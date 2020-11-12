Avast VPN for Android – An Honest Review

With over 10 million+ downloads on Google Play Store and an average user rating of 4.4, Avast VPN ranks as one of the top VPNs for Android smartphones. It promises fast connections in 30+ countries and provides protection for up to 5 devices at a single time. But is it actually any good or just a stat-padder benefitting from the massive pedigree of its creators? We take a look in this honest Avast VPN for Android review.

In case if you’re interested in an all-rounded Avast VPN discussion, covering the VPN as a whole rather than just focusing on any one particular device, you can check out this detailed post from Howtowatchinaustralia.com. It’s quite thorough and well researched.

Anyways, so back to our Avast VPN for Android review piece. Let’s kick things off with the pricing. After all, everyone wants a VPN that fits their budget, right?

Avast VPN pricing

Avast VPN offers three plans to Android users – monthly, half-yearly, and yearly. The prices for these plans vary depending on your Google Play Store location. In the US, the monthly plan costs $5.82/month and doesn’t include any discounts. The 6-month plan is priced at $29.14 and billed every six months. Finally, we have the yearly plan, which is available for $42.71 (or $3.56/month). It’s billed every 12 months and comes with a 7-day free trial. Simply sign up with your credit card, and if you don’t like the service, cancel your subscription, and you won’t be charged a dime.

Verdict: Thumbs up! Avast VPN is an inexpensive VPN service. We are overall happy with its prices. The 7-day free trial by Avast for Android is a really good offer too and allows you to test the service before committing to a purchase.

Avast VPN servers and server locations

Okay, so let’s talk about some specs now.

Starting off with servers, Avast VPN operates a server park of 57 servers in 34 countries and 55 cities. Most of these servers are located in North America and Europe region, with a few of them installed across Asia and Africa.

On paper that looks quite impressive. Not many VPN providers offer such extensive coverage. However, scratch the surface, and you’ll find that Avast VPN lacks the server depth you expect a premium VPN to have. This makes its standing a little weak.

For example, in the UK, Avast only has 3 servers, which increases traffic congestion risks on busy days. You get slow speeds and sometimes even struggle to connect to a server altogether. That’s just the UK, which still has three servers. Imagine the performance for Australia, South Africa, and Turkey, where you get one server for connection.

Verdict: Thumbs down! Avast VPN doesn’t offer the best server coverage. It’s good for the US and can work for the UK audience too (albeit with a few compromises), but beyond these countries, it really needs to improve its server count.

Avast VPN security

Avast VPN is a safe VPN to use. It protects your data using OpenVPN tunnelling protocol and AES-256 encryption keys. Both these mechanisms are widely employed throughout the VPN industry and considered the gold standards.

Besides being secure, Avast VPN is also quite privacy-friendly. The company keeps no logs of your online activities. However, it does store your connection timestamps, the amount of bandwidth you use, and your IP address (without the last octet) for 30 days. While many people don’t like this level of intrusiveness, it’s not really harmful for your privacy. None of this can be traced back to you.

Verdict: Thumbs up! Avast VPN gets a solid security score from us thanks to the robust and advanced protocols it uses to keep your online traffic secure.

Avast VPN for streaming

We know you were eagerly waiting for this information, right?

Avast SecureLine VPN is a decent VPN service for streaming geo-blocked content. It unblocks Netflix in three regions, including the US, Australia, and the UK. You get multiple dedicated servers for American Netflix, which can be accessed from the ‘Server location’ section of the Android app. These servers are located in New York, Miami, and Gotham City (virtual server location). We really like the New York server for its consistency. Other streaming platforms that you can access with Avast VPN include Hulu, HBO Now, and BBC iPlayer.

While you generally get lag-free viewing experience with Avast, the connections aren’t always the most stable. They tend to drop off, especially on streams longer than 1 hour. So if you like binge-watching TV shows and movies in one go, Avast may not be the best VPN for you.

Verdict: A thumb to the side! Avast SecureLine is a “get-job-done” VPN service for watching geo-blocked content. It’s not the worst, but it’s not the best either. We’ve used VPNs that offer better streaming performance than Avast.

Avast VPN speed

Speed, like streaming, is not the strongest attribute of Avast VPN. We picked three random US servers for the speed test. On average, the servers reported a drop of 37% in the upload speed and a decline of 31% in the download speed.

These scores are not too bad. They could work fine if you have a fast internet connection. But if you’re already using a slow internet—one under 20 Mbps—the impact is likely to be much more noticeable.

Verdict: Thumbs down! Avast VPN doesn’t deliver on its promise of “fast connections”. While it’s not painstakingly slow like some other VPNs on the market, it doesn’t get close to the speed scores of premium VPNs either. The company needs to optimize its servers for faster performance.

Avast VPN app user interface

Finally, let’s talk about the app itself.

The Avast VPN Android app is designed to impress. It has got a stylish and modern look. We absolutely love the blue and neon green color combo. It’s also quite easy to use. There is a big connect switch in the center, which turns the VPN on and off. Streaming servers are clearly marked in the server list to help with easy identification. The settings menu is simple and has basic options like manage your subscription, pair new devices, kill switch, split tunnelling, auto connect, etc. All in all, Avast has done a great job with the app’s user interface.

Verdict: Thumbs up! The Avast VPN Android app has a sleek design and an intuitive interface. Both beginners and expert-level VPN users can use it without any problems. So what do you think of Avast VPN for Android? Does it offer what you’re looking for in an Android VPN? Are you thinking of purchasing it or will you just pass it? Let us know in the comments section below. Happy VPN shopping!