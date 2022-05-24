Best Video Games In 2022

The first few months of each year are always rife with brand-new video games. However, when developers cannot make the holiday deadline, they frequently delay the release of their work until January or February.

Since the COVID bottleneck has lessened, studios are functioning at full capacity, meaning more video games this year. Notwithstanding, while there are more video games to expect this year, let’s also consider that the gambling industry isn’t out of the picture.

Punters are always looking for newer games to play at online casinos. You can be the first to enjoy such games with lots of winning potential when you play at online casinos like CasinoChan.

Top 6 Video Games in 2022

The following are our top six video games to keep an eye on this year:

1. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

For the first time, it feels like Borderlands’ devs are ready to let go, and the results are apparent. “Wonderlands” is a delightful romp through tabletop RPG-inspired settings with seemingly minor changes to the series’ “Diablo meets firearms” theme.

The “Chaos Chamber” ending allows you to combine two different character classes. Then, you’re to travel through a board-game-style overworld and spend considerable time there. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are available for play on Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Windows PC platforms.

2. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

When Destiny was released in 2014, it went through several challenges, including difficult release days and a sale to PlayStation. So it’s nearly a miracle that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is the best game in the series after eight years of development.

This new release is similar to Destiny, but with a new campaign, a new location, new weapons, and new powers. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is playable on PlayStation 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

3. Lost Ark

It’s a remarkable achievement to have built the Lost Ark. Class design and superb ARPG gameplay would be enough to distinguish this game from the rest.

Early in Lost Ark’s release, the Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game had unique end-game content. Thankfully, this content was later altered for distribution in Europe and North America this year (a rarity for the genre).

4. Norco

There are numerous reasons why Norco stands out. One reason is the chosen location, Southern Louisiana.

The game was beautifully and honestly depicted as a dystopian science fiction narrative that takes a hard look at the degradation caused by the oil industry. Taking its name from the New Orleans Refining Company, operating in Norco, Louisiana, Geography of Robots reimagined it as Norco.

Kay returns to her childhood home in Norco after her mother’s death. Although Norco’s story isn’t an easy blend of genres to reconcile, it’s a magical realism story with mystery aspects.

The solving puzzles and original mind-map system help make this a fast-paced adventure with plenty of chance to pause and contemplate its tragic oddity. Norco is available on Mac and Windows PC.

5. Tunic

In this action-adventure game, there are echoes of Myst, The Witness, and the original Legend of Zelda. Tunic is a masterful adventure in its own right because it relies so much on the player’s abilities. Xbox One and the Xbox 360 Series X consoles all support Tunic.

6. Elden Ring

Elden Ring is the first game that fully succeeds in emulating the explorative wonder of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is a strange, difficult-to-understand game with a satisfying end-game that will take years to unravel.

Instead of taking away from the game’s obstacles, its open-world features allow players to develop incrementally rather than raw force.

After a dozen hours of wandering worldwide, you may return to a previous challenge as an entirely different character. This character comes with increased powers and wisdom at your disposal.

Conclusion

It’s important to know that the games on our list are our top picks of games expected to be released this year. With that said, there are more games to be published that aren’t on the list.