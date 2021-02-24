The smartphone has become part and parcel of everyday life for many people, including the contemporary car owner. Various apps have been developed to make your driving experience safer, simpler, and more exciting.

But with a plethora of apps for you to choose from, it can be a daunting task to decide which ones best fit your phone.

Not to worry, in this post we shed a light on 5 apps every car owner should have on their phone.

Waze

If you’re tired of keeping up with the Google Maps vs. Apple Maps rivalry, then it’s a high time you install Waze on your phone. This useful app will be the perfect substitute for both, and the results will prove to you just why.

It provides you with turn-by-turn navigation just like the alternatives do, but its superiority stems from the fact that it uses driver-submitted data, which allows for real-time rerouting to ditch the traffic.

This not only means that you can find the fastest route to your destination but also tells you to slow down when there is a police check ahead.

Your journey is also made safer with the ability to access information on the nature of the road ahead. Waze will alert you to any potholes or closed roads so that you’re more cautious behind the wheel.

The impressive thing is that this doesn’t even scratch the surface of what the app can do. Waze will also tell you where to access the cheapest gas when setting out on a road trip, proving to be the ideal driving companion.

FIXD

Full disclosure, using this app requires that you buy a FIXD sensor for your vehicle, however, you’ll see the value in your investment! The FIXD sensor will cost you just a little under $60 and once paired with the app, you’ll have no problem figuring out the reason behind your engine lights popping up when you least expected them to.

FIXD essentially acts as an onboard mechanic that will examine your engine to diagnose the problem accurately. When you see the engine lights coming on, all you have to do is consult the FIXD app and you’ll know the cause, as well as the severity of the problem.

In short, you’ll be able to arrest the disaster even before it strikes. Aside from checking your engine, this app also offers crucial information about your car maintenance needs based on its model and make.

Whether it is to clean your spark plug or change your engine oil, you can rest assured that your car will always be healthy!

Roadtrippers

Struggling to find a companion for your next road trip, why not go for Roadtrippers? This app may not keep you preoccupied with tales from your last adventure but it will show you the right and most exciting route.

For many drivers on a road trip, ending up on a boring and lackluster course is the worst thing that can happen to your journey. With Roadtrippers, this will be the least of your worries. The app plans for your trip ahead of time and finds the most historic and scenic spots between your point of departure and the destination.

This is then used to map out the most interesting route to follow, making for a memorable adventure full of amazing stops on the way.

Smart Dash Cam

A dashcam doesn’t sound like the first thing you’ll need on your car; however, it can come in quite handy when the situation arises. If you feel the price is beyond reach, then the Smart Dash Cam app will be the perfect alternative.

This application transforms your phone into a dashboard camera, letting you capture all the happenings on the road ahead as you drive. You can record and store the videos on your phone, but be sure to watch out for the storage capacity.

In case you end up in a collision where you feel you’re on the right, the Smart Dash Cam will be there to exonerate you!

Best Parking

One of the biggest stresses of living and working in a big city is finding parking space! Thankfully, Best Parking proved to be a game-changer when it came out. This app tells you about the parking spots available where you’re going, as well as the rates charged.

It even allows you to lock down a price so that it is easier once you get there. This app will especially be useful at the airport so that you don’t have to pay an exorbitant fee for parking at the overnight lot.