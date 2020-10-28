Be As Good As Gold With These Lucrative Slots

When you log on and play online casino games from Paddy Power, are you dreaming of leaving with armfuls of gold? Who isn’t?! Well, when it comes to Slots, the different themes to choose from are pretty much endless, and, luckily for you, that includes those that are based around a search for gold! Read on to find out more.

Gods of Gold: InfiniReels

This golden slot has truly been taken up a notch by the InfiniReels game engine, giving you even more reels to play on, with multiple ways to win during random spins. The action unfolds across a 3×3 reel grid, with 27 active paylines available at any one time. Gameplay begins at a respectable 0.20 credits per spin, with a chance to unlock up to 20 free games as you spin the reels. As you play, new reels can be introduced into your game, meaning that really, you’re looking at an unlimited number of spinning reels by the end!

The game itself is centred on a great pharaoh that lives within a historic chamber, his final resting place. As you find yourself vying for a piece of gold, you’ll also get the chance to play through two bonus features and reach for a maximum jackpot that’s worth a jaw-dropping 25,000x your original bet.

The Egyptian-inspired theme of this game is best demonstrated by the symbols that are found on the reels. The lower value icons include four different coloured gems, closely followed by a quartet of god-like figures – the bull, the owl, a king and a queen.

You should expect to find all of these carved into stone slabs, taken from the walls of the golden chamber. In addition, there’s also a wild symbol to look out for, that can only appear on the newer reels that appear, meaning you won’t find it on the standard 3×3 base layout. The scatter is represented by a glowing sun in this game, ready to grant you access into the Win Spins mode.

Enchanted Lamp

Hop over to the Arabian desert for a chance to try your luck with the genie of the lamp. The action plays out across five colourful reels, with wins of up to 8,000 coins up for grabs! You also have 26 paylines to build up these winning combinations – so the chance to win big is really all yours!

The symbols in this slot help you to lose yourself in the theme and gameplay, as well as make a tasty little profit. The wild symbol is represented by the genie, the only icon to pay out that top prize, when he appears in 24 positions across the reels. Moving on to the standard symbols, you’ll find that the male explorer icon gives out awards of up to 70x your first bet, whereas his female counterpart can pay out up to 70 coins.

The stylish Arabian hat will provide players with prizes of up to 20x your bet, if you roll in three or more, whilst the sharp sword will dish out 20 coins for the same. There are a few pieces of stylish jewellery to be found on these reels, each of them worth as much as 16x your original wager.

The magic lamp symbol has special features in this game, working to convert other icons into wilds, which help to create even more winning combinations, alongside the genie. As well as this, there’s a bonus symbol floating around, which is crucial to a player who seeks to trigger free spins.

So, what are you waiting for? Your golden haul awaits!