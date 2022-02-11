Best Gaming Phone in 2022 for Serious Players

Gaming phones represent the pinnacle of mobile gaming. Gaming has evolved, and these new devices are inspiring innovation in several tech industries. Thanks to the growth of mobile technology, the video game industry alone has achieved astronomic sales figures in recent years.

Mobile devices have reached the point where it’s entirely possible to play the most demanding games with little to no performance impact. So much so in fact that, compared to devices like the Nintendo Switch and Sony’s PSP, smartphones are now a viable alternative for gaming, perfectly capable of running the latest video games.

While the newest Apple and Samsung smartphones are more than capable gaming devices, they are not purpose-built with gaming in mind. So, which smartphone is best for gaming? If you’re a serious gamer, there are only two options you need to consider, namely the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

We’ve compared screen size, resolution, power, and performance, as well as battery life for both smartphones, seeing how both of them compare to ‘regular’ smartphones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max. After multiple tests, the results are conclusive; when it comes to gaming, there are simply no better options than the ROG 5 and the Legion Phone.

We don’t expect you to simply take our word for it. On the contrary, we’re curious to find out how the two best gaming phones stack up against each other. With that in mind, take a look at our breakdown of each phone’s specs, along with all the information you need to decide which gaming phone is the best device for you.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Released in April of 2021, the Asus ROG Phone 5 comes packed with all sorts of gamer-centric design features. Up to 16GB of RAM and the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset means that the ROG Phone 5 has best-in-class performance, with benchmark figures well above those of the average smartphone.

Screen size and refresh rate are beneficial to a premium gaming experience, and the ROG Phone 5 certainly delivers on those fronts. The screen is 6.78 inches, almost a full inch larger than Samsung’s flagship S21 smartphone. With a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, the 1080p resolution is as crisp as it is responsive.

The ROG Phone 5 has two front-facing speakers, which may not seem like a lot at first, but one has to remember that the vast majority of smartphones use only one front speaker. The difference in sound quality between one speaker and two is quite astonishing, further emphasizing the fact that the ROG Phone 5 is far from an average smartphone.

The ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6,000mAh battery and a 65W charger, providing plenty of power for extended gaming sessions. Compare that to the iPhone 13’s 4,500mAh battery, and it’s easy to see why the Rog Phone 5 will outclass almost any other smartphone, at least when it comes to gaming capabilities.

From responsive shoulder triggers to extensive compatibility accessory-wise, the Rog Phone 5 also comes with several additional features focused on gaming. The only potential drawback is the camera, which isn’t nearly as good as the rest of its features. That being said, photography and video capture don’t really matter if we’re looking for a good gaming phone, but it is something to keep in mind.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

When it first came out in May of 2021, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 shocked many gamers with its revolutionary cooling system, breakneck charging speed, and virtual key array. Like the ROG Phone 5, the Legion Phone Duel 2 boasts the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM.

The Legion Phone Duel 2’s 5,500mAh battery is only slightly less powerful than the ROG Phone 5. However, with up to 90W of charging power, it takes significantly less time to charge compared to a 65W charger. Incredibly, the 90W charger takes less than 15 minutes from a dead battery to 50% charge, far quicker than the ROG Phone 5.

The 6.92-inch display is bigger than the ROG Phone 5’s 6.78 inches, with the same maximum resolution. The bigger screen and its clean look are mainly due to Lenovo’s virtual key array technology. Using eight virtual buttons to emulate the grip of a console controller, the Legion Phone Duel 2 avoids the clutter of having physical buttons all over the place.

The biggest drawback to the Legion Phone Duel 2 is the price. It’s slightly more expensive than the ROG Phone 5, despite sharing similar specs and performance. However, the Legion Phone Duel 2 does have a better camera than the ROG Phone 5, making it more of an all-around smartphone than the ROG Phone 5.