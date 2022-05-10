Wouldn’t it be great if online casinos in New Zealand offer you attractive bonuses? Everyone knows this is a great experience. Typically, an online casino will give a welcome bonus to encourage new players to create an account.

Players are often offered a welcome bonus that matches their first deposit up to a certain amount or gives them free spins on specific casino games. There are so many welcome offers and bonuses available at these online gambling sites that it’s hard to know where to start.

Welcome offers may entice you with the promise of a massive amount of bonus funds. Although it might sound like an attractive offer, it might not be easy to access due to the terms and conditions.

This article aims to provide a general understanding of the terms and conditions, wagering requirements, and existing customer offers that online casinos offer through welcome bonuses.

Deposit Match Bonuses

We have explained below how works most common bonus offer at online casinos for new customers.

Deposit Match Bonus – 100% up to NZ$100

The operator will match up to 100 NZ$ of your first deposit as part of the offer.

For example, if you deposit NZ$100, you will receive another NZ$100. In the same way, if you deposit NZ$10, you will receive NZ$10.

However, if you make a higher deposit, say NZ$200, you will still only get NZ$100 in bonuses. There may also be a promotional code for the offer.

In these cases, bonuses are typically non-withdrawable funds. You can use your bonus to bet, but you can’t withdraw it as cash.

Winnings from bonus funds could be subject to wagering requirements, which we will discuss in the next section.

Deposit Match Bonus – 50% up to NZ$50

With this example, you’ll receive an additional $50 in bonus funds when you deposit your first time. You will receive 50% of your first deposit as a bonus when you sign up for this promotion.

There is a maximum bonus of $50. Therefore, if you want to receive the full bonus, you must deposit at least NZ$100.

By depositing NZ$50, you will receive 50% of this amount, meaning that you will receive NZ$25 in bonus funds. These types of offers usually come with a minimum deposit requirement. Each operator may have its own requirements.

However, the majority of deposit match bonuses require a minimum deposit of NZ$10 or NZ$20. There are also time restrictions and payment methods that must be followed. Later on, we will go into greater detail about basic terms and conditions.

Free Spins

The free spins offer is popular with many New Zealanders who play online casinos. Generally, free spins promotions do not require a huge deposit or wagering requirement. There are, however, some restrictions. For example, many of the offers are restricted to certain games.

You may come across an offer such as this one, Deposit NZ$10 and receive 30 free spins. Additionally, these free spins must be used within seven days if there are any terms and conditions. There are also game restrictions.

This offer says that if we deposit NZ$10, we receive 30 free spins that we can use on selected games. Always read the T&Cs, especially the ones concerning payment methods and games. Generally speaking, you cannot withdraw cash from free spins. The winnings from free spins are usually able to be withdrawn. Make sure you review the terms and conditions before withdrawing any winnings.

No deposit

This is the most popular type of bonus where casinos reward you with free bonus money or free spins after you register at their website. You can use these bonuses on games stated in the terms and conditions. In most cases, wagering requirements are very high, but if you are lucky enough and skilled players you can take advantage of them and cash out. If not, you can use them to try out games and new casinos.

Existing Customer Bonus Offers

There are typically promotions available for existing customers as well. Reload offers and free spins are some examples, but rollover and double bonuses are also included. Terms and conditions for promotions aimed at existing customers are usually less restrictive than those applicable to new customers. However, it’s important to read all the terms and conditions that apply to existing customer bonuses.

Besides these offers through promos, players can encounter many other bonuses in different forms and types depending on their status as a player. For example, many online casinos do have loyalty programs where players accumulate loyalty points by playing their favourite games. Every new point earned will get you closer to the VIP level. The higher level you are, the more rewards and benefits will be unlocked for you.

Online Casino Bonus: Terms and Conditions

Read the terms and conditions carefully to make the most of an online casino offer. Trying to claim an offer only to find out that you have overlooked a crucial term is disappointing. There are generally the most significant terms and conditions in the offer. However, it is important to fully comprehend all terms and conditions. An offer’s header includes a link to the full terms and conditions in most cases.

For example, let’s say we come across the following offer: Deposit match bonus – 100% up to NZ$100. However, some terms and conditions could be:

The offer includes a minimum deposit of NZ$10.

Credit/debit card only.

There is a 25x wagering requirement.

So, the essential information is displayed. Deposits up to NZ$100 will be matched with the bonus. An initial deposit of at least NZ$10 must be made using a credit card or debit card. Moreover, we can see that the wagering requirement for this promotion is 25x.

Are there any other details we should know? Are there any time restrictions? Are there any game weights? You don’t always qualify for a job if you meet the significant terms. Therefore, you must read the entire terms and conditions.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements are one of the most frustrating aspects of claiming any online casino bonus. You should pay attention to this aspect of any bonus, as it will determine the difficulty of withdrawing your winnings. However, these rules have recently come under fire due to their controversial nature. The operators who offer these offers have been criticized for their big wagering requirements. These requirements have been lowered by most online casinos but are still included in many welcome offers.

10x Wagering Requirements

You sign up if you find an operator who offers new customers a NZ$100 bonus. Terms and conditions state that you need to wager ten times the bonus. What does that mean? If you want to withdraw any funds, you must deposit and play through 10x your deposit amount. Consequently, if you deposit NZ$100, you will need to deposit and wager NZ$1,000 before withdrawing your winnings from the bonus.

No Wagering Requirements

Also, you can bump at some casino sites that will give a decent welcome bonus with no strings attached. What does that mean? Well if you go to bonus terms and conditions you will find that this is a casino with no wager requirements at all. This means that all the bonus and free spins you receive, and all the winnings from it are yours to keep. You do not need to wager any money, you can payout your winnings at any time.

Validity Period of your Bonus

The welcome bonus doesn’t last forever. In most cases, online casinos give you 30 days to utilize your welcome bonus. Please make sure you check the terms and conditions before you start playing since they can differ from one site to another. You must meet wagering requirements for as long as the validity period is valid.

Conclusion

So there it is a few considerations to consider when choosing the best online casino bonuses. Using these tips, you can find the best bonus to suit your requirements and maximize your chances of winning.