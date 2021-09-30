Best Phones For Education

Today there are a lot of technologies which make education easier. It can be online services like thesis checker or gadgets about that we talk today.

The beginning of a new school year is not far off and the time of the headache of loving parents is approaching. After all, in addition to the once standard set of clothes, textbooks and stationery, a smartphone was added to the necessary purchases.

For most children and teenagers, leaving home without a smartphone is like leaving without pants.

And quite often the requirements for smartphones in children may be higher than in parents.

Children play, take photos, communicate with smartphones, so the old push-button Nokia can not do. And, unfortunately, a very cheap smartphone will not do, so that the child does not complex against the background of friends.

Modern sophomores are already quite good at “rummaging” in all these snapdragons, megapixels and gigahertz, which their parents often have not even heard of.

In general, the requirements are more than enough, and it would be nice if this smartphone did not break after a couple of weeks of use. NV has chosen several interesting and inexpensive models that can make the choice a little easier.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi smartphones are popular due to their low price and interesting features. One of the company’s novelties is the budget Redmi 7A. The smartphone has a compact plastic body, there are different colors: black, blue, red. Screen – 5.45 inches, IPS without cutouts with HD + resolution and 18: 9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.0 GHz. The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, microUSB is used to connect the cable. There are separate slots for two SIMs and a memory card.

The main camera in the smartphone is a single 13 MP flash. 8-megapixel front with Face Unlock function. One of the small bonuses is a moisture-repellent coating that will protect against water splashes.

It’s not a shame to come to school with Xiaomi. You can start with the 2/16 GB model.

Samsung Galaxy M20

If the budget allows you to fork out a larger amount, you should pay attention to the Samsung Galaxy M20, it has almost everything you need for a modern child or teenager.

Large high-quality 6.3-inch screen with FullHD + resolution, powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, separate slots for two SIM and memory cards, a large 5000 mAh battery with USB-C port and fast charging , a fingerprint scanner, a dual main camera and even an NFC chip for contactless payment.

The only thing you can complain about is the plastic case. But it is made soundly and looks decent.

Huawei P Smart 2019

Another option is more expensive, but also more interesting – Huawei P Smart 2019. It has a large and high-quality 6.21-inch IPS-screen with FullHD + resolution. Inside is a powerful octa-core Kirin 710 2.2 GHz processor, 3 gigabytes of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

The tray is a hybrid, so you can insert a memory card instead of a second SIM. It boasts a high-quality dual main camera at 13 megapixels and a front-facing camera at 8 MP. Of the important and useful pieces – dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC-module. Powered by a 3400 mAh battery and runs on fresh Android 9 Pie with a proprietary shell EMUI 9. Of the less pleasant moments – a plastic case.