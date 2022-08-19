Best Delta 8 Gummy Flavors for Beginners

With the increasing demand for cannabis products, companies are also manufacturing different types of products and flavors. When talking about Delta 8 gummies, there is a wide variety of flavors. However, there are some specific flavors perfect for beginners. Such flavors include peach rings, blue raspberry, strawberry, blueberry pomegranate, Mango, pineapple, etc.

The potency of the gummies depends on the manufacturer from whom you are buying the delta 8 gummies. Why? Different manufacturers use different quality ingredients and amounts of Delta 8 extracts. One thing you have to ensure in such cases is to check if the manufacturer goes through third-party lab testing procedures and uses organic and premium quality ingredients or not.

Finding the right Delta 8 gummy flavors can be a tough task for beginners. After all, there are so many options nowadays and hence the difficulty. That’s why we have come up with a list that can help you select Delta 8 gummies without trying them. As a result, you can decide which gummy suits your taste and works well.

Cannabis experts, Hempercamp, suggests some of the best Delta 8 gummy flavors you can try as a beginner. Let’s get to it.

Top Delta 8 Gummies You Can Try As A Beginner

Below listed are some of the best Delta 8 gummies flavors worth a try. Let’s get to it.

#1. Peach Rings

These are one of the most common flavors of Delta 8 gummies that you will find in the market. These delicious gummies have the flavor of peach and a unique shape that you will love. Furthermore, the sweet sugary crust adds more to its deliciousness. You will get sweet bursts when you bite into these treats. The high of these CBD gummies depends on the levels of Delta 8 present in them.

#2. Blue Raspberry

Do you want to get a refreshing feel with every bite when you eat Delta 8 gummies? If so, you will be fond of the Delta 8 blue raspberry gummies. These organic gummies are chewy, soft, and cute little treats. They are packed with the deliciousness of blue raspberries, and you will love them.

You can try out these gummies with your friends and enjoy your first time trying out Delta 8 gummies. These gummies are infused with high-quality Delta 8 extracts. It would be best to buy it from a reliable manufacturer offering quality products.

#3. Strawberry

Want to taste an unbelievably fruity and delicious Delta 8 gummy? If so, then go for the Delta 8 strawberry gummies. You would love it, especially if you are a fan of strawberry-flavored food items. With a moderately high and sweet flavor, these gummies are becoming beginners’ favorite in terms of flavors.

You can enjoy your long lazy movie nights while taking a bite or two of these gummies and wait some time to see its effects kicking in.

#4. Blueberry Pomegranate

The extraordinary infusion of blueberry pomegranate with Delta 8 extracts would make you fall in love with it. Whether you are trying our Delta 8 gummies for the first time or want to try a new flavor, it is blueberry pomegranate! These gummies aren’t as common as the previously mentioned gummies in this article, but you will surely get these gummies online.

These gummies blend the exceptional terpenes adding the yummy and juicy flavors of pomegranate with blueberry and the high of Delta 8 gummies – an unbeatable match worth trying!

#5. Mango

Wishing to try out the tropical flavors that provide you with summer nostalgia? If so, then check out the mango flavors of Delta 8 gummies. They are like regular gummies but with the mild high of Delta 8 combined with the summery flavors of Mango.

It’s perfect for spending your weekend afternoon with friends binge-watching movies. However, don’t go overboard by munching on these gummies. As a beginner, half or one gummy will be enough for you. You will see its effects sooner. The best part is, since the Mango flavor is quite common, you will be able to find it both online and offline without any hassle.

#6. Pineapple

Another option beginners would love is the Delta 8 pineapple gummies. You will find a high worth loving with these gummies. With a marvelous infusion of Delta 8 cannabis and pineapple in a gummy, you will be able to grab the fun way of cannabis consumption instantly.

These delicious and organic gummies usually include 25 mg of Delta 8 in each gummy. However, it may vary depending on the manufacturer. What are you waiting for? Try out these delicious little treats having the essence of pineapples.

FAQs

What are Delta 8 gummies?

Delta 8 gummies refer to gummies infused with Delta 8 hemp. Usually, they are made by adding Delta 8 hemp extracts into the ingredients of gummies. As a result, they have a delicious taste and hide the raw flavor of cannabis. This makes Delta 8 gummies easy to consume.

How many Delta 8 gummies will make me high?

Even half a gummy would make you high for a few hours. However, it’s good to consume a maximum of one gummy. After some time, you will see its effects taking place. But consuming more than 1, especially as a beginner, may lead to overdose.

How many hours does the Delta 8 high last?

Usually, the effects of Delta 8 gummies last up to 5-6 hours. Gummies take time to kick in but last longer as well. You can wait at least an hour after consuming one gummy to see its effects. After that, you are all set for at least 5-6 hours.

Where can I get Delta 8 gummies?

Knowing where to get them is also crucial now that you know about the different flavors of Delta 8 gummies. Since most of the flavors listed here are common and easy to get, you won’t have trouble finding them. However, the best-recommended way to get Deta 8 gummies is to look through online platforms and order the best-suited flavors.

You can also search through your nearby shops and check out the different flavors of Delta 8 gummies they offer. After all, the market contains a wide variety of Delta 8 gummies.