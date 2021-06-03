5 Best Apps To Watch Live Sports on Android

If you’re a sports fan, if you don’t want to miss a minute of your favourite team, if you don’t want to miss that exciting match of the week or just want to follow that sports icon you admire, then this is the app for you. We’re going to tell you about the best app to watch sports. So you can watch everything you want wherever you want. Besides watching the games, if you are interested in betting on sports there are many different sites you can bet on, one of the famous operators is 22Bet, which is also known worldwide for its 22Bet Casino site.

NBA League Pass, best sports app

Do you like the NBA? With this app you will be able to follow your team, the game you are waiting to watch and without missing a single detail of what is happening in every moment of the NBA.

NBA League Pass is considered to be the best app for watching sports because of such outstanding things as the extensive summaries it presents, its information on statistics and results and above all because of the multitude of ways it provides to watch the games live.

We will receive news about the videos of our team or even the players we want. Giving us a summary during and at the end of the match. That really helps people who place their bets on legal online sports betting sites for fun and to make real money betting online.

This app has several packages between 1€ and 295€.

ESPN. Another of the best apps for watching sports

If you like all kinds of sports, ESPN is yours. It is considered the best app to watch sports such as tennis, MMA, baseball and many more sports. You can follow all this at any time as this app brings you live events, videos, lots of information at the moment and detailed results. Not only that, but we can customise the app to alert us with news from our favourite teams and leagues.

This app is available on the Play Store for free but includes purchases from €0.99 to €49.99.

Dofu Live Stream

This application when it started was considered among users as the best app to watch sports of any league in the world. It is true that it had a bad period, giving several failures at the time of connection in some matches. Even so, and with fewer failures, it is still at the top of the best app for watching sports.

This app streams for different sports events including NFL, NBA, NCAAF, MLB, and NHL. It provides us with live results of all the leagues, cups and football events in the world. The results of the match are provided in real-time. In order to watch them, you just need to see the list of ongoing sports and choose from them.

Although it does not broadcast other sports, it gives us the results of many of them such as basketball, boxing, tennis, baseball and American football.

beIN CONNECT

This app is well known in the world of football as it has a channel known as beIN SPORTS where we can watch the matches of different events right on our smartphone. All of this can be followed on the best channels.

It consists of exclusive programs related to live football, debates, and analysis by sports journalists and their collaborators. And to this, we can add special documentaries and programmes about the sport. Available for download on the Play Store, one of the best apps for watching sports.

Live Net TV

Last but not least, we are going to talk about Live Net TV. Known as one of the best apps to watch most TV channels right on your smartphone including sports as well. This app offers a wide range of sports channels. This app is one of the most complete on the market because it offers both sports and entertainment programs. Here you can watch the best sports channels whenever and wherever you want. Available for Android.