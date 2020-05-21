Machine tending is a robotic technology that is gaining popularity day by day. Robotic machine tending is the automation of the industrial machine tools in a manufacturing plant. Robotic machine tending involves the use of robotic automation systems.

Robotic machine tending can be used in a manufacturing plant to carry out several operations. The standard procedure that is done by the robotic machine tending is loading and unloading. However, robotic machine tending can be used for other functions such as inspection, blow off, washing sorting, packaging, and gauging.

The following are the benefits of using robotic machine tending:

1. Increases Productivity

The use of robotic machine tending improves the productivity of an organization. Robot automation systems work faster than human labor. The robots can be used to do numerous tasks at a go, thus reducing the time spent from moving from one job to the other.

The robots used in the machine tending do not tire, and so can work hours on end. The robotic systems can be adjusted to increase the speed, thus increases productivity. Robots are not limited and can produce as much as required.

2. Cuts on Manufacturing Labor

The robotic machine tending decreases the work that is needed in manufacturing. The use of a single robotic tending machine can reduce the number of workers that are needed for an industrial plant by half. A single machine tending can be used to load or offload a truck within a short time. Loading and the offloading job requires a lot of human labor.

The engaging robotic machine cuts down on labor since only a few people are needed to operate the machine. The robotic machine tending can perform several tasks. Different tasks require different people to complete. However, a single robotic device can be used to perform various tasks.

3. Reduces the Overall Costs

For profitable returns, a company strives to cut on the value of production. The cost of production entails the cost of labor, materials, and time. One way of cutting on the overall cost of production is the use of robotic machine tending. One robot automation machine can be used to do the work that can be used by several people. Besides, the robotic machine tending does not make mistakes, thus reduces wastage. Material wastage increases the cost of production. Robotic machines work faster than human beings. Saving the time of production saves the cost of production.

4. Improves Quality

The robotic machine tending products are of high quality. The machines are programmed to work in precision, thus makes no error. Some operations, like packaging and sorting, are handled well by the automated machines. It is unlikely for the robotic tending machine to make a mistake.

There is quality assurance where tending machines are engaged. The robotic tending machines are also used for quality inspection. Any product that is not of the standard quality is rejected by the device. Therefore, all the final products made by automated machines are of high quality.

5. Enhances Safety

Robotic machine tending is safe to use. The computerized machines are set in such a way that they can detect the presence of a human being. Some of the devices stop if they discover the presence of a person in their area of operation.

Others are programmed to reduce the speed if there is somebody in their field of operation and increase the speed when the person clears from the area. The robotic machine tending also enhances the safety of the employees. In most cases, machines are used to perform hazardous tasks that can endanger the life of human beings.

Conclusion

The cost of the robotic machine tending is high. However, the benefit surpasses the cost of implementation. The only price that an industry incurs is the initial purchase cost and installation cost. After that, the industrial plant is entitled to reap endless benefits.