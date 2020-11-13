Android Slots That Are Still Popular in 2020

Android online slots have taken the mobile gaming scene by storm. In the past casinos used apps but trying to maintain multiple casino apps for Windows, Android, and iOS took time, money, and resources. In came Flash, which allowed players to play online slots via their web browser, but even then, Flash required many updates and took up hours of online casino support teams’ time.

Today JavaScript is the preferred choice for developing the latest Android video slot games, and thanks this new tech players can log on to their casino from a web browser, click on the game they want to play, and with no updates or hassle, the game loads.

Below we review two of the best Android video slots online today from the popular Aussie video slots software provider NextGen Gaming.

Medusa II

243-ways-to-win finds its way to the NextGen gaming suite with the sorcerous Medusa II daring to cast a fresh look with the well-known ‘no pay-line’ concept over 5 reels of supernatural action. The sequel to Medusa is most definitely going to be a long-term hit with NextGen fans. 3D graphics and sublime animation characterise NextGen’s brilliance.

And to make sure this slot leaves a lasting mark and keeps you coming back, a flurry of features are available. Get to grips with Stacked Wilds, Locked Reels, Turned to Stone Stacked Wilds, Scatters, Multipliers, Free Spins and a Gamble feature.

Medusa II Gameplay

Magical powers and dark witchcraft keep soldiers at bay and reels turning into wilds in a 3D animated world starring Medusa in her second appearance.

She wickedly sees aside attacking soldiers attacking the reels using a stony gaze that turns the warrior into stone, leaving you with reels full of wild symbols. The wilds are all stacked 3 high in Medusa II and combine with a locking reels feature that locks up reels and combinations randomly during the game, which pretty much guarantees your spin will come out spitting dollar signs.

Locked reels remain permanently locked during the free spins round where 10 free spins will dish out 3, 4 and 5 symbol combination wins as the free spins with locked reels progressively build up symbols and combine with wilds.

Stacked Wilds

Look out for the Medusa wild symbol as she stacks up 3 high on the reels substituting as any other symbol in the game helping to complete more combination wins.

Turned to Stone Stacked Wilds

3D animation is a feature of Medusa II and this random feature brings out the best of them. An armoured soldier rides across the reels in attack mode. Medusa’s dark stare intercepts the soldier’s charge, turning him to stone and turning the reels into all wild symbols.

Locked Reels

At any stage in the game the reels can lock up in 2, 3, 4 or 5 with symbols clustering together to bring you combination wins with 4 and 5 symbol payouts.

Scatter Multipliers

If you land 3 to 5 Medusa II scatter logos anywhere in sight on the reels, you win a x50, x125 or x250 multiplier of your spin bet.

Free Spins

Win free spins by landing 3 or more scatters. 10 free spins with reels permanently locked, building up blocks of combinations will see you walk away from this feature loaded with cash. With locking reels for 10 spins, 4 and 5 symbols combinations are common occurrences!

Merlin’s Magic Re-spins

5 reels designed with 4 positions on each and 50 Pay lines brings the second version of Merlin’s slots from NextGen. This is the sequel to the much-loved Merlin’s Millions released in 2012.

Now, Merlin’s Magic Respins offers more features via scatters, stacked wilds, SuperBet Respins and a free spins session. This epic fantasy adventure is also available via both desktop and mobile play from any online casino that connects to Australian developer’s NYX OGS platform.

Merlin’s Magic Re-spins Gameplay

3D animated graphics and a set of brand new outstanding features based on re-spins give Merlin’s Magic Re-spins’ fans a multi-level gaming experience and is perfect for players looking for the biggest jackpot.

During the game, Merlin’s wizardry enchants symbols and turns them into wilds; while stacked wilds roll the reels and kick start re-spins. There are 50 fixed pay lines so you will need to bet every line. +

Moreover, by adding coins to the SuperBet feature you can easily increase the value of your bets, opening the opportunity to land up to 5 re-spins when a stacked wild covers the face of an entire reel.

With all this, there is additionally a chance to land 7 free spins via the scatter feature. During the re-spins and free spins rounds Merlin the Wizard will come to your aid, mustering up more spells to bring more wilds to the reels. You could end up with all five reels covered in wild symbols if you land all 5 stacked wilds in the free spins round.

Merlin’s Magic Re-spins wholly lives up to NextGen’s reputation for quality games and 3D design excellence without a question of doubt.

Free Games

Landing the Cauldron scatter symbol anywhere on the reels 3 times will give you 7 free spins. In this free spin game, you have multipliers plus reels 1 and 5 will add stacked wilds. With 2 extra reels with stacked wilds, you increase the chances of landing the res-pin feature. Finally, free spins can also re-trigger.

Stacked Wilds

Merlin himself is the Wild symbol and is also the highest paying symbol combination. You will see stacked wilds on the middle 3 reels during the normal game; while all 5 reels will sport the stacked wild symbols during the free spins session.

SuperBet Respin Feature

Re-spins activate when you land a stacked wild that fills up all positions on a reel. The wild reel will hold, and re-spins will activate with stacked wilds on all the reels not held. This gives you the chance to land multiple stacked wilds on multiple reels.

On top of your standard 50 coin bet you activate the SuperBet by adding extra coins to your spin.