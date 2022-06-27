Android vs. Apple: How to Choose Which One is Better for Online Gaming

It is fantastic that you can play a wide variety of games on your phone these days, as it means you can play anywhere and anytime.

But finding the best phone and operating system for gaming can take time.

Google’s Android has many benefits while Apple and its iPhone has other advantages.

To help you choose between Android and Apple when gaming is your top priority, check out the following helpful advice.

Compare Devices

When it comes to the quality of the devices themselves, in general, iPhones have a higher overall quality than Android devices.

So, whether you like to drop by new mobile casinos or play online MOBA games and RPGs, Apple is usually your best bet.

Android devices tend to have more hardware issues than Apple devices, but that does not mean Apple devices do not have problems as well. Plus, there are a multitude of different Android devices available.

To determine which device is right for your gaming needs, compare the features of individual devices and look through online reviews.

Compare Gaming Quality

As for the quality of gaming, again, it depends on the specific device you are using to play online games.

For instance, in general, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is better than most Android devices. However, certain devices, like the Android ASUS ROG Phone 5 is arguably better in terms of gaming quality than the Pro Max.

Again, you should compare the features of different devices to determine which is the right one for your gaming needs, but in general, Apple’s hardware and software are able to support powerful gaming technologies to make Apple devices just as quick as, or even faster than, some laptops.

Speaking of which, you may find this guide to choosing a gaming laptop helpful.

Anyway, for mobile devices, Apple is probably the best choice in terms of gaming quality.

Consider the Price

Affordability is sure to play a large role in your choice of device for gaming.

Well, Android is undoubtedly less expensive than Apple overall.

Apple has set itself up as a premium brand and it lives up to what you would expect from a premium brand, but it does mean Apple devices are more expensive than Android.

Many Android devices match the overall specs and hardware performance of Apple devices, though. And you may not need all of the fancy features that Apple offers.

In short, Apple offers premium quality but the products are more expensive, while Android still has great features that may be all you need for your gaming sessions, and is more affordable.

Consider Game Availability

Another advantage of Apple over Android is the former has more games available than the latter. Furthermore, games are often released on Apple much sooner than they are released on Android.

So, if you want a greater choice of games and access to all the new releases, Apple is the best choice.

But that does not mean Android does not have some fantastic games, such as these twenty war games.

Consider Your Security Needs

When you are gaming online, you will want to ensure that you are safe. In terms of security, study after study shows that Apple is more secure against cyberattacks than Android.

That does not mean that Android is not secure. But for the greatest security, Apple wins hands down.

So, if you are planning on playing online games in which you need to log in and give your details, you should bear security in mind when determining whether to use Apple or Android for gaming. If security is a top priority, go with Apple.