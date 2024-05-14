The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the Tensor G3 chip and comes with a vibrant display. That combines deliver console-level gaming on this phone. Overall, this smartphone is an ultimate portable gaming console, and can get you play games for long hours. In this list, we gather some of best, high graphics games for Google Pixel 8 Pro, so while having fun gaming, you can test the performance of your phone too.
In this list, we’ve handpicked 15 high-graphics games that help you see the Pixel 8 Pro’s full potential. With these games, you xperience amazing visuals, immersive gameplay, and engaging storylines. So, let’s get started with our list:
Here’s a list of 15 best games for Pixel 8 Pro [High Graphics]:
1. Alien Isolation
Alien: Isolation is a tense, relentless survival horror game. In this game, you’re Amanda Ripley, alone and hunted by a Xenomorph on a decaying space station. No weapons, just your wits and scavenged resources.
The game’s devotion towards the Alien universe is stunning. With retro-futuristic details and chilling audio will surely engage you for long hours. And of course, Pixel 8 Pro’s processing power enhances the gaming experience, making the Xenomorph’s presence even more terrifying. So, be prepared to hide, strategize, and pray you survive. This isn’t just a game; it’s a fight for your life.
2. Black Desert Mobile
Black Desert Mobile is a processing power demanding MMORPG, but the phone’s hardware is up to the task. During the gameplay, you can expect detailed character customization, amazing landscapes, and fast-paced combat that looks stunning on the Pixel’s display. You can choose your class, go on quests, and play in both PvE and PvP content.
The game offers more than just fighting. It also offers life skills like fishing and trading adding depth. Controls are surprisingly intuitive for a mobile MMO. While it’s free to play, in-app purchases are there, but aren’t necessary to play this game. If you’re seeking a graphically densed, content-rich MMORPG on your Pixel 8 Pro, then you should try Black Desert Mobile on your phone.
3. Dead Cells
Dead Cells is a roguelike (style of role-playing game) with a punishing difficulty curve. You’ll die, repeatedly, as you explore news levels and face enemies. Each death, however, is a learning opportunity. And that unlocks new weapons, abilities, and tracks. The combat gameplay demands mastery, precise timing and strategic decision-making skill.
Since Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with LTPO OLED display screen, that enhances the experience, making the animations and detailed pixel arts look great. If you’re looking for a challenging, rewarding roguelike, Dead Cells can be your best choice. Be warned, it won’t be easy, but there’s no doubt that thrill of victory is worth the struggle.
4. Undawn
Open-world survival RPG games are at peak these days and Undawn is among them. The game puts you into a post-apocalyptic world being filled with zombies and other survivors. It’s not just about mindless shooting; there are many skills you needed. This includes resource management, crafting, base building, and forming teams are crucial for you to survive. The game offers a world that is huge and varied, with different biomes, weather conditions, and many risks to overcome.
The game offers intense combats, that requires both skill and strategy. You will need to train yourself. The weapons and gear, upgrade your skills, and get together with other players to fight the toughest challenges. The game’s social part is quite important too. With opportunities for cooperative missions, trading, and even PvP combat, the gameplay becomes very engaging.
Moreover, Undawn offers a deep and engaging survival experience. The game focuses on player’s choice and freedom. Inside the game, the world is yours, whether you prefer to play it alone or join forces with others. It’s a challenging game, but surely the rewards are worth it. So, if you’re looking for a survival game that is quite hard, Undawn is surely worth checking out.
5. Badland
Badland is a physics-based side-scrolling adventure. While it offers captivating gameplay, it is challenging too. In the game, you control a fluffy creature exploring beautiful, yet totally unsafe world. The gameplay is simple yet very addictive: players tap to fly, avoid obstacles, and survive.
The game’s striking art style, with its stand out characters and vibrant backgrounds, creates an eerie atmosphere that draws you in. The levels are filled with traps, puzzles, and environmental hazards that require quick reflexes and clever thinking. As you go on, the difficulty keeps getting up, brings new mechanics and challenges that keep the gameplay fresh
Moreover, Badland’s multiplayer mode adds another layer of fun. It allows you to compete against friends or strangers in chaotic races and death-matches. It’s a game that’s easy to pick up but hard to master, offering hours of entertainment for players of all skill levels. If you’re looking for a visually stunning and engaging side-scroller that will test your reflexes and puzzle-solving skills, Badland is a must-play game on your Google Pixel 8 Pro.
