20 Best War Games for Android and iOS [2022 List]

Nowadays, finding a war game to play on your cell phone is easy, there is no shortage of options. But do you know how to select the best ones? That’s what we’ll do today. We will present the 20 best war games for you to download and have fun on your Android and Apple iOS smartphones.

Mobile gaming has come a long way since the famous “Snake” from Nokia in the late 1990s. Today’s smartphones, especially those that offer high resolution, give gamers a great experience.

Today, the war gaming industry, in particular, is so strong that some games are more acclaimed than their console counterparts: “Mobile Strike,” for example, has more popularity than “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare” and “World at War” combined, according to SuperData Research.

The best mobile games are those that suit the player’s interest and attention span. There are games with different tactics and objectives. So, get to know some of them below and see which ones suit you best.

List of Best War Games for Android and iOS in 2022

1. Mobile Strike

In the strategy game Mobile Strike, your sidekick is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. Together with the character, the player will fight his enemies in huge wars.

At the same time, you have to assemble an army of soldiers and build a base, while dealing with bombing raids. You also have to know how to use the available resources intelligently to save them and use them on the front lines.

It is available for Android and iOS, is 209.7 MB in size, and has a Portuguese version.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty is a classic of war games, is on the market for several years, and is successful with its battle royale version (the name given when the game consists of joining a group of players, who stay in the same space in pursuit of the same goal).

It is free to play, but there are optional in-app purchases. The game takes place on a battlefield, where opponents face each other across different modes and maps. It requires speed and accuracy for one of the teams to achieve victory.

It is available for Android and iOS. For iOS devices, the size is about 2.5 GB, while for Android the size varies depending on each device.

3. Frontline Commando: D-Day

Have you ever thought about playing a game where the setting is World War II? That is what Frontline Commando: D-Day offers. The game promises an environment that seeks to resemble the events of that fact.

It is a free war game where the main objective is to defeat the German army and free Europe from occupation. Despite the somewhat outdated graphics, the weapons and the battlefield do justice to the success of the game.

It is available for iOS. Its size is 759 MB and has a Portuguese version.

4. Cover Fire

Perhaps the most “different” of our list is Cover Fire. The game is set in a dystopian future where you have to control a team of mercenaries who need to save the Earth from the hands of a company (Tetracorp) that managed to take over the world and enslaved everyone.

Each member of the team has an ability that must be used with strategy and wisdom. Each time you advance in the game, other characters are unlocked.

Its graphics are impressive and deliver detail and the use of 3D touch control technology. In addition, the game also features cutscenes (those scenes in a game where you have no control, such as a bullet in slow motion).

It is available for Android and iOS and has a size of 758.8 MB.

5. Brothers in Arms 3

Another world war game inspired by the World War II scenario, Brothers in Amrs 3 brings a whole storyline where you can carry out missions, play with allies, and use strategies that actually simulate real life. You have the chance to use resources such as motolov cocktails, airstrikes, use of period weapons, and much more.

There is also the alternative of playing in multiplayer mode, which offers 4 maps and 2 modes, the knockout game where each one is for himself or between teams. The intent is the same: use strategies to gain more resources and increase the chances of winning.

It is available for Android and iOS and its size is 992.8 MB.

6. World War Heroes: WW2 Shooter Game

World War Heroes is also based on World War II. In it, you are placed in the battles in trenches in a totally devastated Europe. In addition to weapons, it is also possible to use tanks.

When you start the game, you choose which army you want to belong to, among them the US, USSR or German army. The graphics are highly praised by its players, representing very well the war conflict that occurred in the war.

It is available for Android and iOS, its size is 511 MB.

7. World of Tanks

World of Tanks is a game of war with tanks, which despite appearing somewhat monotonous has won more than 100 million downloads and become quite well known in the world of mobile version games.

A match is usually fast, 7 against 7 where you will meet several machines to throw oil and explode the enemies. You will also gain some experience with tanks, as there are more than 300 of them in total.

It is available for Android and iOS and is 2 GB in size.

8. Garena Free Fire: Heroes

And of course, you can’t miss everyone’s favorite: Free Fire. This is one of the most famous battle royale games of today, where a team of players is confined and everyone must unite to survive and find equipment to help them do so.

