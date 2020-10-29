Best Android Casinos Apps for 2020

The development of mobile technology has seen a huge shift in the number of people gambling using a mobile phone or tablet. Mobile phones are now capable of many great things and one of those is providing a casino experience on the go. Thanks to the level of technology, many online casino companies have created dedicated mobile applications for Android devices but what are the best Android casino apps for 2020?

Interestingly, one of the leading Android casino apps for 2020 was developed specifically as a mobile casino. Leo Vegas has been in business since 2012 and they produced their Android app before their desktop website, which is the opposite of many other online casino companies. As Leo Vegas was created solely with the mobile device in mind, the games have been developed for the small screen and that is what makes it so special.

Leo Vegas is licensed in Malta but their games and app are available to players in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. You will find a huge selection of slots games when using the Leo Vegas Android app, with over 1500 slots from which to choose. In addition to the slots, Leo Vegas offer a range of table games including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Poker plus a live dealer casino with over 25 different games to enjoy.

Complete with a good choice of payment options and 24/7 support, it is easy to see why Leo Vegas is regarded by so many people as the best Android casino app in 2020.

However, there is plenty of competition and the 888 Casino app is certainly worth consideration. This is one of the largest online casinos in the world therefore it should come as no surprise to learn they have a dedicated Android app. The 888 Casino app is home to some of the world’s greatest slots games including Rainbow Riches, Pirates Millions, Diamonds Delight, Ultimate Universe, Millionaire Genie, Casino Reels, Clash of the Titans, Gonzo’s Quest, and Starburst.

There is a bonus available of 30 free spins when using the 888 Casino app for the first time. In addition to the choice of slots, the 888 Casino app offers live dealer games with Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, and other live games all found in the live dealer section of the application. 888 even have a specialist Poker app available for download on Android devices.

Moving on and we come to one of the leading names in both land based and online casinos in the United Kingdom, Grosvenor Casino. Searching on the Google Play Store shows three options for Grosvenor Casino including the Grosvenor Casino app, Grosvenor Poker app, and Grosvenor Live Casino app. Which you install on your device will depend on the type of games you are looking to play, with the Grosvenor Casino app the best choice for video slots and table games.

However, for those who are looking to play poker or enjoy a live game of blackjack with a real dealer, the Grosvenor Poker app and Grosvenor Live Casino app are the best choice, respectively. Being such a well-established brand, you simply cannot go wrong with the selection of Grosvenor Casino apps.