Why Android starts to slow down over time, but the iPhone does not

If you suddenly find that your Android smartphone has begun to slow down over time, know that you are not alone. Reports show that this problem plagues many users who are unsuccessfully trying to find an answer to the question of why old phones start to work slower. After all, it is quite difficult to believe that the reason for everything is natural wear and tear or a change in personal perception of speed. Therefore, we have this article to discuss why Android phone starts to slow down over time, but Apple’s iPhone does not.

This question is quite common among Android users. After all, physics teaches us that this time can flow differently depending on the speed, but not vice versa. The more interesting it can be to figure out what is really the matter here.

Is your old Android smartphone running slower? He just got old

I propose to start by debunking the myth that manufacturers are slowing down the performance of their smartphones on purpose. It is believed that they do this through updates (but what else?), Embedding special mechanisms there that affect the speed of work. In principle, it sounds logical, given that manufacturers are primarily interested in selling as many smartphones as possible and selling them as powerfully as possible. But this bears little resemblance to the truth for several reasons.

Are manufacturers slowing down older smartphones?

First, a combination of a CPU and a graphics accelerator is responsible for smartphone performance. It is their potential that benchmarks evaluate. If the manufacturer tries to slow them down, it will be seen in synthetic tests.

Secondly, it is quite costly in terms of labor costs. After all, developers need to slow down the smartphone in such a way that it continues to work and pulls at least the standard functions that were originally created for specific hardware with a specific power.

Thirdly, the slowdown, if it becomes known, will instantly put an end to the reputation of the manufacturer, which had the idea to do this with its customers. And in the long run, it is not profitable.

Fourthly, forcibly slowing down the smartphone is a rather rash decision, for which you can get a class-action lawsuit. If you remember, Apple in France alone ripped off about half a billion dollars for slowing down an iPhone with a worn-out battery.

Why old Android smartphones slow down

Why, then, does the actual performance of Android smartphones drop over time? In fact, there are a few more reasons for this than the argument that the practice is very vicious.

Want a fast smartphone? Buy flagships at least once every couple of years

If the smartphone starts to freeze, this does not mean that it has lost its performance. Chances are high that some application you downloaded is putting an increased load on the hardware. Go through the list of installed software and remove the latest applications, especially if you downloaded them not from Google Play.

Apps started to launch more slowly due to increased functionality and optimization for newer smartphones. If your device is already 2-3 years old, do not be surprised that its hardware starts to pull the usual programs with difficulty.

Practice shows that Google Play can slow down due to the fact that some of the updates put an increased load on the system. Google releases updates for its directory about every week, so it’s no surprise that something goes wrong. To fix it, uninstall all Google Play updates in Settings.

In direct comparison with more modern smartphones, the performance of your device will likely not look so great either. It’s just that more modern hardware does its job and naturally overtakes an outdated processor and graphics, despite the fact that they were once considered flagship.

Can old Android be overclocked?

In most cases, practically not, if only because performance is often an evaluation category. Simply put, you feel like your smartphone’s performance has dropped because it was faster in the beginning than it is now. But this is not the case.

It’s just that the tasks that you entrust to your apparatus began to require more resources, but it itself did not become more powerful from this. Remember how 15-20 years ago we used the Internet at a speed of 1 Mbit / s and did not know grief, and now we are indignant when it drops below 100 Mbit.

Why the iPhone is better than Android

On the other hand, optimization is a thing that can work wonders, it is she who answers the question of why iPhones are faster than Android. IOS 14 has become an excellent litmus test that this approach works. With the release of the latest version of Apple’s OS, it turned out that even the old iPhone 6s and iPhone SE may not only not slow down, but also work much faster than they worked at the start.

Not only did the company manage to keep the performance of the system at a high level, but it also forced the developers to optimize their software so that it would not suddenly slow down on its devices. The only pity is that manufacturers of Android smartphones do not need this in most cases. And inaction, as you know, is sometimes even worse than action.