Best Android Controller Top 5

In this post we are going to share with you best selling and top 5 Best Android Controller. Below we are shared with you the best selling android controller and top in Amazon website

1. Best Android Controller

EASY TO CONNECT BY BLUETOOTH — Wireless connect to any Android cell telephone, tablet or VR headset jogging Bluetooth 2.0 or higher; Support Android three.2 above System.

※※here is the video to show how to hook up with your android phone/tablet : https://youtu.Be/l_er3nlrbWM

UPGRADED VERSION WITH L2/R2 BUTTON — It has two pleasure sticks, a D-pad, home button, start and pick buttons, X,Y, A, B buttons and L1, L2, R1, R2 shoulder triggers, Phone mount on your cellphone can accommodate smartphones up to 3.Zero inch wide, support smartphone screen inside five.9inch

PERFECT COMPAIBLE WITH YOUR DEVICE — Compatible with android cellphone Samsung S6, S6 Edge, S7, S7 Edge, Note five, Nexus, HTC, LG G4 G5 / Android pill / Emulators / Oculus Gear VR,

※※we don’t suggest this controller to LG G2/G3/Optimus F7, Sony Xperia T phone; It does no longer support PC connection for gambling PC games，PUBG isn’t always advocated

FREE COMPANION APP — “BEBONCOOL GAMEPAD” brings you about 300 video games (inclusive of approximately one hundred forty five unfastened video games): https://play.Google.Com/store/apps/details?Identity=com.Bebooncool.Gamepad

MAKING YOUR CHOICE RIGHT – You get a Android Controller that hook up with you tool via bluetooth,which integrated lithium rechargeable battery 350mA for 8-10 hours when playing continuously ※※ if you have any query, please don’t have any hesitate to touch with us , We promise that we will do our excellent to make you a hundred% satisfied for after-sale service

2. Best Android Controller

Compatible with Android System : This Android gaming controller perfectly compatible with android 4.4 up gadget gadgets,it doesn`t work with IOS device, can’t connect with iphone or ipad

Telescopic Design: The two joysticks click on down for L3/R3, It guide inside 6 inch period gadgets with the extendable cellphone gamepad, and it helps thickness within zero.36 inch of the devices

Wireless Connection: Connect and play with the bluetooth four.Zero, the far off control distance can be reached to 10 meters, built-in 400 mah battery with 8 hours constantly game playing life for this PC gaming controller

Ergonomic Design: clean and firmly relaxed hand feeling for the grip of this sport controller and all the dazzle mild buttons are touchy and smooth to press

Warm Tips: Please price the android controller about five-8 hours before first operation, and it’s far necessary

3. Best Android Controller

ANDROID BLUETOOTH GAMEPAD — Compatible with Samsung Gear VR, Android phone, Android pill, Compatible with Android three.0 and up devices, We don’t advocate this controller to LG G2/G3/Optimus F7, Sony Xperia T smartphone. ※※Here is the video to reveal how to connect with your android cellphone/pill : https://youtu.Be/8MEtZfrgYQ8

ERGONOMICS AND RESPONSIVE GAMEPAD — It has a skid-proof grip and feels very secure in palms; the controller offers high sensitivity and fast response in usual overall performance, all buttons are smooth to press and on the spot response, having excellent tactile remarks

FREE COMPANION APP — APP “BEBONCOOL GAMEPAD” is a manual to hundreds HID protocol games in the Play Store that like minded with this controller, simply revel in your sport time, ※※PUBG isn’t advocated

BUILT-IN 400MA BATTERY –: Built-in Rechargeable 400mA battery life is about 10-12 hours whilst gambling constantly

MAKING YOUR CHOICE RIGHT WITH BEBONCOOL – The controller with BEBONCOOL warranty ※※ if you have any query, please don't have any hesitate to contact with us , We promise that we are able to do our pleasant to make you one hundred% glad for after-sale service

4. Best Android Controller

32-bit high-speed MCU chip, excessive sensitivity and on time reaction.

Support icade, X-enter, D-enter and Android local mode games .Android Devices:Press A+HOME Window PC:Press X+HOME PS3:Press TURBO+HOME

Lasts for 18 hours running time, integrated rechargeable battery, double surprise vibration.

Multi-Platforms: Android/Windows/PS3. Connection: 2.4GHz/Bluetooth four.Zero/ Wired connection.

Free App “Happy Chick”game emulator brings you greater real gaming enjoy, you can experiment the QR Code in User Manual to put in it.

5. Best Android Controller

✔ Compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 / 2.4G Wireless / USB stressed out connection, running excellent with Android four.Zero/ Windows 7 and later versions, applicable to Android smart telephones/ pills/ Smart TV/ TV BOX, Windows PC, Steam, Steam hyperlink, PS3, and Samsung Gear VR, a huge range of games are supported.

✔ Ergonomic, and attractive layout with pinnacle-toughened substances, brief and easy streamline, it feels firmly, and comfortable on your palm with the texturing inside the surface. The format of the buttons is so humanized as to operate fluently and effectively.

✔ Portable integrated bracket with two adjustable angles (one hundred ten ranges & a hundred and fifty degrees), may be used as an individual cellular holder for three.Five~6-inch smart phones. Built-in removable USB wireless dongle, in case of the small but critical component lost without attention.

✔ Analogue sticks have 360-degree positioning with extremely-accuracy and almost no deal with dead-region. The button lifestyles is more than 2 million instances. The cause adopts of metal layout, with brilliant shape, avoid slippery whilst sweating. Firm bumpers and responsive stress triggers permit you perform remarkable in car racing and drifting games.

✔ Changeable function of D-pad & the left joysticks, Play the games within the manner you like. Adjustable vibration intensity allows you to have a actual comments in specific scenes of games.Chargeable battery can last 10 hours for Max Power while 30 hours for Min Power, stand-by time can last as a minimum one year.

