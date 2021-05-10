7 Best Apps to Free Up Space on Your Android Phone

Does your smartphone have already used up its storage space? And you don’t want to delete your favorite photos and videos. Therefore, we gather these useful apps to save storage space on your smartphone while keeping your photo, videos, etc safe and clear storage space on your smartphone.

For many, smartphones have become a combination of a great camera and storage for memes. Especially if automatic downloading of images from their messengers is installed. In this case, all the junk from large chats flies into the storage and instantly clogs it, no matter how much memory is in the phone. Not surprisingly, in this case, there are too many duplicates and they have to be dealt with somehow. I’ve personally helped a couple of friends clean their phones and it freed up about 10GB of memory.

All this can be done by hand, but it’s not always easy. There are some pretty good storage optimization apps that have been created to solve the problem. Not only do they remove duplicates, but they also have many related features, including cloud storage and cache cleaning systems. Here are the best ones for Android.

List of best apps to free up space on your Android Phone

1# Amazon Photos – photo storage from Amazon

Amazon Photos is first and foremost a photo backup app and then performs other useful functions. Many people didn’t know this right away and that’s why they criticized the app in Google Play reviews. Just keep this in mind.

You can store photos for free, but if you want to upload videos to the server as well, it will require an additional fee. The system will store and organize photos. You’ll be able to delete them from your phone, but they’ll stay in the cloud. And at the same time, you get some other useful features. But if you want to use all the features – you’ll have to pay. That said, the price tag is high for its functionality.

2# Avast Cleanup – Avast phone cleaner

Avast Cleanup is a basic application that can clean your photo collection. It scans your device and shows you what you can delete to free up space.

There are many such apps, but Avast goes a little further and offers to delete not just duplicate photos, but just similar photos. That is, if you clicked the capture button several times, you will get many identical photos. Because of the incomplete matching of all the data, including the EXIF, other apps won’t tell you they’re duplicates, but Avast will very likely do so.

The app is quite aggressive with RAM. But overall for a tool like this, it’s pretty good and can come in handy if you need to clean your phone memory of a large number of unnecessary photos.

3# CCleaner – application for cleaning your phone and PC

CCleaner is a popular PC cleaner application, but the mobile version works well too. It is very similar to Avast Cleaner and works almost the same way, but it still has its own features.

The app scans your storage, finds your photos, and lets you delete what you don’t need. There is a function to remove duplicate photos to clean up your collection a bit. The app is pretty simple and in some ways even primitive, so it may not work as intended for some people.

CCleaner also has some extra features, such as a RAM cleaner, that it’s better not to use. But for the basic task of cleaning your gallery, it’s fine.

4# Duplicates Cleaner

Duplicates Cleaner is also on the list of the best photo duplicate cleaner applications. It works not only with photos or images but also with other file types. For example, such as audio files, documents, and even video files.

It’s a great way to clean your smartphone a little bit from the pile of unwanted files. However, Duplicates Cleaner only works with files that are actually duplicates. That is, it can’t detect photos that look the same. They must exactly match each other in terms of name, file size, creation date, and other parameters. If you want to clean and similar photos and not just the same ones, you better choose something else.

But otherwise, Duplicates Cleaner works pretty well and there are no serious complaints about it. It can free up quite a lot of space if you save everything in a row and often duplicate pictures.

5# Google Photos – the best photo app for Android

Google Photos is the gold standard for photo backups. It uploads your collection to your Google Drive account, allowing you to delete images from your phone.

In addition, it also archives content to save space in your cloud storage. It also lets you know which old and unwanted images you can delete so you don’t have to pull them with you day in and day out. For example, as old screenshots.

The frustrating thing is that all this used to work for free, but now Google is tired of doing it for “thanks” (although, and it often can not be asked). The trick with downloading an unlimited number of photos in high quality has been canceled, and now you have to pay for the storage of any materials. The free volume is only 15 GB. But the increase in volume is not so expensive to get too upset about it.

6# Remo Duplicate Photo Remover is a simple application

Remo Duplicate Photos Remover allows users to identify and remove identical photos from their library. Nothing new overall, but the app can probably be called the easiest of the others.

Remo Duplicate Photos Remover scans your device for image files and identifies duplicates. You delete the duplicates and get on with your life. There is a feature to detect similar photos. So, if you have 9 selfies taken on the same day, but you want to keep only one, it will help you find and delete the other eight. Sometimes mistakes happen and the app suggests deleting the wrong one or doesn’t suggest the right one, but it’s hard to call it a big problem. In general everything works.

7# Resilio Sync – a local cloud for photos

Resilio Sync is a standalone cloud storage app. You install it on your computer and then on your phone. You can then move photos from your phone to your computer as if they were in the cloud.

It’s a great way to offload photos (and other files) so you can delete them from your phone. The files are available at any time through the app. The free version is a bit limited. If you want full functionality, you’ll have to pay quite a bit, but it’s not a subscription, it’s a one-time payment.

So, that’s where our list of best applications to free space on your smartphone. Now, we would like to hear from you. What’s your favorite app or method to free storage on your mobile phone?

Drop your comments below!