Android Gaming Tips for Beginners

If you’re part of #TeamAndroid and want to use your smartphone for gaming, then the tips in this article are what you’ve been looking for. After putting them into practice, you’ll soon become a pro mobile gamer.

Whether you use a Samsung, Google Pixel, or Xiaomi, these tips are for all Android users.

1. Find Browser-Based Games That You Like

As an Android user, you have two choices:

Play browser-based games

Download games from the Google Play Store

For now, let’s focus on browser-based games.

Using Google Chrome (or any other mobile browser), you can access any game you want. All you need is a good internet connection and plenty of brightness, so that you can see the screen.

When it comes to mobile browser games, you’re spoilt for choice as a beginner. A good place to start is with the best aussie online casinos, where you can access mobile-friendly games that involve real money. Additionally, make sure to try out puzzle games in your browser, like the red-hot game ‘Wordle’ that everybody is still talking about.

Bonus Tip: Don’t forget to bookmark your favourite browser games, so that you can access them whenever you want.

2. Set Up a Google Play Store Account

To download games on any Android device, you need to have a Google Play Store account. No account, no games.

Luckily, it’s free to register an account. Also, there are thousands of games in the Google Play Store that you can download for free, which is even more exciting.

However, just make sure to keep track of your storage. If you download too many games, you won’t have space for photos, videos, and other files.

3. Close Background Apps

Whilst playing any games, make sure to close your background apps, such as the camera and Facebook Messenger. This will help to free up some RAM space, which then enables your device to run faster. If you have lots of apps open in the background, it’s going to slow down the gameplay, which is something you don’t want.

4. Buy a USB Ethernet Adapter

Have you found that your Android is quite slow when it comes to the internet connection? This might be because you’re using a wireless connection for gaming.

To solve this problem (and ultimately make your mobile gaming experience as smooth as possible), you can buy a USB ethernet adapter. You simply plug the adapter into your Android device, insert the ethernet cable, and you’re good to go. This way, you can almost guarantee you’re not going to lose connection or experience any lag whilst gaming.

5. Use a Headset

Lastly, don’t forget to use a wireless headset with your Android. You’ll be able to pick up on all the in-game sounds much easier. Plus, it also makes it easier to game in public without having to worry about disturbing other people, whether you’re on a train or grabbing an Uber. Sony and Turtle Beach are all excellent brands that people use for Android smartphones.