6. Call of Duty Mobile Season 4
When it comes to FPS shooting games, Call of Duty: Mobile comes first. It delivers the fast-paced action the franchise is known for, on your Pixel 8 Pro. This isn’t just a mobile port; it’s a full-fledged Call of Duty game, complete with iconic maps, similar game modes, and a frequently updating weapons and operators.
The Season 4 introduces latest content, including new maps, game modes, and a battle pass with new rewards. Whether you prefer the tactical approach of Search and Destroy or the chaotic fun of Team Deathmatch, there’s something for everyone. The Pixel 8 Pro’s powerful processor and responsive controls provides smooth gameplay, even in the most intense firefights.
While Call of Duty: Mobile is free to play, it does offer in-app purchases. However, these are entirely optional and don’t impact the main gameplay. If you’re a fan of the franchise or simply looking for a high-octane shooter game on your phone, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is must be on your list.
7. Asphalt 9: Legends
This list can’t be completed without a racing game. Asphalt 9: Legends is an arcade racing game that offers sleek visuals and impressive cars collection. The game’s depth lies in its various tracks, game modes, and customization options.
The controls are accessible for both newbies and skilled players to master drifting, nitrous boosts, and aerial stunts. The career mode is somewhat long, it numerous events and challenges to overcome. And multiplayer mode lets you compete against others online, adding a competitive edge to this game.
While game is completely free to play, the in-app purchases are present and can give players a significant advantage. However, with skill and persistence, it’s possible to progress without spending. If you’re looking for an arcade racer with best visuals, and easy controls, Asphalt 9: Legends is worth a try.
8. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime
This is an open-world action-adventure game set in, you guessed it, Las Vegas. You play as a rising MMA fighter who’s been caught in the city’s criminal underworld. The game has a huge map filled with missions, races, heists, and some side activities.
In gameplay, the combat is a mix of hand-to-hand brawling, gunplay, and vehicular actions. You can explore the city on foot, in cars, or even in tanks and helicopters, should remind you of GTA Vice City. The story missions are entertaining too, though the dialogue and voice acting can be a bit cheesy at times.
There’s one downside, the game heavily pushes in-app purchases for currency and upgrades. The game can feel grindy at times, especially if you’re not willing to spend money. However, if you’re looking for an over-the-top open-world crime game, there’s nothing better than Gangstar Vegas.
9. Yeager: Hunter Legend
Yeager: Hunter Legend is a monster hunting action RPG that puts you into a vibrant alien world. You’ll get a variety of weapons and gadgets, you’ll track, hunt, and slay dangerous beasts to collect valuable resources to upgrade your gears. The game’s combat is fast-paced and visually good. It requires you to master different weapon types and combos to complete challenges.
In the game, exploration is very important. With different environments to travel, secrets to uncover, and side quests to complete. The display of Pixel 8 Pro surely enhances the game’s visually stunning world, making each hunt a good one. The game offers a deep crafting system, allowing you to forge powerful weapons and armor from the spoils of your hunts.
Surely, this game offers a unique blend of action, exploration, and RPG aspects. While it’s free to play, in-app purchases are present, but not essential for enjoying it. If you’re looking for an action-packed monster hunting adventure with stunning visuals and engaging gameplay, then should try Yeager: Hunter Legend at least once.
10. PUBG Mobile
We can’t miss to mention this game. PUBG Mobile is a battle royale experience that you should try. As a player, you’ll be dropped into a massive map with 99 other players, find weapons, and fighting to be the last one standing, that’s how they win.
PUBG Mobile offers various modes, from classic battle royale to team deathmatch and even a zombie mode. The game is constantly updated with new content, ensuring there’s always something new to find. While the core gameplay is free, in-app purchases exist, mostly for accessories, and items and the Royale Pass, which unlocks additional rewards.
If you’re a fan of battle royale games and want a smooth, graphically good gaming experience on your Pixel 8 Pro, PUBG Mobile is a worthy contender. Be prepared for intense firefights, tactical decision-making, and the itching to outsmart your opponents.
11. Fortnite Mobile
Fortnite Mobile is a mixed bag. While the game’s cartoonish graphics and fast-paced action works will on mobile screen, but compromises have been made. In the mobile version, the visuals are scaled down, and controls, while functional, lack the precision. We miss the precision of control that work on PC version.
