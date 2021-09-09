Are Bitcoin Games Legitimate or Scams?

Since its inception, Bitcoin has become one of the most valued assets in the world. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at around $45,000.

Given how Bitcoin first traded at around $0.0008, we’re looking at gains of nearly 9,000% – returns that no other asset can even come close to.

Because of this, investors of all kinds have begun flooding into the crypto market hoping to capitalize on its volatility.

Unfortunately, scammers too have also been booking to take advantage of the unwitting. From fake websites to phishing attacks, cybercriminals have been exploring increasingly elaborate ways to commit their crimes.

As a result, people have become even more paranoid than ever before which is quite a shame because the world of cryptocurrency is such an exciting one.

And given how steep Bitcoin valuations have become, the barriers for entry are now higher than ever.

But there are still plenty of ways for you to earn some Bitcoin without exposing yourself to too much risk.

Take crypto faucets for example, these platforms typically reward users with a small quantity of Bitcoin for completing certain tasks. These tasks range from watching a video and completing surveys to actually playing a game.

Which brings us to the matter of Bitcoin games and how trustworthy they are.

Are Bitcoin games legitimate?

Simply put, Bitcoin games are perfectly legitimate but under no circumstances should they be treated as a way to get rich.

Most of the time, people hear ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘game” and assume that they’ll be paid in Bitcoins just for playing a game. But the reality is that they are paid in Satoshis – the smallest unit of measure for Bitcoin.

So while you are technically being paid in Bitcoin, it’s a small amount that far from makes up a single unit of Bitcoin.

Some Bitcoin games offer BTC payouts as a means of attracting new players while others make these payouts a part of the game’s mechanics.

While the amount being paid out is small, Bitcoin games are a fun way to grind for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

And this is why we’ve put together a quick guide of the best (and legitimate) Bitcoin games to help you along:

1. Bitcoin Alien Run

Bitcoin Alien Run puts you in the boots of Daniel D’Alien as you guide him through a series of increasingly challenging mazes.

With daily challenges that reward you with Satoshis for completing them and an assortment of fun levels that will keep you addicted.

Available on both iOS and Android, Bitcoin Alien Run is a highly polished 2D platformer that is sure to go down well with fans of Mario and Castlevania.

2. CropBytes

Fans of games like Farmville and Farm Simulator will definitely love CropBytes. Put on your overalls, invest in equipment, and turn your farm into a profit-making machine.

The more profitable your farm, the more Bitcoin you can earn when you sell your farm produce on the market.

With a detailed in-game economy, CropBytes encourages you to reinvest in your farm to sell even more items and earn more.

CropBytes can be played in your browser and is available for both iOS and Android devices.

3. Spark Profit

Do you speculate regularly on market money and crypto markets?



If you answered yes, then how would you like to get paid to predict market movements?

Spark Profit rewards players for making quality predictions and has paid out more than $500,000 worth of Bitcoin so far.

With weekly payouts and tutorials, Spark Profit is a great way to learn about the crypto market while getting rewarded for it.

And don’t worry about access, Spark Profit can be played on browsers as well as Android and iOS.

To put it conclusively, games with Bitcoin rewards are definitely not a scam and can be a fun, educational way to earn some crypto. But again, don’t make the mistake of thinking that they are a get-rich-quick scheme.