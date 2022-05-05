Best Online Casinos — Rating Reliable Slot Machines

Every passionate gambler has their own preferences. Most users prefer slots. They are easy to play and don’t require special knowledge or experience. Players can get big winnings from a small bet. Many slot machines have solid payout ratios, set by the software provider, which allows gamblers to hit the jackpot. It is advised to use the rating of online casinos to find reliable slots.

Varieties and classification of slot machines

There are many different slot machines in online casinos. There is no unified classification of games because developers are constantly coming up with new solutions to satisfy the needs of modern users. Choose a site to play thanks to the rating of the best online casinos on the website https://casinoandslots.org/.

Here are the main differences between the slot machines:

Genre (travel, adventure, underwater, money, etc).

Dispersion. The frequency of winnings in a slot depends on its level.

Progressive jackpot.

The presence or absence of a risk round.

Bonus options like respins, free spins, thematic round, etc.

The number of reels (3, 5, 7).

The number of active lines (9-10, up to 20, 50, or absent at all).

Special options, for example, the purchase of a bonus round.

Bet sizes — from several credits to 1000-2000 coins per game.

The maximum multiplier (from х50-100 to х10000).

In classic slots, a fruit theme and primitive graphics are used. There is a limited number of active lines. It can be changed at the player’s own discretion. Modern versions have unusual bonus features, 3D graphics, a storyline, etc.

The best casino software providers

Casino games are developed by software providers. There are about 150 companies in the gambling market that cooperate with online casinos. They are undeniable leaders in the industry who have been delighting gamblers with profitable slots for many years.

Top 7 best providers and their advantages:

Microgaming. Good reputation, positive reviews, adaptation for mobile devices.

Playtech. The high return percentage, modern and colorful graphics.

NetEnt. Multicurrency, high-quality games, regular releases of new products.

Amatic. Unique design, a simple and understandable control panel.

Novomatic. Profitable bonus options, high RTP.

Yggdrasil. Simple controls, high-quality graphics, multi-level bonuses.

Endorphina. Multilingual, the ability to play from a smartphone, drawing jackpots.

The most generous slot machines

In each slot, players can win a large amount of money. It all depends on luck. The chances of success can significantly increase if gamblers choose a generous slot machine. In other words, it is a slot with a high RTP and large payout ratios (at least x1000).

Top 5 profitable games:

King Of Cards. It is a popular game from Novomatic. There are 9 active lines. Players can change the number of lines. They can bet from 1 to 900 coins per round. The maximum possible multiplier is x9000.

Big Bass Bonanza. A modern slot machine developed by the Pragmatic Play studio. The betting range is from 0.1 to 250. The maximum amount for withdrawal is 525,000. There are 10 payment methods. The theoretical return is 96.71%.

Aztec Gold from MegaJack. It’s a classic slot with a simple control panel and primitive graphics. Active game is rewarded with a lucrative bonus round and a possible payout of 3,150,000 credits.

Gonzo’s Quest. A modern slot from the NetEnt studio that appeared in 2011 and has been popular for a long time. The slot attracts players with unusual graphics and 10 free spins as a bonus.

Dawn of Egypt. This slot was released by Play’n GO. The advantages include free spins with the option of replacing symbols with more expensive ones, and the ability to win additional free spins at no cost.

In order to not risk money, any slot can be tested in a demo version. It’s a demonstration game mode that doesn’t require deposits. Demo versions are supported by all licensed and reliable casinos.