Although, Pixel 8 Pro’s processing power helps solve some of these issues. That ensure smoother performance and better visuals than on lower-end devices. However, the touchscreen controls can still feel clunky, especially in intense firefights.
Despite these limitations, Fortnite Mobile offers the same experience as its console and PC versions. The iconic battle royale gameplay loop, regular updates with new content, and the ever-evolving map keep the experience fresh.
If you’re willing to adapt to the touchscreen controls and don’t mind the scaled-down visuals, Fortnite Mobile can be an enjoyable way to get your battle royale fix on the go.
12. Vampire’s Fall: Origins RPG
Vampire’s Fall: Origins RPG is a surprisingly engaging open-world RPG that doesn’t rely on flashy. It’s a classic top-down adventure with turn-based combat, character customization, and a catchy storyline with choices that impact the narrative.
Don’t let the retro graphics fool you; the game world is surprisingly expansive, with numerous quests, secrets, and hidden areas to discover. The turn-based combat is strategic and rewarding, requiring you to carefully manage your abilities and resources to defeat a variety of enemies.
The Pixel 8 Pro’s display may not be the largest, but it’s sharp enough to appreciate the game’s charming visuals. And the phone’s performance ensures smooth gameplay and fast loading times.
Vampire’s Fall: Origins RPG is a love letter to classic RPGs, offering a nostalgic experience with modern touches. It’s a game that respects your time and intelligence, offering a deep and engaging experience without resorting to manipulative monetization tactics. If you’re looking for an RPG with substance on your Pixel 8 Pro, Vampire’s Fall: Origins RPG is worth a bite.
13. Honkai: Star Rail
Honkai: Star Rail on Pixel 8 Pro is a turn-based RPG with gacha elements, set in a space fantasy universe. Its anime-inspired visuals and character designs are vibrant and detailed, making full use of the Pixel 8 Pro’s display. The combat system is engaging, requiring strategic team building and turn management. While the gacha mechanics are present, the core gameplay loop remains enjoyable even without spending money.
The story is expansive, with well-developed characters and an intriguing plot that unfolds across multiple planets and encounters. If you’re looking for a visually stunning RPG with a captivating story and engaging turn-based combat, Honkai: Star Rail is worth checking out on your Pixel 8 Pro.
14. Shadowgun Legends: Online FPS
Shadowgun Legends: Online FPS is a visually impressive shooter that blends elements of classic FPS gameplay with MMO-style progression and social features. Expect intense firefights, diverse weaponry, and customizable characters as you battle alien hordes across various planets.
The game boasts a lengthy campaign, cooperative missions, and competitive PvP modes, ensuring there’s always something to do. The Pixel 8 Pro can handle the detailed graphics and fast-paced action with ease, making for a smooth and enjoyable experience.
While Shadowgun Legends is free to play, in-app purchases are present and can affect the power balance in PvP. However, the core gameplay loop is engaging enough to keep you entertained without spending money. If you’re looking for a visually stunning shooter with a variety of modes and a strong social component, Shadowgun Legends is worth a shot.
15. Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a visually stunning open-world RPG that pushes mobile hardware to its limits. Its expansive landscapes, detailed character models, and flashy elemental combat are a feast for the eyes, but can strain less powerful devices. While the game generally runs well on high-end phones, occasional frame drops and stutters may occur during demanding scenes.
Despite this, Genshin Impact remains a captivating experience, offering a sprawling world to explore, a compelling story to unravel, and a vast roster of characters to collect and upgrade. The combat is engaging, combining elemental abilities and weapon types for dynamic battles. The touch controls are surprisingly intuitive, but a controller is recommended for the best experience.
Genshin Impact’s performance may vary depending on your device, but if you prioritize visuals and content over flawless frame rates, it’s undoubtedly a game worth exploring.
Let’s wrap-up
Being a portable gaming rig, Google Pixel 8 Pro can your best gaming phone. With these 15 high-graphics games, you can experience intense action, and addictive stories right in your phone. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a casual player, there’s something here for everyone.
So, grab your Pixel 8 Pro, give a try to these titles, and find the full potential of your mobile gaming experience. Just be prepared to lose track of time – these games are addictive.