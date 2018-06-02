Spread the love







1



5 (100%) 3 votes

Best Apps for Android 2018

2018 is turning out to be a big year for Android enthusiasts, with a boost in sales, manufacturers and operators alike are surging to create a slew of new apps for Android to capitalize on the momentum of the markets. We’ll be taking a look at some of newest and most innovative additions for the year, the Android apps that stand tall at the top of the pantheon. Are you looking for the right stuff to keep your mind and fingers occupied? From family-friendly features to the more cutting-edge, without further delay, here are the best Android apps currently available in 2018.

Zedge

Are you looking to customize your phone with the coolest looking wallpapers, incredible ring tones, notifications and background designs? Zedge offers a plethora of unique options to choose from to take your device from looking like a paperweight to getting a Fieri-esque steroid injection of looks and sounds that will have even the most particular of users wowing in awe. Use Zedge to create one-of-a-kind colors, fonts and backgrounds, customizable for any occasion or even for holidays to spruce up that boring old look into something more festive for Christmas or chillingly cool for Halloween. The best part is Zedge is free, so downloading it from the app store won’t cost a penny. Its high-resolution templates and customizable features will give your phone a unique look and sound that will surely make you the envy of your friends.

Insight Timer

Does work have you feeling stressed? Do you need a time out to get you through the day? Then this app is for you. You don’t need to be a yoga enthusiast or soccer mom in search of incense candles with this handy feature in your pocket. Insight Timer is the most popular free meditation app for Android users, enabling them to join the fastest growing online community of over 4,000,000 meditators worldwide. The app features a customizable timer with deeply peaceful bells and ambient sounds that allows meditation enthusiasts to find a quiet room to relax and meditate. It also offers insightful tips to new meditators looking to learn how. Time Magazine voted Insight Timer the “App of the Year” award in the category of health and fitness.

Blockfolio

For those keeping an eye on their crypto-coins or those looking to become experts in the cryptocurrency market, Blockfolio is the perfect app to get you there. It allows users to establish crypto-portfolios to review their investments and follow the market rates. The app comes with useful alerts and notifications that informs users in real time on when to trade, sell or buy targeted currencies. It tracks over 800+ currencies and ensures that the crypto-nuts stay up to speed on all of the latest crypto-info with the news feature. Blockfolio is definitely a must have for the serious investor.

Huuuge Casino

For social gaming enthusiasts looking to find entertainment gaming, there a multitude of social gaming apps to choose from that will not break the bank. Huuuge Casino is an option for users looking to get their kicks from online gambling in a unique format. Eager gamers, who don’t want to download the app, can also find an online alternative with Slotu – the highly immersive game site that offers an incredible range of over 6,777 free online slots games. Online gaming is becoming more and more popular thanks to the newest developments with mobile devices, so be sure to get on board and see what is available out there.

PicsArt

Users looking to vamp up their social media portfolio should use PicsArt. With over 100 million downloads it is clearly the current favorite when it comes to photo editing and design apps for Android. There are a ton of options to customize your personal photo library, from finding that perfect filter for your Instagram and Facebook images to boosting the colors and lighting of your favorite pics. You can also share your photos directly through the app, which has unique features like photo collage, photo drawing, custom frames, stickers, perspective changers and more. The app is free, so the next time your friends ask just how you got that perfect travel snapshot, you will know whom to thank.

(Visited 13 times, 2 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/best-apps-for-android/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Best-Apps-for-Android-2018.png https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Best-Apps-for-Android-2018-150x150.png Applications Best Apps for Android Best Apps for Android 2018 2018 is turning out to be a big year for Android enthusiasts, with a boost in sales, manufacturers and operators alike are surging to create a slew of new apps for Android to capitalize on the momentum of the markets. We’ll be taking a look... Kai Sheng Kai Sheng cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure









1

