code scanner.

What Are Types of Mobile Application?

When we categorize mobile apps based on the technologies they were created with, there are three main types of them:

1. Native Mobile Application:

These apps are specifically designed for the operating system of a mobile device (OS). Therefore, you can create native Android or iOS mobile apps, as well as apps for other devices. You can’t combine apps because they’re designed for a single platform.

For example, you can’t use an app of blackberry on a smartphone. A variety of programming languages are used to build native applications. Kotlin, Java, Swift, Python, Objective-C, and C++ are a few examples.

2. Web Mobile Application:

Web apps can be accessed through your mobile device’s web browser. Web Apps are internet-capable applications. We do not need to download and install the app onto a mobile device to gain access.

Web applications can be designed for a wide range of purposes and can be used by anyone, from a business to an individual, for a variety of reasons. A client-server program is what a web application is. It has both a client-side and a server-side. Web apps can be created for a variety of purposes and used by businesses or individuals.

CSS, HTML5, Ruby, JavaScript, and other web programming languages are used to build web apps.

3. Hybrid Mobile Application:

These apps are like native apps in that they can be installed on different gadgets (smartphones, tablets, PCs, and laptops) but run through web browsers. Your business can save resources and time as there is no more need to develop and maintain applications for multiple platforms.

It is perfect for primarily content-driven apps. Web technology and native APIs are combined into hybrid applications. Instead of being displayed in the user’s browser, the app runs from within a native app and its built-in browser, making it essentially invisible to the user. Hybrid apps have the following advantages:

Save time

Save money

Easy management due to one codebase

Easy to scale

Easy Steps to Develop an Android App

Following are 4 easy steps to develop an Android application:

Download the tools you need

Start a new project

Get familiar will all the files

Test the app

First, set up your development environment so that your desktop is ready to achieve your Android development goals. To do this, you need Android Studio and the Android SDK. Android Studio is an integrated development environment (IDE).

This means “integrated development environment,” which is essentially an interface through which you can enter your code (usually Java or Kotlin) and access all the development tools.

Android Studio gives you access to the Android SDK libraries and APIs, so you can take advantage of the operating system’s native features.

Start a new project:

After installing Android Studio on your computer, you need to create a new project. Although this is a simple procedure, you will have to make a few selections that will impact the development of your Android app in the future.

Select File > New > Project from the File menu. You will be asked to choose a “Project Template” now. When your new app loads, it describes the code and UI elements that will be present.

Get familiar will all the files:

There are so many separate files, several kinds of code, folders, and more! These were worlds removed from the only empty file I used to process in Python or even QBasic. MainActivity.java or MainActivity.kt is the open file.

This is the main logical file of the activity, which will determine the behaviour of your application. This file can be found in MyApplication > application > src > main > java > com > company name > my application, as shown on the left of your screen.

Test the app:

When you learn a new programming language, the first thing you need to do is create an application that says “Hello World”. Luckily, it’s simple in this case because that’s exactly what the existing code does! A little label that simply says: Hello World, can be found in the XML.

So, you have to write a program for Hello World and run it, to test whether your app is working properly or not.

Conclusion

Creating an android application is not much difficult, work smartly and you can do everything. Before developing, first of all, think of your audience and the type of application that you want to create.

As we already have discussed three types of mobile applications, choose the one that suits you better. Start developing your app today with these easy steps. There are many online courses available to help you. If you need any assistance then visit GBKSOFT website. They have the world’s best developers and they also have some readymade software to save your precious time staying within your budget.