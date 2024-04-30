10 Best Games Similar to Clash of Clans [2024]

Clash of Clans is top grossing app and top in its category, downloaded by 100 million users and counting. This game is known as one of best strategy game furthermore people who got stuck in the game or don’t have gems either they don’t want to buy these things or simply they quite the game and look forward for newer or games similar to clash of clans.

So in this post I have sum-up some of the best games similar to clash of clans which are also downloaded by many users some are also featured in play store for a long time. The below games I have arrange for you guys are solely for android users I haven’t check these games are either available on iOS or not. So let take a look at the games similar to clash of clans list which I have complied for all of you do mention in comment box which one is your favorite one.

List of Best Games like Clash of Clans

1. Clash of Lords 2

Clash of Lords 2 is very interesting strategy based game with real-time command of your battle Heroes they are more powered and fun to play. It has 6 battle modes which you can play with you unique skills. You can win prices daily by just logging in to your game these prices includes gems and heroes. In this game some items can also be purchased for real money.

Download the game here.

2. Castle Clash

This game is also developed by IGG by its very similar to clash of clans this game is most favorite among US and other countries users overall this game manages to maintain a very good rating of 4.6 out of 5. The game features includes Building and upgrading your fortress. You can create your army from a very large variety of troop’s fantasy strategy.

This game always runs on internet as it is a server-based game so you will need an internet connection to play that. Best strategy games similar to clash of clans. In this game some items can also be purchased for real money.

Download the game here.

3. Boom Beach

As everyone who plays clash of clans knows that Supercell is the developer of clash of clans and boom beach these both games are similar to each other but the concept of this game is a little unique as you are based on a tropical island where you have to fight and conquer other islands which are full of treasures and weapons who are ready to destroy you can play with millions of other players.

Attach on their Iceland’s and gain a loot which included coins, wood stone and more. This game also required internet connection similar to clash of clans and have in-app purchases by which some items can be bought for real money.

Download the game here.

4. Clash of Kings

Clash of Kings is basically a game based on Empire era developed by Elex Inc with a same story line but like all other games this game also have in-app purchases. This games need internet connection to play. Clash of kings makes its spot ot number three in games similar to clash of clans.

Download the game here.

5. Empire: Four Kingdoms

This game is similar to the theme of Clash of Kings an empire state era buildings and other upgrades looks like ancient which remind of empire era more than 40 million players are already playing this fantastic game.

In this game you have more than 50 units and a lot of weapons which you can use while attacking on others kingdom. There are four massive kingdoms with ultimate challenges you are going to face. This game has in-app purchases and also need an internet connection to play.

Download the game here.

6. Total War Battles: Kingdom

Total War Battles: KINGDOM is a free-to-play mobile and PC strategy game developed by Creative Assembly. It offers a streamlined experience compared to the mainline Total War titles.

Players build and manage a medieval kingdom, constructing cities, managing resources, and researching upgrades. The game features a turn-based campaign map where players expand their territory and engage in diplomacy with neighboring factions.

Real-time battles occur when players clash with enemy armies. These battles feature a variety of unit types, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. Players command their troops on the battlefield, issuing orders and using special abilities to gain the upper hand.

Total War Battles: KINGDOM is a more accessible entry point to the Total War series, offering shorter play sessions and simplified mechanics. However, it still retains the core elements of strategy and warfare that the franchise is known for.

Download the game here.

7. Clash of Lords

Clash of Lords is a popular mobile strategy game where players build their own fortified bases, raise armies, and battle against other players for dominance. At its core, the game revolves around resource management, strategic planning, and tactical execution.

Build Your Base: Develop your base by constructing resource buildings, defensive structures, and barracks. Train various types of troops, from basic infantry to mythical creatures. Research technologies to enhance your economic and military power.

Recruit Heroes: Unlock more than 50 unique heroes, each with powerful skills that can turn the tide of battle. Level them up and equip them with gear to increase their strength.

Battle Modes: Engage in a variety of gameplay modes. Test your might in PvE campaigns against monstrous foes, or challenge other players in PvP arenas. Join guilds to collaborate with allies, participate in epic guild battles, and enjoy the benefits of teamwork.

Strategic Depth: Experiment with different hero combinations and troop compositions to find the ultimate army. Employ real-time tactics during battles, carefully timing your heroes’ skill activations for maximum effect.

Clash of Lords offers a free-to-play experience with optional in-app purchases to accelerate progress.

Download the game here.

8. Siegefall

Siegefall is a free-to-play mobile strategy game developed by Gameloft. Players build a kingdom, crafting defenses like towers and traps to protect it from relentless enemy attacks. Resources like wood and gold are essential for expansion and upgrades.

At the heart of Siegefall lies its unique combat system. Unlike many strategy games, players directly control powerful Heroes during battles. These Heroes possess special abilities that can turn the tide of combat. Additionally, players collect and deploy magical Cards, offering tactical advantages like summoning troops or launching devastating attacks.

Siegefall encourages both single-player campaigns and live PvP duels. Players can form Alliances, working together to take on tougher challenges and reap greater rewards. The game also features regular events and tournaments to keep the competition fresh.

While Siegefall shares similarities with other base-building strategy titles, its direct hero control and card-based mechanics offer a more hands-on and engaging combat experience. With its vibrant visuals and focus on strategic action, Siegefall is designed to appeal to both casual and competitive strategy game fans.

Download the game here.

9. Gods of Olympus

Gods of Olympus is a mobile strategy game set in the world of Ancient Greece. Players build their own city-states, forging mighty armies under the watchful eyes of the legendary Greek gods.

Control the gods of Olympus themselves in real-time combat, unleashing their devastating powers to crush your opponents. Choose from Zeus, Athena, Ares, and more – each god or goddess offers unique abilities to turn the tide of battle.

Strategy is key in Gods of Olympus. Expand your city wisely, manage resources to fuel your war machine, and erect powerful defenses to protect yourself from rival players. Form alliances to gain strength in numbers, coordinating attacks and offering aid to fellow players.

The game boasts a unique reward system that encourages both aggression and skillful defense. Whether you’re boldly raiding enemy cities or expertly repelling invaders, the path to glory and riches awaits.

Download the game here.

10. Vikings: War of Clans

Vikings: War of Clans is a mobile real-time strategy game developed by Plarium. Players build and develop their own Viking settlements, train armies, and raid other players’ villages.

The game features a variety of troops with unique strengths and weaknesses, such as berserkers, archers, and cavalry. Players can also recruit powerful heroes with special abilities to lead their armies into battle.

Vikings: War of Clans has a strong social aspect, as players can join clans to cooperate with each other. Clans can work together to raid other clans, participate in in-game events, and compete for control of valuable resources. The game also features a kingdom system, which allows players from different clans to band together to conquer new territories.

Vikings: War of Clans is free to play, but it offers in-app purchases that can give players an advantage. The game has been praised for its stunning visuals, addictive gameplay, and deep strategic elements. However, it has also been criticized for its emphasis on in-app purchases.

Download the game here.

So these were our top picks from games similar to clash of clans best Strategy games up till now let’s see how many new games we will able to see this year so stay with us for more.