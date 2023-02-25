Best Online Cloud Bootcamp Certification Courses Online

Modern business organizations are evolving and expanding at a blitzkrieg speed, and the cloud is the underlying technology enabling this rapid progress. It is hardly an overstatement to claim that the cloud is the past, present, and future and that it is here to stay. Because it has been used in many industries and sectors ranging from entertainment, healthcare, banking, government, education, education, energy, and many more, the cloud can be referred to as the modern-day technology equivalent of the Illuminati. The growing popularity of cloud computing can be ascribed to its efficacy in permitting seamless integration with existing technologies, cost-effectiveness, secure infrastructure, and highly rapid and adaptive work processes. The list of advantages just goes on.

Over 90% of the world’s organizations have embraced cloud computing platforms to set up their company operations, develop, operate, and deploy their software applications, and ensure that their services reach a wider audience as quickly as possible. As a result, there is a high demand for qualified cloud workers worldwide that understand the cloud and can operate on any cloud service. There are numerous online bootcamps accessible, and enrolling in a Cloud computing bootcamp, especially one offered by Caltech Institute Of Technology, will help you become an expert in Azure and AWS. Therefore, if you are considering obtaining a cloud certification, think no further because adding a certification to your resume not only exemplifies to recruiters your proven skills and knowledge but also reaffirms your competence to use multiple cloud platforms and that you are versatile and capable of overcoming any challenges that you may face on your cloud journey.

Best online cloud boot camp certification courses

To embark on the cloud journey, you must first have a thorough understanding of cloud computing and expertise in at least one cloud service, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, or Google Cloud. A cloud computing boot camp is an excellent way to become acquainted with cloud geography. These bootcamps give extensive and vigorous training in a short period of time through well-structured curriculums, supporting students in becoming acquainted with the cloud computing business and bringing them in close contact with industry specialists.

Now, let us look at some of the top cloud boot camp certification courses available, so you may enroll in one that matches your goals and cloud aptitude.

1. The Caltech Cloud Computing Bootcamp

Enroll in the acclaimed California Institute of Technology’s (Caltech) cloud computing bootcamp, which offers certification that is linked with AWS, Silver Microsoft partner, and select technology partner. The bootcamp, which is available on Simplilearn’s digital platform, is excellent for beginners with no programming background or prior work experience, and it teaches you all the essential topics linked to the cloud domain. In addition to attending live courses led by renowned Caltech instructors, you can earn up to 15 CEUs from the Caltech CTME and receive real-world experience by working on industry projects.

Furthermore, the Caltech bootcamp aids in the establishment of all essential cloud concepts of cloud computing through its well-structured curriculum, which teaches the following principles:

AWS cloud fundamentals

Designing applications and architectures in AWS

Azure cloud fundamentals

Implement, manage, and monitor on azure environment

Designing infrastructure solutions on azure

Cloud computing capstone project

2. Simplilearn’s Cloud Architect Master’s program

If you don’t wish to remain a jack of all trades, enrolling in this cloud architect master’s degree can help you become a true cloud expert. The Cloud Architect Certification Course, available on Simplilearn, will teach you the fundamentals of creating and delivering applications on the three leading cloud providers: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. You will learn to master the architectural concepts and services of the leading cloud platforms, as well as design and deploy highly scalable, fault-tolerant applications and gain skills to become an AWS, Azure cloud, and GCP architect. The course will teach you all you need to know about cloud services like AWS Cloud Formation, Azure Resource Manager, EC2, S3, Route53, VPC, Azure App Services, GCP, and more. Furthermore, the course content is designed to prepare you to qualify for the AZ-900, AZ-104, and AZ-305 certification exams.

Program highlights:

access to 60+ live instructor-led online classrooms

100+ hours of self-paced video content and simulation exams.

The course includes a capstone project in 3 domains and 16+ real-world industry projects

You will learn 40+ In-Demand Skills to help you succeed in your job.

Simplilearn’s job assistance program assists you in preparing for interviews and becoming work ready.

3. Master’s program in AWS Cloud Architect

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s leading cloud computing service provider, and this AWS Cloud Architect Certification Course will turn you into an AWS specialist. The course is appropriate for people who are already familiar with the principles of the cloud and wish to enhance their knowledge by specializing in AWS in the role of solutions architect. You will master the fundamentals of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing platform, as well as understand AWS terminology, concepts, advantages, and deployment options like a pro. You will also learn how to develop and deploy highly scalable and fault-tolerant apps on AWS, integrate AWS security and testing, and become an expert in AWS components like S3 and CloudFormation.

4. Cloud Computing Bootcamp by the University of Minnesota( UMN)

This immersive cloud computing bootcamp offered by the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota is ideal for beginners with no prior programming experience because it provides cutting-edge online learning from elite instructors as well as hands-on experience on industry case studies. This course will teach you how to effectively plan, create, and scale cloud implementations. The core skill sets required to create and deploy dynamic, scalable, and reliable applications on Microsoft Azure and AWS are also taught in the UMN bootcamp.

The course also teaches important cloud technologies and skills such as cloud provider selection, application migration, web services, and APIs, database management, Cloud Migration and Deployment, Database Management, and many others.

5. Google Cloud Platform Architect Certification Training

Google Cloud Platform is one of the world’s most well-known cloud service providers. As a result, gaining a certification in Google cloud technology will aid you in your quest to become a certified Google cloud expert and will teach you how to design and host web applications in Google. The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Architect certification program from Simplilearn is an excellent course that will provide you with the expertise needed to enhance your career in cloud architecture and become a certified Google Professional Cloud Architect. GCP basics, IAM, Networking, Google cloud storage, content and delivery network, Autoscaling, SQL, and many more topics are covered in the course. The course includes 20 demonstrations as well as lifetime access to online self-paced learning.

This program is ideal for software developers, cloud solution architects, systems operators, and DevOps engineers looking to obtain advanced skills for a specific technical career. Prior operations expertise in delivering and managing applications, either on-premises or in a public cloud environment, is recommended, as is knowledge of Google Cloud Platform principles or any cloud platform, basic knowledge of command-line tools, and Linux operating system environments.