While the group searches for weapons and supplies to survive, they must also confront and take down their opponents. Within the game, you can drive cars and communicate with other players.

It is available for Android and iOS, its size varies by device but is at about 1.3 GB.

9. Modern Combat 5

Modern Combat 5 is the fifth game in a famous war game franchise. It is a great option to play alone. The goal is to invade enemy facilities and liberate various countries, all this commanded by a supersoldier.

One point that may not be so favorable for everyone is that to finish the game, it is necessary to play a good part online.

It is available for Android and iOS and is 1.5 GB in size.

10. PUBG Mobile

PUBG is very famous among fictional war games. The game is set in a post-apocalypse world with settings reminiscent of Vietnam, the former Soviet Union, and Mexico and weapons that were used in World War II and the Afghanistan War.

PUBG is a chance to get you sharp on war gear, as well as featuring extremely realistic graphics. The game is of the battle royale genre and players must fight for survival in a scenario of battle and destruction.

It is available for Android and iOS and its size is 1.7 GB.

11. Crossfire: Warzone

Crossfire Warzone is a perfect combination of shooting games, simulation, and strategy. You can develop your own base and create an army to defeat terrorists in real-time combat, recapture the cities that have been controlled by them, and stop organic weapons that are a threat to humanity.

In addition, you can also dominate the battlefield with the use of high-tech weaponry, create and command advanced technology combat units, and hire agents to lead the troops in a strategic manner.

It is available for Android and iOS and its size is 751.5 MB.

12. Standoff 2

Very similar to CSGO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive), Standoff 2 is a perfect option for those who are fans of shooting games. The game surprises with its graphics, its fast-paced gameplay, and the richness of details.

It is available for Android and iOS and its size is 1.5 GB.

13. Into the Dead 2

Into the Dead 2 has a slightly different theme than the others presented so far, the enemies of the game are zombies. The game can be played offline and has a few different endings, with chapters full of weapons and action.

It is available for Android and iOS and its size is 1.9 GB.

14. Shadowgun Legends

In Shadowgun Legends, humanity is in danger and is exposed to an attack from deadly alien invaders, and it can only rely on Shadowguns (legendary warriors and heroes) to defend it.

The story has more than 200 missions on 4 different planets. What’s more, you have the chance to do co-op missions and raids, teaming up with up to 3 friends to defeat the big enemies.

It is available for Android and iOS, its size is 1.4 GB.

15. Modern War

In Modern War, the idea is to build a military empire and destroy the enemies in Modern Warfare as you fight your way through the countries until you can rule each of them. You can team up with other players to gather your individual rewards. Complete all your missions for your barracks to evolve into a megabase.

It is available for Android and iOS, with a size of 1134.4 MB.

16. World Conqueror 4

World Conqueror is a strategy game, which has great historical value behind its simpler graphics. Those who like the academic military subject have heard of the US General Patton and Japanese Admiral Yamamoto, the game brings out the conflicts of the commanders of the armed forces of each of their countries.

It is available for Android and iOS and is about 100 MB in size.

17. This War of Mine

This War of Mine brings a different perspective on war to the player, where he has to lead a group of survivors left behind in the ruins of war. Both need water and food, everyone needs to look for alternatives to survive, such as going in search of food amidst the chaos.

It is available for Android and iOS, its size is 600 MB.

18. World of Warships Blitz

For those who like military conflict and are looking for something more differentiated, World of Warships Blitz is a naval battle game that has great graphics. In it, players engage in strategic, real-time battles on the high seas.

It is available for Android and iOS, and has a size of 1.7 GB.

19. World at Arms

World at Arms is another strategy game. It is an online war game in which you have to build a base and try to defeat other players’ bases. Its graphics are 2D, which makes the game light and great to play from anywhere.

It is available for Android and iOS, with a size of 100 MB.

20. Modern Strike Online: PRO FPS

Modern Strike is a game very similar to CSGO. The shooting game has a huge amount of fans. In it you are in the crossfire between terrorists and against terrorists on more than 14 maps. You can play either alone or with other friends.

It is available for Android and iOS, with a size of 1 GB.

Now it’s time to play one of these 20 cool war games for you to enjoy in your spare time. Do you have any games you want to share as well? Let us know in the comments!